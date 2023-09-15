Pack Leader: Santana Wilson leaving mark on Desert Mountain program
Just two months before the start of Santana Wilson’s senior season, the four-star defensive back from Desert Mountain high school took an official visit to the University of Texas.
By this point in his recruitment, Wilson had already released the list of his top eight schools that included the Longhorns but also Arizona State, Washington, Tennessee, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and his father’s alma mater North Carolina State.
On that visit, Wilson alongside his future teammates would announce his intentions to join the 2024 class at Texas as one of coach Steve Sarkisian’s jewels of the class.
But for a moment as joyous as that, there’s the journey that leads up to that moment that makes those occasions special unlike any other.
At the beginning of the 2021 season, Wilson was a sophomore defensive back ready to make the jump to the varsity level and was handed the keys to lead the back half of the Wolves stout defense alongside his fellow sophomore Dylan Tapley.
Wilson would answer the call immediately as he pulled in two interceptions and finished the season with 42 tackles.
But it was what Wilson would do as the ball would come his way that caught the eyes of many. Wilson led the 4A-6A conference’s with 15 pass deflections and thus “Santana’s Island” had officially been created.
Wilson would continue growing in his game throughout his junior season as opposing offenses started to avoid his side of the field yet he still pulled in four interceptions and finished with an additional 13 pass deflections.
But for all the success that Wilson started to have on the field and the offers he was gaining off of it, each season saw the Wolves end their season in heartbreaking fashion in the 5A conference semifinals.
Those losses only fueled Wilson to push even harder in the weight room and to start to lead by example in every aspect of the game.
That’s one of the many reasons why Wilson was selected as one of the team captains prior to the 2023 season.
Leadership is important to Wilson who talked after a tough week four victory against the Cactus Cobras.
“Leadership is natural for me, when we need to rally on defense or offense or special teams… I’m a vocal teammate and I’m supportive and will uplift and will push my teammates to where we need to be” said Wilson.
Wilson continued by talking about what he’s taken away from his senior season so far.
“We beat Chap and that’s a really good team as was Cactus tonight, I need to help push my teammates and keep us working as we face Higley, NDP, and others ahead” Wilson said.
That constant focus on improvement for not just himself but for his fellow teammates is part of why he’s looked at as one of the leaders of the pack.
Wilson’s willingness to get better is part of why he feels confident in his game translating to the college level quickly.
“I feel like my game should translate, that’s taking out the receivers, playing the right leverage, playing the right technique, I expect it to carry over with me at Texas.” Wilson said.
The confidence in Wilson’s game was reciprocated by the Texas staff on his visit which Wilson went into detail about.
“When I went down there, I was greeted by Coach Sark himself as we got along quickly. It was him, coach Terry Joseph, and a few of the starters and they showed me a lot of love” said Wilson
That love would end up being the selling point for Wilson on Texas as it was the environment that he fell in love with the most.
“They welcomed me as their own as soon as I got there and I took that to my heart. It’s nice to see a college that will bring me in and bring me under their shoulder to teach me the right things to mature as a person”
Through four games of his senior season, Wilson has only one interception but has also blocked a field goal and has completely taken away one side of the field in the passing game.
His leadership has helped lead the Wolves to a 4-0 start and has Desert Mountain in the conversation to make the Open Division playoff for the first time in school history.
Wilson is leaving an impact that’ll be felt by future groups of Desert Mountain players, and his lead by example approach has the Wolves in position to have their best season in school history.
