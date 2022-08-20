Nash Brewer and Show Low Beat Preseason #1 Valley Christian, 42-28
The unanimous ArizonaVarsity, AZPreps365, AZCentral and SportsZone 3A preseason #1 Valley Christian Trojans ran into a buzz saw in week one on the road against Show Low, losing 42-28.
Here are my observations from the Trojans vs Cougars season opener:
-Show Low QB/DB Nash Brewer is awesome. Not only was he a dominant force on offense and defense in the first half, after spending a majority of the third quarter battling leg cramps, he had a ridiculously impressive series late in the fourth quarter to secure and seal the win. After Brewer pinned the Trojans deep with a bouncing, low-line drive punt (he plays special teams too!), he had a pass break up that forced the Trojans to punt back to Show Low, and then scored the game-sealing TD himself on a 53-yard sneak right up the middle.
-Show Low's defense deserves a ton of credit. They weren't perfect, but a lot of their mistakes came out of over-aggression, with players lining up in the neutral zone and jumping offsides. The Cougars swarmed to the ball all night long, and pressured a very talented QB in Hunter Heeringa into throwing SIX interceptions, including picks on three consecutive drives in the second quarter, and on the final two Valley Christian drives of the game. Hunter Heeringa came into the game with only 7 INTs in 277 career passes, so this wasn't a case of an inaccurate QB having a bad day- this was a very good QB being forced into bad throws by a hungry and aggressive defense.
-Hunter Heeringa never gave up. After trailing 28-7 at the half, and throwing three second quarter interceptions, it would be completely understandable if he wasn't able to get his head back into the game in the second half, but the opposite was true. Heeringa helped draw the deficit to just 34-28 late in the fourth quarter, and used his legs to pick up yards when he was pressured.
-Every single time Valley Christian did anything to get back into the game, speedy Show Low HB Ryan Kishbaugh would kill any momentum the Trojans had. He had a 75-yard TD catch after Valley Christian's first TD, and a long TD run on the first play after Valley Christian's second TD. After the game, QB Nash Brewer told Sports Zone Radio that the team had watched film on the Trojans, and he said "We just knew these guys could not keep up with (Kishbaugh)."
-The physicality of Valley Christian's skill position players are going to serve them well as the season goes on. I was impressed with the way that Ethan Heinrich battled all night for contested balls, and 6-5 Adam Bradford is a matchup nightmare. Pair that with the ability of Caleb Lewis after the catch, and even if it takes a few weeks for the Trojans to get their defense right, they're always going to find a way to move the ball through the air.
- A few more players that stood out for me on the Show Low side, and even made me think that they have a solid enough core to compete for state. Ray Pedraza, who is a tough enough weapon when Nash Brewer has to take a play off, is a complete menace when paired with Brewer. You have to account for him on every play. Defensively, Jeremy Kishbaugh and Gage Reidhead are both tall, long, and fly to the ball. On the defensive line, I thought Marcus Henderson and Armoni Flores also proved themselves as playmakers.
Next up for Show Low (1-0), an 0-1 Payson team coming off a 37-30 loss to Blue Ridge, and Valley Christian (0-1) meets up with fellow Chandler private school Seton Catholic (0-0).
