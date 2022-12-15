News More News
Open Division Quick Recap & Team Stats

Basha linebacker Jackson Browning moves in to make a tackle. The Bears' defense allowed just two total touchdowns over both the semifinals and finals.
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Bears dethrone Sabercats to claim first state championship

In just five seasons, Chris McDonald hasn't just transformed the Basha Bears into winners, but into State Champions, in the ultimate bracket - the Open Division.

For Basha, this was the perfect ending for a team that entered with high expectations in its 19th season of varsity football. After playing even for most of the night, the Bears put a couple of rushing scores on the board and then held off a furious Saguaro rally that came right down to the final play and seconds with a 28-21 victory over the defending champions on Saturday night at Arizona State University.

Basha running back Deshaun Buchanan played a masterful game, gaining 199 yards on his 24 carries along with three touchdowns. His long was an 83-yard burst that came early in the fourth quarter. Buchanan followed that up with a score from the 3-yard line to put the Bears up by two scores.

This was Basha's first championship at any level. The Bears closed the year on a seven game winning streak to finish at 12-1.

Bears 28, Sabercats 21

Saguaro

7

7

0

7

21

Basha

7

7

7

7

28

First Quarter:
Basha - Deshaun Buchanan 34 yard run (Timothy Tynan kick), 4:01
Sag - Jaedon Matthews 94 yard kickoff return (Alan Hall kick), 3:48
Second Quarter:
Basha - Buchanan 1 yard run (Tynan kick), 11:39
Sag - Devon Dampier 4 yard run (Hall kick), 6:27
Third Quarter:
Basha - Miles Lockhart 3 yard run (Tynan kick), 0:52
Fourth Quarter:
Basha - Buchanan 3 yard run (Tynan kick), 10:20
Sag - Dampier 7 yard run (Hall kick), 7:41

Table Name
Saguaro Basha

First Downs

16

21

Total Net Yards

273

446

Rushes-Yards

33-201

46-272

Passing Yards

72

174

Punt Returns-Yards

2-24

0-0

Kickoff Returns-Yards

4-223

5-223

Interceptions-Ret Yards

0-0

1-2

Comp-Att-Int

10-24-1

14-19-0

Punts-Avg

4-40.2

4-35.5

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

0-0

Penalties-Yards

6-57

5-30

Time of Possession

21:25

26:35
{{ article.author_name }}