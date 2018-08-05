Numbers small at Skyline, but bond is strong
LB Kriens defines physical style for Coyotes
WEEKLY BLOG: 8/5/18
The words most often used to describe Skyline football over the past few years have been gritty, tough, and determined.
But, those aren't just adjectives or catchphrases, it's an attitude passed down from the head coach and embraced by the team. And it has also led to several nights on the positive side of the scoreboard.
The Coyotes had a three-year run of region titles from 2014-16, racking up regular season records of 9-1, 10-0, and 9-1. Skyline was vying for its fourth straight last October, but injuries took their toll.
Against Red Mountain, SHS (already playing without its fullback), lost its top running back along with its quarterback before halftime. Later, one of it's linebackers (who also plays fullback) was sidelined with an ankle injury. With a roster that numbered 54 at the start of the year, it was too much to overcome in the game that decided the 6A East Valley Region title.
As the calendar turns to get set for a new season, the Coyotes come into 2018 with confidence.
In June, Skyline won a passing tournament at the University of San Diego, going 7-0. At the Arizona State camp, two of its players (DL Daniel To'oto'o and LB Zach Kriens) were the fastest at their respective positions. To'oto'o was also the MVP at the Northern Arizona Big Man Challenge in which the Coyotes finished second. In addition, for the fourth straight year, Skyline's linemen took the first place trophy at ASU back to East Mesa.
Last month, the team went to preseason camp in the White Mountains at Round Valley HS. Head Coach Angelo Paffumi was excited about how well the team got along and showed a strong bond.
"We had a major cancer transfer out in order to start at another school," Paffumi, who is entering his seventh year as the head coach at Skyline, said in an e-mail interview. "Once that happened, kids rallied together and became a tight group."
The offense, which averaged 31 points per game last year, starts with the run game. Skyline kept the ball on the ground on 74 percent of its snaps. With a running back like Aaron Wood, it's easy to see why.
Wood rushed for 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns before his season ended early in the ninth game of the year (Red Mountain) with a broken collarbone. Against Hamilton, he lit up the stat sheet with a 301-yard performance.
Not only do the Coyotes have Wood, they also bring back Ethan Truesdell, who rushed for more than nine yards per carry and had 457 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. They make for an explosive duo.
"Aaron has great vision and sets up blocks to spring himself open," Paffumi said. "He is quick, has good speed, but just flat out loves football. Ethan has more speed and size. I would say he's more of a glider that gains speed as he runs."
Top 10 Skyline HS sports accomplishments of 2017:— Skyline HS Athletics (@SkylineCoyote) December 29, 2017
6. Football finishes with winning record - 5 years and counting; made State Playoffs - 4 years and counting; Aaron Wood - Ed Doherty Nominee for character and talent - 1st player in school history with this honor. pic.twitter.com/Oz7hnkDeeX
Quarterback Steven Castle attempted just 11 passes per game in his junior year. With that limited play calling, he still threw for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. Castle was a dual threat with six rushing TDs.
Paffumi said he feels the team needs to take advantage of teams that load the box and open up the offense more.
"Steven's best attribute is his leadership," Paffumi said. "Kids respect him because he works his butt off."
The O-Line is the strength of the team and it helped SHS rush for 250 yards per game in 2017. That group includes Declan Kyler (6-2, 285), Noah Barta (6-3, 260), and Brenden Akin (6-4, 295).
Kriens was named First Team All-Region as a sophomore after leading the Coyotes in tackles with 93. He hits offensive players like a truck and moves well for his size.
"Kid is 6-3, 240, and can run," Paffumi said. "He is a throwback player and very physical. I think he's one of the top linebackers in the state."
20/ One LB I’m definitely excited to watch this year is Skyline’s Zach Kriens. 7 v 7 play should help him become as effective in coverage as he alreadybis vs the run. pic.twitter.com/OxmKZTJwW7— ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) February 27, 2018
Skyline was in Division II in 2015, mostly due to its high percentage of students that receive free lunch (45 percent). When that rule went away and the AIA returned solely to enrollment, the Coyotes were back up to the top group (now 6A).
Within 6A, it's common for teams to have rosters of more than 75 players giving coaches the ability to have 22 different starters. Skyline doesn't have that luxury. Paffumi said most of his kids will play on both sides of the ball. That means a little luck will be involved to stay away from the injury bug.
"We are very thin with numbers," Paffumi said. "We will need the backup kids to step it up and contribute. Stay healthy and we will be a very good team."
Skyline will be shooting for its sixth straight playoff appearance. The schedule includes six schools that made the postseason last year.
An overview of the slate shows three straight road games to kick off the year. The third of those, on Aug. 31, is a resumption of the Battle of Crismon Road against Desert Ridge. That rivalry game (DRHS is two miles south) was last played in 2014. Skyline is 2-8 against the Jaguars all-time and has lost the last seven meetings.
Following that game, Skyline rounds out non-region play with back-to-back contests against Highland and Queen Creek. In East Valley Region play, the Red Mountain game falls on Sept. 28 (@ RMHS) and the Coyotes will host Mountain View on Oct. 19. With the road games in the front half of the schedule, Skyline plays its last three on home turf.
One of the keys for the Coyotes has been their ability to win close games. In the past three years, SHS is 8-3 in games decided by a touchdown or less.
Skyline, located just north of the 60 on Crismon Road, will host Perry in a scrimmage Wednesday night at 6 p.m. before opening the season on Aug. 17 at Mountain Ridge. That means it's grind time for the Green and Gold.
"I am so proud of my kids," Paffumi said. "We are almost always outmanned and we find a way to not only compete, but to win. These kids are remarkable."