Nash Brewer and Show Low Beat Preseason #1 Valley Christian, 42-28

The unanimous ArizonaVarsity, AZPreps365, AZCentral and SportsZone 3A preseason #1 Valley Christian Trojans ran into a buzz saw in week one on the road against Show Low, losing 42-28. Here are my observations from the Trojans vs Cougars season opener: -Show Low QB/DB Nash Brewer is awesome. Not only was he a dominant force on offense and defense in the first half, after spending a majority of the third quarter battling leg cramps, he had a ridiculously impressive series late in the fourth quarter to secure and seal the win. After Brewer pinned the Trojans deep with a bouncing, low-line drive punt (he plays special teams too!), he had a pass break up that forced the Trojans to punt back to Show Low, and then scored the game-sealing TD himself on a 53-yard sneak right up the middle.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb3cuPGJyPjxicj5PbiAzcmQgZG93biwgd2l0aCB0aGUgbGVhZCBo YW5naW5nIGluIHRoZSBiYWxhbmNlLCBTaG93IExvd+KAmXMgTmFzaCBCcmV3 ZXIsIGZpZ2h0aW5nIHRocm91Z2ggbGVnIGNyYW1wcywgd2l0aCBhIDUzLXlh cmQgc25lYWsgdXAgdGhlIG1pZGRsZS48YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBDb3VnYXJzIGFy ZSBnb2luZyB0byB1cHNldCBWYWxsZXkgQ2hyaXN0aWFuLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vQlVTOVpjUnpHcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JVUzla Y1J6R3E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpem9uYVZhcnNpdHkuY29tIPCflKVQ UkVQU/CflKUgKEBBWkhTRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQVpIU0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTYwODUwNDAyNTYzODM3OTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

-Show Low's defense deserves a ton of credit. They weren't perfect, but a lot of their mistakes came out of over-aggression, with players lining up in the neutral zone and jumping offsides. The Cougars swarmed to the ball all night long, and pressured a very talented QB in Hunter Heeringa into throwing SIX interceptions, including picks on three consecutive drives in the second quarter, and on the final two Valley Christian drives of the game. Hunter Heeringa came into the game with only 7 INTs in 277 career passes, so this wasn't a case of an inaccurate QB having a bad day- this was a very good QB being forced into bad throws by a hungry and aggressive defense.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG93IExvd+KAmXMgZGVmZW5zZSBpcyBhbGwgb3ZlciBWYWxsZXkg Q2hyaXN0aWFuIHNvIGZhciB0b25pZ2h0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vTWp4MzFicWdhNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01qeDMxYnFnYTQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpem9uYVZhcnNpdHkuY29tIPCflKVQUkVQU/CflKUg KEBBWkhTRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVpIU0ZC L3N0YXR1cy8xNTYwODExNzUxMjE3NzYyMzA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVuIHRob3VnaCBTaG93IExvdyBmdW1ibGVkIGJhY2sgdG8gVmFs bGV5IENocmlzdGlhbiBvbiB0aGUgdmVyeSBuZXh0IHBsYXksIHRoaXMgaW50 ZXJjZXB0aW9uIGJ5IFFCL0RCIE5hc2ggQnJld2VyIGlzIHN0aWxsIHdvcnRo IGEgbG9vay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pnYk5WWGhLYmQiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aZ2JOVlhoS2JkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFyaXpv bmFWYXJzaXR5LmNvbSDwn5SlUFJFUFPwn5SlIChAQVpIU0ZCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FaSFNGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MDgyMDM0 NjU4ODIyMTQ0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjAsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

-Hunter Heeringa never gave up. After trailing 28-7 at the half, and throwing three second quarter interceptions, it would be completely understandable if he wasn't able to get his head back into the game in the second half, but the opposite was true. Heeringa helped draw the deficit to just 34-28 late in the fourth quarter, and used his legs to pick up yards when he was pressured.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WYWxsZXkgQ2hyaXN0aWFuIGlzbuKAmXQgZ2l2aW5nIHVwLiA2NyB5 YXJkIFREIGZyb20gSGVlcmluZ2EgdG8gQnJhZGZvcmQuIDxicj48YnI+U2hv dyBMb3cgbGVhZHMgMzQtMjEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZaeG5Z bG5RWEciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92WnhuWWxuUVhHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFyaXpvbmFWYXJzaXR5LmNvbSDwn5SlUFJFUFPwn5SlIChAQVpIU0ZC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FaSFNGQi9zdGF0dXMv MTU2MDg0MjMwODczOTgwOTI4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1 c3QgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

-Every single time Valley Christian did anything to get back into the game, speedy Show Low HB Ryan Kishbaugh would kill any momentum the Trojans had. He had a 75-yard TD catch after Valley Christian's first TD, and a long TD run on the first play after Valley Christian's second TD. After the game, QB Nash Brewer told Sports Zone Radio that the team had watched film on the Trojans, and he said "We just knew these guys could not keep up with (Kishbaugh)." -The physicality of Valley Christian's skill position players are going to serve them well as the season goes on. I was impressed with the way that Ethan Heinrich battled all night for contested balls, and 6-5 Adam Bradford is a matchup nightmare. Pair that with the ability of Caleb Lewis after the catch, and even if it takes a few weeks for the Trojans to get their defense right, they're always going to find a way to move the ball through the air. - A few more players that stood out for me on the Show Low side, and even made me think that they have a solid enough core to compete for state. Ray Pedraza, who is a tough enough weapon when Nash Brewer has to take a play off, is a complete menace when paired with Brewer. You have to account for him on every play. Defensively, Jeremy Kishbaugh and Gage Reidhead are both tall, long, and fly to the ball. On the defensive line, I thought Marcus Henderson and Armoni Flores also proved themselves as playmakers. Next up for Show Low (1-0), an 0-1 Payson team coming off a 37-30 loss to Blue Ridge, and Valley Christian (0-1) meets up with fellow Chandler private school Seton Catholic (0-0).

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram