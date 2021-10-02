No. 1 Parker punishes No. 2 Arizona Lutheran in 2A battle
When the 2A football rankings came out this week and Parker was listed as the top team in its classification the players couldn’t care less.
They were too busy squashing another opponent.
“We asked them this week about being ranked No. 1 and they were just trying to get done with practice because they were getting eaten up by mosquitoes,” Parker coach Jetson Lotts said. “They just kept on swatting away.”
The Broncs swatted away another opponent Friday, but this one was supposed to be a little more daunting as Parker drove three hours to South Phoenix to take on No. 2 Arizona Lutheran Academy, which entered the game 5-0 and with confidence after knocking Parker out of the quarterfinals, 32-30, last year.
Didn’t matter.
Parker squashed another team behind its behemoth offensive line and killer running attack to cement its place as the top team in 2A through six weeks. The Broncs wore down ALA for a 40-18 win after scoring 24-unanswered points, including a seven-minute drive to end the game that was finished off by Gage Honomichl’s 5-yard score.
It was the culmination of the Broncs’ size up front; breaking down the ALA defense physically after four quarters of leaning on, using leveraging, pulling to the edge of the defense, and punishing everyone to get what they want – total domination on the way to the win.
“It’s a mentality and looking from the huddle we can see teams just give into it,” senior guard Collin Stanton said. “We know by the end of games we can break them. We keep coming at them.”
The benefactors of the physicality of the men up front and the true Wing-T offense coach Lotts employs are backfield mates Anthony Taylor (163 yards rushing, 2 TDs), Cameron Poole (128 yards, one TD) and now Thad Nopah (57 yards, one TD) with senior running back Joe Martinez out with a torn ACL.
“We feel like with the men we have up front and the talent we have in the backfield we have to use it to our advantage,” Lotts said. “We run as much as we can. We call our guards fullbacks that don’t get to carry the ball because they pull so much.”
The line is made up of center Ezra Martinez, guards Abraham Silva, and Stanton, tackles Juancarlos Figueroa and Jacob Bennett and tight end Leo Scott. They are the main reason Parker came in averaging 386.8 yards rushing a game.
With the line averaging about 6-foot and 250 pounds it is likely going to be a long night for the opposition and at some point the threshold reaches the "suck zone."
“We embrace the suck," Lotts said. "We want to bring (the opposition) with us. Can they embrace it like we do? It starts with the line. They have that mentality. They embrace the suck and push through it."
Seven takeaways
· * Arizona Lutheran Academy showed some resiliency by coming back in the second half and scoring the first two touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 18-16. They made some adjustments and threw a little more to get the first score but just couldn’t keep up offensively.
· ALA coach Dave Peter said the hardest part was trying to prepare for the size and quickness of Parker’s offense with his scout team.
“There’s no way to do that,” he said. “We go out and dominate our scout team each week, but it’s a completely different story facing a well-coached, hardnosed team that has size and quickness we might not see again this year.”
Peter said the biggest letdown in his eyes was the lack of discipline and effort his squad showed in the second half.
“We needed our defensive linemen to play assignment football,” he said. “They needed to get up the field, stop and keep their outside containment but we had players not doing what is expected of them. That’s a lack of effort and discipline. We need to address that.
"When they convert a fourth and 21 late in the game on a simple sweep there is a level of effort that isn't what it needs to be."
· * Parker senior fullback Michael Taylor is listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He is a load and half. And he just keeps coming after you. He didn’t see much playing time until this year and now he is starting to blossom.
“We couldn’t get him on the field last year as much as we’d like, but we always knew we had him in our back pocket,” Lotts said. “He is really starting to come on and get better and better.”
· * It’s going to take a major effort and offense that can score quickly to unseat Parker as the favorite to win it all this year, but Lotts know there is plenty more competition out there before they can win a gold ball.
“I guess right now you can call us No. 1 after knocking off No. 2, but some of those southern programs are pretty good,” he said. “There is a long way to go, and we’ll probably see (ALA) again.”
· * Lotts said they didn’t play up last year’s quarterfinal loss too much in the week leading up to the game but made sure they remembered.
“Every year is different,” he said. “Different year, different team, but at the same time you don’t forget it either. We talked about it, and I am sure our guys really wanted to beat them.”
· * Parker sophomore quarterback Zach Bennett came into the game a perfect 10 for 10 with six touchdowns in his career after throwing for a touchdown in a playoff game last year and then starting the year by completing all nine of his throws this year.
That ended against ALA when he threw a red zone interception in the first half and missed an open Poole in the end zone on the last play of the half. He came back to complete an important pass in the third quarter to Poole when Parker was trailing to lead to the go-ahead score.
“He’s growing up little by little,” Lotts said. “He has two bad throws but came back when we needed it.”
* This game was interesting in that each team went for it on fourth down, almost regardless of field position. And each team went for the two-point conversion almost every time. And each team used an onside kick or squib quick each kickoff and never kicked it deep one time.
Arizona Lutheran went for it on fourth down four times, made one, and punted twice.
Parker went for it six times on fourth down and made five including a fourth and 21 from the ALA 48 on the final drive. Poole took the ball on a sweep to the left side and weaved his way for 22 yards to set up the last touchdown.