Open Division Quick Recap & Team Stats
Bears dethrone Sabercats to claim first state championship
In just five seasons, Chris McDonald hasn't just transformed the Basha Bears into winners, but into State Champions, in the ultimate bracket - the Open Division.
For Basha, this was the perfect ending for a team that entered with high expectations in its 19th season of varsity football. After playing even for most of the night, the Bears put a couple of rushing scores on the board and then held off a furious Saguaro rally that came right down to the final play and seconds with a 28-21 victory over the defending champions on Saturday night at Arizona State University.
Basha running back Deshaun Buchanan played a masterful game, gaining 199 yards on his 24 carries along with three touchdowns. His long was an 83-yard burst that came early in the fourth quarter. Buchanan followed that up with a score from the 3-yard line to put the Bears up by two scores.
This was Basha's first championship at any level. The Bears closed the year on a seven game winning streak to finish at 12-1.
|
Saguaro
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
21
|
Basha
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
28
First Quarter:
Basha - Deshaun Buchanan 34 yard run (Timothy Tynan kick), 4:01
Sag - Jaedon Matthews 94 yard kickoff return (Alan Hall kick), 3:48
Second Quarter:
Basha - Buchanan 1 yard run (Tynan kick), 11:39
Sag - Devon Dampier 4 yard run (Hall kick), 6:27
Third Quarter:
Basha - Miles Lockhart 3 yard run (Tynan kick), 0:52
Fourth Quarter:
Basha - Buchanan 3 yard run (Tynan kick), 10:20
Sag - Dampier 7 yard run (Hall kick), 7:41
|Saguaro
|Basha
|
First Downs
|
16
|
21
|
Total Net Yards
|
273
|
446
|
Rushes-Yards
|
33-201
|
46-272
|
Passing Yards
|
72
|
174
|
Punt Returns-Yards
|
2-24
|
0-0
|
Kickoff Returns-Yards
|
4-223
|
5-223
|
Interceptions-Ret Yards
|
0-0
|
1-2
|
Comp-Att-Int
|
10-24-1
|
14-19-0
|
Punts-Avg
|
4-40.2
|
4-35.5
|
Fumbles-Lost
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
Penalties-Yards
|
6-57
|
5-30
|
Time of Possession
|
21:25
|
26:35