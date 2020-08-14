ArizonaVarsity - Pandemic Brings Paternal Concern About Return to Sports

A dugout is a confined area. I used to think of it as intimacy. A place to bond. Somewhere I could put my arm on the shoulder of a player in a coachable moment.

And I am not talking a catcher’s mask, even if it is one of her main positions. In this time of incertainty in all our lives, I have questioned whether or not, for the first time in my 13-year-old's daughter's life, should be playing sports at all.

Now it's an area that makes me hesitate before letting my daughter enter it- mask or no mask.

I can think of only a handful places in this world where I’d rather be than that wonderful spot baseball and softball teams call home. It’s just a special place no matter my reason to be in there. Face-to-face access to the big leaguers, camaraderie, help molding young athletes and daddy-daughter time.

It has long been one of my favorite places to hang out. It’s been a place where I was paid to watch and write about baseball, hang out with my buddies while reliving our glory days or spending time on the diamond with my daughter while she was helping teams win league and state titles.

Whether it was covering a game professionally, making a fool of myself in old-man softball, or coaching my daughter’s teams, I've stepped on enough discarded sunflower seeds that I can probably tell the brand just by sound of the crunch it makes under my feet.

It created some anxiety if that’s the right word. Maybe apprehension. Since she was three, I loved taking her to practice and games but the first time the drive there was filled with doubt. Am I putting her in harms way by having her doing something that she loves and, in a time of seclusion, get her out of the house and off electronics?

Social distancing is difficult to maintain. Most recreation dugouts are probably 15-feet long by 4-feet deep. For 12 players and three coaches. Accommodations are in place but not always adhered to for an entire practice or game. And it is done differently from team to team. Most of us believe COVID-19 is a threat at some level. It means there is some uneasiness, at least for this Dad, about leaving the controlled confines of home for the unknown variables of the ballfield.

She plays club softball. She’s league age 12 but plays for a 14U team. It’s competitive to say the least. She has grown in the environment and has a good standing on the team.

But will that stay the same if we chose to stay home because of COVID concerns? The coaching staff said all decisions would be respected and our team was probably the least active and cautious during the pandemic. Other teams started getting back on the field at least three weeks before we did, and we stuck to the precautions in practice. So, I truly took Coach at this word that no player would be hurt by sitting out.

The truth is, however, that someone else is getting those reps in practice if she stayed home. Regardless of standing that’s never a good thing. Coaches tend to remember that last practice and reward those who perform. It’s human nature. It’s hard not letting that kind of stuff as a competitor and father who wants to put his daughter in the best position to succeed to creep into the back of your mind when wondering or not to play during this new and scary world.

So, what do you do? It’s a question a lot of parents – or maybe less than I think – are asking as high school sports crank up again. She’s around 15-plus individuals, risking exposure, and then coming home to a newly blended family that has some individuals that fall into the high-risk category.

It made for long nights and some tough talks. Then we had the decision taken out of our hands. She was double exposed while on vacation. Even though she tested negative herself the symptoms could show up anytime in the two weeks after being exposed to someone who tested positive. It meant that she was quarantined from us and her teammates.

She missed local scrimmages, practice, and a two-day tournament in Payson. It was difficult but it was the right call. She was negative but the CDC recommends anyone exposed to stay home for 14 days.

Then she was cleared, and she went back to the team. It was easier after being forced to sit out. She missed the game and her teammates. She had enough of isolation. Getting back on the field was her mindset. I still had apprehension. There were other things to consider than just her desire to play. It’s a freaking pandemic.

I had to think about whether or not is it worth it. Softball has been our connection for 10 years now. It’s what we do. There is only so much time in a playing career, and she's probably on the back half of it. I wasn’t sure it should be out thing anymore. At least not right now.

Yet before I knew it there she was.

Back in the dugout.

And for the first time ever it wasn’t a place of comfort. At least not for this Dad. Not in this environment.

This isn’t watching her go through a slump, or a bad inning when she pitched in Little League or a strikeout in a big situation.

A lot more is at stake and I still have no idea what the right decision is at this point. There is no coach in the third-base coach’s box giving me signs. And if there was, I’d probably miss it because I’m adjusting my mask, or my mind is going faster than a 60-mph pitch from 43 feet about what the right decision is.

But we’re here. Back on the fields. Although it isn’t quite the same feeling.

It’s a grasp at normalcy; masking the dangers.

Only it won’t return to normal until I feel the crunch of sunflower seeds under my feet again and the only mask that needs to be worn comes with screws.

Not scrutiny.

Contact Jason Skoda at jason@arizonavarsity.com with comments and/or story ideas.

