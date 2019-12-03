GAMES OF DEC. 6, 2019:

2A Conference Championship

Game @ Coronado HS (7 pm)

(3) Phoenix Christian (12-1)


(1) Round Valley (10-2)


4A Conference Championship

Game @ Willow Canyon HS (7 pm)

(6) Mesquite (10-3)


(4) Desert Edge (10-3)


6A Conference Championship

Game @ Arizona State University (7 pm)

(7) Liberty (9-4)


(1) Red Mountain (12-1)


GAMES OF DEC. 7, 2019:

5A Conference Championship

Game @ Arizona State University (11 am)

(6) Campo Verde (10-3)


(1) Williams Field (11-2)


Open State Championship

Game @ Arizona State University (4 pm)

(3) Saguaro (11-1)


(1) Chandler (12-0)


GAME OF NOV. 16, 2019:

1A Conference Championship

Game @ Coronado HS (6 pm)

(3) Superior (9-2)

20

(1) Williams (10-1)

35

GAME OF NOV. 29, 2019:

3A Conference Championship

Game @ Campo Verde HS (6 pm)

(2) ALA-Queen Creek (13-1)

24

(1) Benjamin Franklin (12-2)

6