SEMIFINAL BLOG: 11/25/23

For the first time in its five-year run, the Open Division championship game will not only include a team from the West Valley, but it will be won by a team from that side of the Valley as both combatants in the elite bracket will come from the Peoria Unified School District. The top-seeded Liberty Lions did their part as they beat Highland in a semifinal, 54-12, at Mountain Ridge HS in Glendale on Saturday night.

The Lions (11-1) struck early and often to punch their ticket to the finals next Saturday evening against rival Centennial (11-1), which bested defending-champion Basha on the other side of the bracket in a close 35-27 game.



Liberty showed its superiority in the passing game as senior Navi Bruzon was highly accurate, completing 17-of-20 passes for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Most of that came in the first half as the Lions built up a lead so big the entire second half was played with a running clock.

The Lions won a 6A conference championship back in 2019, but this was the round that has brought so much heartbreak and frustration the past three seasons - the Open semifinals. In 2020, Liberty was edged by Chandler by a point in overtime, the following year, it was once again Chandler that rallied to stun the Lions (in overtime once again), and in '22, on this very field at Mountain Pointe, the Lions were shocked with a minute remaining against Saguaro as the Sabercats scored late and went for two (and left with a one-point win).

This time around, Liberty made sure it wasn't going to be decided by late heroics by the opposition because it hit the ground running and never let up off the gas. The Lions, facing a Highland team that had given up just 12.3 points per game during a six-game winning streak, had that number beat less than five minutes in and piled on an insurmountable 26 during the opening quarter alone.

"They've been working hard for a long time," Liberty head coach Colin Thomas said. "We've had some successful seasons and stumbled in this game here. But, we've played at a high level."

In addition to the sure-fire accuracy from Bruzon, he brings the dual-threat with his running ability. That was on display as he totaled 67 yards on his 14 carries and scored three touchdowns.

The Lions opened the game with an efficient touchdown drive after receiving the game's kickoff, going 65 yards in eight plays before Bruzon was provided a hole from his offensive linemen and ran it up the middle from one yard out for a 7-0 advantage.

The opening drive was highlighted by the impressive passing of Bruzon, and was a sign of things to come. He went 3-for-3 passing for 35 yards with two of those going to senior Braylon Gardner.

Highland was denied a chance to respond as its second play (and first pass) resulted in an interception by senior linebacker Keaton Stam. He brought it back 15 yards to the Hawks' 30-yard line and the offense got a short field to work with.

The Lions quickly turned that into points as senior running back Jon Wilson (a 1,000-yard rusher this season) punched it in from the 1-yard line to increase the lead to 13-0.

Highland (9-3) welcomed running back Eli Kerby for the first time in more than two months (injury). He helped the Hawks gain a couple first downs. On fourth-and-one, from its own 44, it appeared Highland was going to go for it with a unique formation, but the Hawks weren't able to get the ball snapped in time. A delay of game resulted, and Highland punted it away.

Moments later, Liberty was in the end zone again. Gardner got behind the defense and caught a pass on the left sideline. He hopped over the last tackle attempt to finish off a 62-yard scoring play. Like Wilson in the run game, Gardner is part of the 1,000-yard club receiving.