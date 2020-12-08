ArizonaVarsity - Mustangs want 'revenge' and first championship in upcoming title game

Somebody is going to win their first football title in the 5A State Championship game.

Boasting its largest senior class and the most successful record under coach Steve Decker, the Sunrise Mountain Mustangs hope it is them.

The championship contest is something the class of 2021 - totaling around 30 kids - has been thinking about since growing up together in Sunrise Mountain's football feeder program. Infused with a few transfers and young talent, the Mustangs knew this could be a special year from the beginning.

“It’s been the dream of this senior class since the day we set foot on the field freshman year. We knew that we would have a chance to do this our senior year," said senior linebacker Owen Thomas.

Thomas leads a stingy defense that has stifled opponents in the Mustangs' recent four-game win streak. With 14 players having recorded at least one tackle for loss in 2020, Sunrise Mountain has not given up 20 or more points since a 26-23 loss to Desert Edge in week 6.

Offensively, the Mustangs have dominated on the ground of recent. Senior Tommy Arnold leads the way with 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns, but there are a stable of players capable of toting the ball for big plays.

The production on the ground has meant Sunrise Mountain's potentially-dangerous passing game has laid dormant, waiting to be pulled out if needed.

“At this time of the season you go with what’s working," Decker said.

Every phase of the game has come together in the playoffs, most recently in a 28-3 drubbing of defending runner-up Campo Verde in the semifinal round.

Believing the team is playing its best football right now, senior running back and linebacker Brandon Bogard said he hopes the Mustangs continue their recent form.

“If we play anywhere near as well as we played in the last game against Campo, I think we’re going to be really good," he said.