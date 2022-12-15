In just five seasons, Chris McDonald hasn't just transformed the Basha Bears into winners, but into State Champions, in the ultimate bracket - the Open Division.

For Basha, this was the perfect ending for a team that entered with high expectations in its 19th season of varsity football. After playing even for most of the night, the Bears put a couple of rushing scores on the board and then held off a furious Saguaro rally that came right down to the final play and seconds with a 28-21 victory over the defending champions on Saturday night at Arizona State University.

Basha running back Deshaun Buchanan played a masterful game, gaining 199 yards on his 24 carries along with three touchdowns. His long was an 83-yard burst that came early in the fourth quarter. Buchanan followed that up with a score from the 3-yard line to put the Bears up by two scores.

This was Basha's first championship at any level. The Bears closed the year on a seven game winning streak to finish at 12-1.

