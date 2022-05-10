PXU Showcase recap

Two weeks of showcases are here in Arizona! first up is the Phoenix Union showcase and some of us have been waiting along time for this particular showcase. Since the covid year Phoenix Union has been hit extremely hard they lost a season, they lost a ton of practice time, and they lost players. Last nights showcase showed that there is still a lot of talent in the union it just needs the attention that it deserves. I caught a little bit on every team, and this is who jumped out to me.

Luke Haugo '25 QB Checks every box 6'4 ish flamethrower that throws well all over the field. Very nice touch and good mechanics.

Ezy Brown '25 ATH moves fluidly and has some juice. Plays on both sides, but I love him as a slot receiver he does a great job creating space.

Cylen Miller '23 ATH clean deep route runner, and reads the ball well in the air.

Camelback

Max Martin '23 6'3 QB pure pocket passer who has some mobility. Has a strong arm and nice delivery.

Cesar Chavez

Zach Cooks '23 DL/OL absolutely looked the part at about 6'6, carries 270 like 240, and moves well! Very raw he mostly played defense last year, but will be adding OL duties this year.

Myseth Currie '23 ATH I love as a corner. Is about 6'3, and crazy athletic ability. Smooth backpedal, and is long.

Jose Rivera '23 WR solid route runner really quick, really nice hands I didn't see him drop a pass all day.

Carl Hayden

Kendre Pride '24 ATH looked good at safety about 6'2, also will be a stud running back where he made most of the noise last year.

Moise (Moses) Everest '23 DE/TE will be a big piece of Carl Haydens defense should easily be a double digit sack guy.

Central

Dom Bagchi '23 QB has complete command of the offense, and a high football IQ. Makes all the right throws, and is great throwing in the first two levels.

Quintin Conley '23 DB 6'3 a long 6'3 too! Moves well and has all sorts of athleticism. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

Ismail Foz ATH '24 6'0 has really good feet and could be a traveling lockdown corner. Also a talented kicker, and will help out at receiver.

South Mountain

Jabari Rodgers '23 ATH nice frame 6'3ish should be an impact player on defense I could see him at any level from safety, outside linebacker, or maybe even defensive end looks like he has room to grow also!