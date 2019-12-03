Playoff Scores/Schedule for Championships
GAMES OF DEC. 6, 2019:
2A Conference Championship
Game @ Coronado HS (7 pm)
|
(3) Phoenix Christian (12-1)
|
|
(1) Round Valley (10-2)
|
4A Conference Championship
Game @ Willow Canyon HS (7 pm)
|
(6) Mesquite (10-3)
|
|
(4) Desert Edge (10-3)
|
6A Conference Championship
Game @ Arizona State University (7 pm)
|
(7) Liberty (9-4)
|
|
(1) Red Mountain (12-1)
|
GAMES OF DEC. 7, 2019:
5A Conference Championship
Game @ Arizona State University (11 am)
|
(6) Campo Verde (10-3)
|
|
(1) Williams Field (11-2)
|
Open State Championship
Game @ Arizona State University (4 pm)
|
(3) Saguaro (11-1)
|
|
(1) Chandler (12-0)
|
GAME OF NOV. 16, 2019:
1A Conference Championship
Game @ Coronado HS (6 pm)
|
(3) Superior (9-2)
|
20
|
(1) Williams (10-1)
|
35
GAME OF NOV. 29, 2019:
3A Conference Championship
Game @ Campo Verde HS (6 pm)
|
(2) ALA-Queen Creek (13-1)
|
24
|
(1) Benjamin Franklin (12-2)
|
6