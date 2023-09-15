Just two months before the start of Santana Wilson’s senior season, the four-star defensive back from Desert Mountain high school took an official visit to the University of Texas. By this point in his recruitment, Wilson had already released the list of his top eight schools that included the Longhorns but also Arizona State, Washington, Tennessee, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and his father’s alma mater North Carolina State. On that visit, Wilson alongside his future teammates would announce his intentions to join the 2024 class at Texas as one of coach Steve Sarkisian’s jewels of the class.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZXhhcyBsZXTigJlzIHJpZGUuIPCfpJjwn4+9PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXllc2Zhd2NldHQzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBIYXllc2Zhd2NldHQzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9va0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9va0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28va0hTYU5nRzBDbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tIU2FOZ0cwQ208L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWRyaWFuIFNhbnRhbmEgV2lsc29uIOKcniAoQF9TYW50 YW5hVzI0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19TYW50YW5h VzI0L3N0YXR1cy8xNjcwMTkyMDg1NTgyOTkxMzYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

But for a moment as joyous as that, there’s the journey that leads up to that moment that makes those occasions special unlike any other. At the beginning of the 2021 season, Wilson was a sophomore defensive back ready to make the jump to the varsity level and was handed the keys to lead the back half of the Wolves stout defense alongside his fellow sophomore Dylan Tapley. Wilson would answer the call immediately as he pulled in two interceptions and finished the season with 42 tackles. But it was what Wilson would do as the ball would come his way that caught the eyes of many. Wilson led the 4A-6A conference’s with 15 pass deflections and thus “Santana’s Island” had officially been created.

Wilson would continue growing in his game throughout his junior season as opposing offenses started to avoid his side of the field yet he still pulled in four interceptions and finished with an additional 13 pass deflections.

But for all the success that Wilson started to have on the field and the offers he was gaining off of it, each season saw the Wolves end their season in heartbreaking fashion in the 5A conference semifinals. Those losses only fueled Wilson to push even harder in the weight room and to start to lead by example in every aspect of the game. That’s one of the many reasons why Wilson was selected as one of the team captains prior to the 2023 season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXNlcnQgTW91bnRhaW4gNCDirZDvuI8gYXRobGV0ZSBTYW50YW5h IFdpbHNvbiAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fU2FudGFu YVcyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX1NhbnRhbmFXMjQ8L2E+KSBo YXMgcmlnaHRmdWxseSBzZWVuIGhpcyByZWNydWl0bWVudCBibG93IHVwIHNp bmNlIHRoZSBiZWdpbm5pbmcgb2YgbGFzdCBzZWFzb24uIDxicj48YnI+U3Bl ZWQgb2ZmIHRoZSBjaGFydHMgYW5kIHN0ZWxsYXIgZm9vdHdvcmsuIEZvb3Ri YWxsIElRIGlzIG9mZiB0aGUgY2hhcnRzIHRvbywgd2lsbCBiZSBhIHN0YXIg YXQgdGhlIG5leHQgbGV2ZWwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VQdElu WWdhM3YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VUHRJbllnYTN2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEphY29iIFNlbGlnYSAoQGphY29iX3NlbGlnYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWNvYl9zZWxpZ2Evc3RhdHVzLzE2NTkzNDY3 ODQ4NjE0NTg0MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE4LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Leadership is important to Wilson who talked after a tough week four victory against the Cactus Cobras. “Leadership is natural for me, when we need to rally on defense or offense or special teams… I’m a vocal teammate and I’m supportive and will uplift and will push my teammates to where we need to be” said Wilson. Wilson continued by talking about what he’s taken away from his senior season so far. “We beat Chap and that’s a really good team as was Cactus tonight, I need to help push my teammates and keep us working as we face Higley, NDP, and others ahead” Wilson said. That constant focus on improvement for not just himself but for his fellow teammates is part of why he’s looked at as one of the leaders of the pack. Wilson’s willingness to get better is part of why he feels confident in his game translating to the college level quickly. “I feel like my game should translate, that’s taking out the receivers, playing the right leverage, playing the right technique, I expect it to carry over with me at Texas.” Wilson said. The confidence in Wilson’s game was reciprocated by the Texas staff on his visit which Wilson went into detail about. “When I went down there, I was greeted by Coach Sark himself as we got along quickly. It was him, coach Terry Joseph, and a few of the starters and they showed me a lot of love” said Wilson That love would end up being the selling point for Wilson on Texas as it was the environment that he fell in love with the most. “They welcomed me as their own as soon as I got there and I took that to my heart. It’s nice to see a college that will bring me in and bring me under their shoulder to teach me the right things to mature as a person” Through four games of his senior season, Wilson has only one interception but has also blocked a field goal and has completely taken away one side of the field in the passing game. His leadership has helped lead the Wolves to a 4-0 start and has Desert Mountain in the conversation to make the Open Division playoff for the first time in school history. Wilson is leaving an impact that’ll be felt by future groups of Desert Mountain players, and his lead by example approach has the Wolves in position to have their best season in school history.