It takes a certain mentality to succeed as an offensive lineman, one that enjoys going head-to-head in a physical battle with opponents on every play. It’s arguably the most important position on the field, one all offensive skill players rely on to find the end zone. But it’s also the position that has been under-valued in the past. That, however, doesn’t seem to be the case anymore as more offensive line are being selected earlier every year in the NFL Draft.

Austin Jackson went from four-star recruit out of North Canyon High to First Round NFL Draft Pick in three years (Ralph Amsden)

“It’s a sweet moment because I used to always see only receivers and quarterbacks go,” said Desert Mountain offensive line coach Frantz Pierre-Louis, who is known as coach Zoe to his players. “It’s not me being drafted, but just knowing how much time and work that lineman had to put in to get to that position is what gets me. But I’m stingy, I want to see more.” Growing up in Florida, Zoe played both with and against a fair share of talented linemen. He was part of a Miami Northwest team where, despite his 6-foot-4, 310-pound frame in high school, he was still one of the smallest in the group. Having that type of size in the trenches, at times, used to be a rare occurrence. But in today’s age, it’s become natural to see high-school-aged players towering over others their age. “There’s a lot of things that have contributed to it,” Hamilton offensive line coach Mark Tucker said. “For me, I think it’s the food these kids are eating and a lot of times, it’s their genetics. Not to mention kids are training earlier now and taking things a little more serious.”

Hamilton's Offensive Line is widely regarded as the primary reason for their seven state championships, and is a big part of why they're experiencing a resurgence. (Ralph Amsden)

Tucker, who was an All-American at USC and spent time in the NFL, has coached a fair share of big men during his time at Hamilton. He oversaw the development of Hunter and Dylan Mayginnes, who will both be on Washington State’s roster next season. Finley Lecky, Hamilton’s guard, played a pivotal role in leading the offensive line that helped put the Husky program back on the map in 2019.

Tucker constantly reminds his players the type of mentality they need to have on the field, one that involves simply doing their job rather than seeking out recognition. It’s a mindset that has become universal for linemen. “We don’t need to do any pregame or postgame interviews,” Desert Edge sophomore Gavin Broscious said. “The wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, I kind of look at them as the show guys. They can have all the attention. Us offensive linemen, we are just the mean, dirty guys who don’t have to prove what we are going to do, we just do it.”

Broscious, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound guard, has quickly risen as one of the top offensive linemen in the state for the 2022 class. He holds offers from Arizona State, Michigan State and New Mexico. That alone is more than enough recognition for him. Come his senior year, Broscious will emerge to be the latest offensive lineman from Arizona to sign and play at the next level. He will also join a list of talented Desert Edge linemen who did the same. When the Scorpions won the 2015 5A championship under head coach Rich Wellbrock, the offensive line was anchored by 6-foot-7 senior tackle Brock Corbin, who went on to Arizona State. Sophomores Max Wilhite and Austin Young were also part of that state-championship offensive line. Both went on to sign with New Mexico State.

2022 Desert Edge OL Gavin Broscious competes at the 2020 Rivals L.A. Regional Camp (Ralph Amsden)

“Everything starts with the offensive line,” Broscious said. “Having talent but nobody to block for them doesn’t get you very far. A good offensive line can help you accomplish everything.” From 2008-10, Hamilton went 42-1 and won three state titles with an offensive line anchored by former Auburn Tiger, Arizona State Sun Devil and Cincinnati Bengal Christian Westerman. Former Chandler standout center Dustin Dustin Woodard was chosen in the seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. NAU signee Nehemiah Magalei led a young, talented group of offensive linemen the last three seasons at Chandler.

Williams Field had one of the biggest offensive lines the state has ever seen in 2019 and won the 5A title behind Oklahoma signee Noah Nelson, Oregon State signee Cooper Darling and fellow three-star tackle Andrew Garcia. Saguaro, the state runner-up, saw tackle Jaylan Jeffers sign to Oregon, Tye Kassen sign to NAU and next season has the top-rated tackle in the state in Bram Walden. Not to mention the slew of talented linemen the Sabercats have produced in recent years such as Sean Seawards and Jax Wacaser, who are both at UCLA. The state's highest rated offensive line recruit last year, Tosh Baker of Pinnacle, is headed to play at Notre Dame.

Four-star Pinnacle OL Tosh Baker is headed to play for Notre Dame this upcoming season (Ralph Amsden)

Salpointe Catholic, another perennial powerhouse in the state, is also no stranger to power-five offensive linemen. In the last two years the Lancers produced the likes of Matteo Mele, the top-rated tackle in the state for the 2018 class as well as Bruno Fina in 2020. Salpointe also played a key role in the development of the second-ranked tackle in the 2021 class in Arizona, Jonah Miller.

“It’s exciting to me because guys like, Bram Walden, Jaylen Jeffers and others, we can be that next generation of linemen,” Miller said. “I think the offensive line is becoming more entertaining to watch.” Miller, a 6-foot-8, 285-pounder, entered each game the last three season with a chip on his shoulder. He may not initially be who spectators or even the opposing team are focused on, but by the end of the game he hopes to be. It’s that type of attitude that has helped him become one of the most highly touted offensive linemen in the state. He takes pride in not only having the opportunity to dominate an opposing player on every play, but to also have the likes of star running back Bijan Robinson running behind him the last two seasons made it even better.

Jonah Miller, formerly of Salpointe (recently transferred to Sahuaro) (Cody Cameron)

Miller hopes to carry on that attitude to Sahuaro next season, who is coming off a 9-3 year in which the Cougars made it to the playoffs. “We are the heart of every offense,” Miller said. “I think if I bring that same mentality to Sahuaro, I think we can definitely create wholes as a group and add to their success. I’m happy to come in and make an impact.” The value of having a good offensive line is not only high for those who play the position or the coaches. Skill players have also expressed their gratitude toward the hogs up front. Chandler running back Eli Sanders on countless occasions credited the Wolves offensive line after big games. Fellow running back Dae Dae Hunter and quarterback Mikey Keene did the same. The appreciation comes from understanding that offenses can’t go anywhere without the offensive line. Simply put, they’re the engine that helps the car drive.

Chandler's OL helped the Wolves spring for 642 rushing yards in a single game against rival Perry High last season (Ralph Amsden)

“The whole offense is built around them,” Sanders said. “They put their all into their positions and go 100 percent. They all have their own ways of making themselves better on and off the field.” As offensive linemen both in the state of Arizona and across the country receive more recognition at every level, they’re will to consistently improve comes along with it. While skill players often run routes and do other agility drills, lineman can be seen working on their footwork, their hands and other activities to help them improve their craft. Broscious, Miller and other lineman all agree their main goal is to help the team win at all costs. “We want to be the motivation for the team,” Broscious said. “We want to be the ones who push everyone to go harder in practice and in games. We don’t do it to be seen as leaders, we do it because it’s something we feel we have to do.”

Liberty High School's Offensive Line hoists the 2019 6A State Title Trophy (Ralph Amsden)