WEEKLY BLOG: 8/5/18

The words most often used to describe Skyline football over the past few years have been gritty, tough, and determined.

But, those aren't just adjectives or catchphrases, it's an attitude passed down from the head coach and embraced by the team. And it has also led to several nights on the positive side of the scoreboard.

The Coyotes had a three-year run of region titles from 2014-16, racking up regular season records of 9-1, 10-0, and 9-1. Skyline was vying for its fourth straight last October, but injuries took their toll.

Against Red Mountain, SHS (already playing without its fullback), lost its top running back along with its quarterback before halftime. Later, one of it's linebackers (who also plays fullback) was sidelined with an ankle injury. With a roster that numbered 54 at the start of the year, it was too much to overcome in the game that decided the 6A East Valley Region title.

As the calendar turns to get set for a new season, the Coyotes come into 2018 with confidence.

In June, Skyline won a passing tournament at the University of San Diego, going 7-0. At the Arizona State camp, two of its players (DL Daniel To'oto'o and LB Zach Kriens) were the fastest at their respective positions. To'oto'o was also the MVP at the Northern Arizona Big Man Challenge in which the Coyotes finished second. In addition, for the fourth straight year, Skyline's linemen took the first place trophy at ASU back to East Mesa.

Last month, the team went to preseason camp in the White Mountains at Round Valley HS. Head Coach Angelo Paffumi was excited about how well the team got along and showed a strong bond.

"We had a major cancer transfer out in order to start at another school," Paffumi, who is entering his seventh year as the head coach at Skyline, said in an e-mail interview. "Once that happened, kids rallied together and became a tight group."

The offense, which averaged 31 points per game last year, starts with the run game. Skyline kept the ball on the ground on 74 percent of its snaps. With a running back like Aaron Wood, it's easy to see why.

Wood rushed for 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns before his season ended early in the ninth game of the year (Red Mountain) with a broken collarbone. Against Hamilton, he lit up the stat sheet with a 301-yard performance.



Not only do the Coyotes have Wood, they also bring back Ethan Truesdell, who rushed for more than nine yards per carry and had 457 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. They make for an explosive duo.



"Aaron has great vision and sets up blocks to spring himself open," Paffumi said. "He is quick, has good speed, but just flat out loves football. Ethan has more speed and size. I would say he's more of a glider that gains speed as he runs."