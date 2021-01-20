ArizonaVarsity - New coach De'Rahn Stinson and Kellis basketball look ahead to 2021

New coach De'Rahn Stinson and Kellis basketball look ahead to 2021
There has not been much glory in leading the Raymond S. Kellis Cougars boys' basketball team in recent years. New coach De'Rahn Stinson hopes to change that.
Stinson was hired after serving as an assistant coach for South Mountain, which reached the 5A semifinal in 2020.
“The biggest thing I’ve tried to bring is a new swag, a new type of energy. Definitely some fire to the game,” Stinson said.
The first order of business was corralling and honing the Cougars' young talent. Kellis went just 7-19 in the 2019-20 season, but had some bright spots, including freshman guard Chris Ruiz leading the team in scoring and now returning for his sophomore year.
Stinson saw a foundation of skilled players at the school and envisioned himself building a culture for the future. With contributors of all sizes and skill sets, he will be able to run a variety of plays and defensive schemes.
In addition, six-foot-six freshman wing Jai Anthoni Bearden - one of the state's top recruits in the 2024 class and an immediate varsity starter - enrolled at Kellis due to his admiration for the coaching staff. He has given the Cougars an immediate spark.
“At first I was going to go to a different high school, but I heard De’Rahn was coming to Kellis so I went, and I’d seen how he had everything coached up," said Bearden.
As messy as the transition has been - mainly due to offseason stoppages and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic - the players have trusted Stinson along the journey.
That there would be a season at all was in question, as the AIA Executive Board temporarily shut down the winter sports season earlier in January. That day, Stinson's players suited up in their game uniforms and played a scrimmage, thinking it might be their last moment together on the court.
There was joy from the players on the court at a Saturday morning practice, as it meant the cancelation was reversed, the season was resumed and the Cougars had games scheduled mere days away.
“We were obviously heartbroken by the news, but once we got the confirmation that we actually were going to have the season it was a blessing and it’s been up from there," said junior guard Amare Arbizu.
With the renewed excitement came even more desire to excel and live up to Stinson's standards.
“He’s brought a lot more energy a lot more discipline, a lot more teaching to this program so a lot of us have grown a lot over this last little few months. So it’s been a lot better for each individual," Arbizu added.
The challenge of posting a winning record and making the playoffs will not be easy. Kellis' region - the 5A Northwest - is among the most difficult in the conference. Each of the region's other teams made the playoffs in 2020. With other tough freedom games in a shortened schedule, the Cougars will have to click fast.
Ruiz said the goal is to win as many games as possible in 2021, aiming for a berth in the 5A bracket. But, what's important, he said, is the future that Kellis and Stinson are building together.
“This has been our first year together with all the new coaches, and the new players that have been brought in. Over the years it’s going to develop even more. It’s going to be a scary sight," he said.
