No. 1 Parker punishes No. 2 Arizona Lutheran in 2A battle

When the 2A football rankings came out this week and Parker was listed as the top team in its classification the players couldn’t care less.

They were too busy squashing another opponent.

“We asked them this week about being ranked No. 1 and they were just trying to get done with practice because they were getting eaten up by mosquitoes,” Parker coach Jetson Lotts said. “They just kept on swatting away.”

The Broncs swatted away another opponent Friday, but this one was supposed to be a little more daunting as Parker drove three hours to South Phoenix to take on No. 2 Arizona Lutheran Academy, which entered the game 5-0 and with confidence after knocking Parker out of the quarterfinals, 32-30, last year.

Didn’t matter.

Parker squashed another team behind its behemoth offensive line and killer running attack to cement its place as the top team in 2A through six weeks. The Broncs wore down ALA for a 40-18 win after scoring 24-unanswered points, including a seven-minute drive to end the game that was finished off by Gage Honomichl’s 5-yard score.

It was the culmination of the Broncs’ size up front; breaking down the ALA defense physically after four quarters of leaning on, using leveraging, pulling to the edge of the defense, and punishing everyone to get what they want – total domination on the way to the win.

“It’s a mentality and looking from the huddle we can see teams just give into it,” senior guard Collin Stanton said. “We know by the end of games we can break them. We keep coming at them.”

The benefactors of the physicality of the men up front and the true Wing-T offense coach Lotts employs are backfield mates Anthony Taylor (163 yards rushing, 2 TDs), Cameron Poole (128 yards, one TD) and now Thad Nopah (57 yards, one TD) with senior running back Joe Martinez out with a torn ACL.

“We feel like with the men we have up front and the talent we have in the backfield we have to use it to our advantage,” Lotts said. “We run as much as we can. We call our guards fullbacks that don’t get to carry the ball because they pull so much.”

The line is made up of center Ezra Martinez, guards Abraham Silva, and Stanton, tackles Juancarlos Figueroa and Jacob Bennett and tight end Leo Scott. They are the main reason Parker came in averaging 386.8 yards rushing a game.

With the line averaging about 6-foot and 250 pounds it is likely going to be a long night for the opposition and at some point the threshold reaches the "suck zone."

“We embrace the suck," Lotts said. "We want to bring (the opposition) with us. Can they embrace it like we do? It starts with the line. They have that mentality. They embrace the suck and push through it."