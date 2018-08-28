Today several hardship appeals will be heard by the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Executive Board. Players from all over the state will learn if they'll be made to sit out for an entire season based on the interpretation of their current life circumstances by adults charged with an unenviable, and unnecessary responsibility- deciding if a hardship is actually a hardship.

There are those that want you to believe that Arizona High School football is divided into two factions- the rich and the poor. Those people believe that schools like Saguaro, Higley and Chandler always seem to be on the receiving end of talented transfer athletes, and the rest of the football-participating schools seem to bleed any talent they have directly to those schools, whether before the boundaried athlete starts their high school careers, or shortly after, as if those schools serve as farm teams for the perpetually fortunate.

The problem with this line of thinking is that portrays the student athletes as regionally-bound property. It's a mindset that fails to reflect the values of the state in which they reside, where open-enrollment dictates that parents are able to make the choice they believe to be best for their child. It's a mindset that is governed by people who grew up in the days before social media and club sports redefined the traditional athletic community, and before urban sprawl and population explosions erased what used to be a one-town, one-school environment.

It's a hypocritical minsdet that is applied with undue weight to athletics over any other scholastic focus, whether curricular or extracurricular.

If a student relocates in hopes of access to better guidance counseling, elevated mathematics instruction, a more competitive chorus, or even based on a more desirable selection of culinary options within walking distance of the school, no one would care.

So why do we care when an athlete decides to switch schools, regardless of the underlying reason for doing so?

It's simple. We think we own them, and we think they owe us something. Our cries of "entitlement," aimed at a generation we believe to frequently take the path of least resistance toward success, are uttered out of a feeling that we ourselves are entitled to dictate when and where a student athlete should be allowed to participate.

That's right. We, the adults, are the entitled ones. If we are not, why do we care what someone else's family chooses to do? Why don't we have the ability to mind our own business? Why can't we find the ability to at least ensure that our moral outrage is applied evenly, and not mysteriously checked at the door when a transferring student ends up at the educational institution that we happen to favor?

Transfer rules exist to dissuade mass exodus from one program to another, and to ensure that student athletes aren't burdened with being recruited by coaching staffs whose regard for the final score outweighs the actual welfare of the student athlete. Transfer rules do not exist so that we can get our pound of vindictive flesh. There is an assumption that behind many high profile transfers, are oily and sociopathic used car salesmen masquerading as caring coaches, and/or opportunistic, vicarious-living DNA donors masquerading as caring parents. On some occasions, these characterizations might, in part, prove to be true. But again, what business is it of ours to do anything but uphold the letter of the law without feeling as though something is owed to us?

It's one thing when this hypocritical, out-of-pocket displeasure is publicly expressed by parents, fans or cowardly troglodytes with anonymous Twitter accounts. Those people, while potentially having the collective ability to spur or dictate the genesis or tone of any conversation regarding transfers, don't have the power to dictate when and how transfer rules are interpreted and enforced. It's another thing entirely when people who have the sacred responsibility of being in a position of power over the fate of a young athlete, use that power to negatively impact those athletes by ensuring that the rules are effectively and selectively punitive.

That brings me to the supposed letter of the law. In Arizona, a first transfer costs you five games. It was a simplistic compromise made by a governing body that struggled for years on how to address an issue that we collectively seemed to agree was a problem rather than a reflection of modern societal norms. Once a price tag was put on transfers, they greatly increased. Why? Because for some people, the penalty is worth it. Five games of film sacrificed for the ability to be at a high school that college coaches hop off the plane at Sky Harbor and drive directly to? Five games on the sidelines to potentially avoid a life of wage-slavery created by six-figure student loans? It's an easy choice for some.

My personal view on the penalty is that, while it's only necessity stems from a social construct in which we've erroneously painted school choice and private family decisions as issues of morality that we should have a hand in governing, it also does nothing to alleviate the burden felt by programs who might be losing players to teams within their own regions. It's completely within reason to expect that a player that leaves one school shouldn't be able to play against the school they left, but anything outside of that is simply an arbitrary attempt to make people feel that something they'd otherwise believe is in the best interest of their family, is too costly a burden to bear. It's governance through intimidation and fear, and governance through intimidation and fear is effectively a form of tyranny.

I've heard arguments in which people say that the rule is in the best interest of the team on the receiving end of the transfer. Those people say that players who stayed, earned their positions, and did things they "right way" (as if 'rightness' is anything more than the temporary fortune of being the most talented, healthy, and prepared player in any position on any given roster), are owed the position. There's that word again. "Owed." An indication of entitlement that reflects not upon the transfer, but on the ones who don't. We're either operating in this high school football ecosystem continually in each other's debt over situationally defined loans- or football is the sport we like to say it is- one that prepares us for life after football.

Hard work and loyalty is ultimately valued in the corporate realm, but its certainly not as valuable as performance. Will the man or woman that can sell twice your volume be made to sit out half the month so you can accumulate your sales commissions just because you were hired first? No. Will the man or woman who joins the sports media realm this year, someone that can tell a better story and generate more clicks than I can, have to wait an hour after I publish my story on any given topic, to then publish theirs so that I can garner the attention I feel I'm owed? No.

Perhaps we're holding out hope that high school football can spare our children from the often harsh and dog-eat-dog realities of adulthood- but if that's the case, we shouldn't be arguing against transfers... we should be arguing against keeping score.

Like I said from the outset, today the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Executive Board will face difficult choices in how they choose to interpret hardships, and whether or not to deny kids the opportunity to enjoy an extracurricular activity that may ultimately be their ticket to a better life. They'll be forced to reject certain hardship claims that paint the families who claimed them as petty and dishonest, only because within the current construct, families aren't allowed to be honest and say the same thing they're allowed to say when they choose a school to enroll their children in as freshman- "Because I wanted to."

"Because I wanted to." The same reason a high school coach can give for moving from one school to another, all without penalty.

"Because I wanted to." The same reason a student in choir, orchestra, band, dance, or academic decathlon can give for switching schools, all without penalty.

"Because I wanted to." The one reason an athlete can't give- being forced to either invent, over-emphasize, or unwillingly publicize private family issues in hopes of not being penalized by a panel of people they don't know, while often being contested by parties that may have their own selfish motivations for not wanting to see a player in action.

They can't say "because I wanted to," all because we don't want them to.

But they're the entitled ones?

Hardly.