ArizonaVarsity - New coach De'Rahn Stinson and Kellis basketball look ahead to 2021

There has not been much glory in leading the Raymond S. Kellis Cougars boys' basketball team in recent years. New coach De'Rahn Stinson hopes to change that.

Stinson was hired after serving as an assistant coach for South Mountain, which reached the 5A semifinal in 2020.

“The biggest thing I’ve tried to bring is a new swag, a new type of energy. Definitely some fire to the game,” Stinson said.

The first order of business was corralling and honing the Cougars' young talent. Kellis went just 7-19 in the 2019-20 season, but had some bright spots, including freshman guard Chris Ruiz leading the team in scoring and now returning for his sophomore year.

Stinson saw a foundation of skilled players at the school and envisioned himself building a culture for the future. With contributors of all sizes and skill sets, he will be able to run a variety of plays and defensive schemes.

In addition, six-foot-six freshman wing Jai Anthoni Bearden - one of the state's top recruits in the 2024 class and an immediate varsity starter - enrolled at Kellis due to his admiration for the coaching staff. He has given the Cougars an immediate spark.

“At first I was going to go to a different high school, but I heard De’Rahn was coming to Kellis so I went, and I’d seen how he had everything coached up," said Bearden.