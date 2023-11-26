Open Semifinals: Liberty 54 Highland 12
Lions knock off Hawks to advance to their first Open championship
SEMIFINAL BLOG: 11/25/23
For the first time in its five-year run, the Open Division championship game will not only include a team from the West Valley, but it will be won by a team from that side of the Valley as both combatants in the elite bracket will come from the Peoria Unified School District. The top-seeded Liberty Lions did their part as they beat Highland in a semifinal, 54-12, at Mountain Ridge HS in Glendale on Saturday night.
The Lions (11-1) struck early and often to punch their ticket to the finals next Saturday evening against rival Centennial (11-1), which bested defending-champion Basha on the other side of the bracket in a close 35-27 game.
Liberty showed its superiority in the passing game as senior Navi Bruzon was highly accurate, completing 17-of-20 passes for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Most of that came in the first half as the Lions built up a lead so big the entire second half was played with a running clock.
The Lions won a 6A conference championship back in 2019, but this was the round that has brought so much heartbreak and frustration the past three seasons - the Open semifinals. In 2020, Liberty was edged by Chandler by a point in overtime, the following year, it was once again Chandler that rallied to stun the Lions (in overtime once again), and in '22, on this very field at Mountain Pointe, the Lions were shocked with a minute remaining against Saguaro as the Sabercats scored late and went for two (and left with a one-point win).
This time around, Liberty made sure it wasn't going to be decided by late heroics by the opposition because it hit the ground running and never let up off the gas. The Lions, facing a Highland team that had given up just 12.3 points per game during a six-game winning streak, had that number beat less than five minutes in and piled on an insurmountable 26 during the opening quarter alone.
"They've been working hard for a long time," Liberty head coach Colin Thomas said. "We've had some successful seasons and stumbled in this game here. But, we've played at a high level."
In addition to the sure-fire accuracy from Bruzon, he brings the dual-threat with his running ability. That was on display as he totaled 67 yards on his 14 carries and scored three touchdowns.
The Lions opened the game with an efficient touchdown drive after receiving the game's kickoff, going 65 yards in eight plays before Bruzon was provided a hole from his offensive linemen and ran it up the middle from one yard out for a 7-0 advantage.
The opening drive was highlighted by the impressive passing of Bruzon, and was a sign of things to come. He went 3-for-3 passing for 35 yards with two of those going to senior Braylon Gardner.
Highland was denied a chance to respond as its second play (and first pass) resulted in an interception by senior linebacker Keaton Stam. He brought it back 15 yards to the Hawks' 30-yard line and the offense got a short field to work with.
The Lions quickly turned that into points as senior running back Jon Wilson (a 1,000-yard rusher this season) punched it in from the 1-yard line to increase the lead to 13-0.
Highland (9-3) welcomed running back Eli Kerby for the first time in more than two months (injury). He helped the Hawks gain a couple first downs. On fourth-and-one, from its own 44, it appeared Highland was going to go for it with a unique formation, but the Hawks weren't able to get the ball snapped in time. A delay of game resulted, and Highland punted it away.
Moments later, Liberty was in the end zone again. Gardner got behind the defense and caught a pass on the left sideline. He hopped over the last tackle attempt to finish off a 62-yard scoring play. Like Wilson in the run game, Gardner is part of the 1,000-yard club receiving.
"I thought I was going to get caught," Gardner said. "I turned on the jets and kept going. I did a high step and almost fell, but kept my feet up and ran in the end zone."
Highland crossed midfield for the first time on its next drive. But on third down, Stam sacked the quarterback forcing another punt as the end of the first quarter approached. Liberty's special teams unit did its part to add points to the scoreboard with outside linebacker Zane Tallman.
Liberty outgained Highland 165-48 in the opening quarter. The Hawks brought a physical defense and a team that wanted to be able to slug it out like it did against Chandler last week in the quarterfinals (a 19-14 win). In that one, the Hawks blanked CHS over the final three quarters. The Lions never let HHS get into its game.
"We wanted to take the ball and score and not be able to let them hold the ball and run their style," Thomas said. "The first drive of the game went how we wanted it to and from there, we were able to control that pace."
Highland finally drove the field and took advantage of a personal foul on the Lions on a third down play that would have ended the possession early. Instead, an 80-yard drive culminated with a 13-yard pass from Kalen Fisher to sophomore Crew Crandall. It was the junior quarterback's 15th touchdown pass of the year.
But there would be no change of momentum on this night. Bruzon engineered an eight-play, 80-yard drive and finished it off with a three-yard run and then a two-point conversion pass (to Gardner).
"The momentum was all on our side the first half," Bruzon said. "The last couple years we fell short. We had to finish until the clock was on all zeroes."
Highland's defense brought some pressure and senior Bertrand Berry II sacked Bruzon. Liberty faced a third-and-seven at the Highland 45-yard line. But, the Lions' QB, who is now 27-3 as a starter, made the completion to tight end Ryan Wolfer for 12 yards. Bruzon would then throw his 30th touchdown toss of the season (also to Wolfer) on a 32-yard play and a 41-6 halftime lead.
"They were just faster, more physical, and more intense," Highland head coach Brock Farrel said. "They played at the level they need to in order to win a state championship. We weren't there yet. Hopefully, we can get there in the next year or two."
In the first half alone, Bruzon was 13-of-14 for 216 yards plus two more scores on the ground. Liberty had five first-half possessions and scored five touchdowns.
Highland opened the second half with a spark. Jay Martin surpassed 1,000 yards for the season as he rounded the left corner for a 75-yard touchdown run.
But with the running clock (AIA rule for a 35-point lead), Highland didn't see the ball again for nine minutes. And when the Hawks got it, they gave it right back. Kian Knapp stripped the ball away from a Highland running back and brought it back 10 yards to the Hawks' 21-yard line.
Bruzon's last drive of the night finished (along with the third quarter) with his third rushing touchdown of the game giving him 20 for the year.
"It's a lot of game planning," Bruzon said of his success at running the football. "Coach Thomas is a genius and a lot of film watching. It was a great win as a team."
In the quick-moving fourth quarter, Liberty blocked its second punt of the game. Senior Jacob Dominguez scooped it up and took it in for the game's final points.
The Lions' defense limited Highland to just 58 passing yards (4-of-9 passing). Liberty recorded six sacks with two apiece from Paz St. John and Hudson Dunn. Dunn, a 6-2, 205-pound sophomore, leads the team with 14.5.
This year, Highland busted through and made it into the Open Division. The past two years, many humans believed the Hawks were an Open team, but the computer formulas didn't come out with the same data. Undeterred, Highland ran through the 6A each season and took home conference championship gold ball trophies. Saturday put an end to a nine-game postseason win streak.
"I still think it's a special (senior) class," Farrel said. "I think they believed they could beat anybody. I would say they punched above their weight class more often than not. Liberty had our number tonight, but I'm so proud of them."
Liberty and Centennial are separated by just seven miles. The Lions & Coyotes played for a Division II (5A) championship in 2014 in a game won by Centennial, 26-14. The Coyotes lead the all-time series, 7-6. But, the Lions have won the last four meetings, including this year's regular season finale at Liberty (36-17).
The Lions will go into the game at Mountain America Stadium on the campus of Arizona State University at 5 p.m. Saturday night as the favorites (and rightfully so). They say it's hard to defeat a team twice in one season. In the 32-year coaching career of Richard Taylor at Centennial, six teams have had the opportunity in the playoffs to defeat the Coyotes for a second time. Only two of those succeeded - the 1995 Ironwood Eagles in the first round of the 4A playoffs and the 2012 Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks in the Division II championship game. The Lions, who have proven it every week this season against Arizona competition (11-0), will spend the week trying to figure out how to become the third.
"We're the best team in Arizona," Gardner said. "That's it. That's all you've got to say."
|
Highland
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
12
|
Liberty
|
26
|
15
|
6
|
7
|
54
First Quarter:
Lib - Navi Bruzon 1 yard run (Nathan Hawkins kick), 9:05
Lib - Jon Wilson 1 yard run (pass failed), 7:14
Lib - Braylon Gardner 62 yard pass from Bruzon (run failed), 2:31
Lib - Zane Tallman 25 yard punt block return (Hawkins kick), 0:00
Second Quarter:
High - Crew Crandall 13 yard pass from Kalen Fisher (pass failed), 8:18
Lib - Bruzon 3 yard run (Gardner pass from Bruzon), 5:42
Lib - Ryan Wolfer 32 yard pass from Bruzon (Hawkins kick), 1:07
Third Quarter:
High - Jay Martin 75 yard run (pass failed), 10:51
Lib - Bruzon 10 yard run (kick blocked), 0:00
Fourth Quarter:
Lib - Jacob Dominguez 25 yard punt block return (Hawkins kick), 5:57