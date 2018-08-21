Welcome to Ralph Amsden's ArizonaVarsity Rewind- the most jam-packed look back at the previous week's Arizona high school football news, notes and observations that you're going to find. With Week 1 in the books, let's look back at some of the things you might have missed. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

6A

Most surprising final score: O'Connor 52, Mesa 6. If you go back to last season, that's 143 points for O'Connor in their last 3 games. The Eagles scored only 142 points in the previous 10 games before that. Most surprising performance: 2020 QB Jack Miller, Chaparral. 453 yards passing in his 6A debut. Miller's season high as a sophomore at Chaparral was 218 yards vs North Canyon. Additional news and notes:

- With Chandler' 35-13 week 1 loss against Corona Centennial, the Wolves are now 5-8 since 2013 against out-of-state teams and Mountain Pointe, and 53-2 against everyone else. - Hamilton's overtime loss to Chaparral is their first OT loss in program history. For more on this insanely entertaining game, read Cody Cameron's breakdown. -2020 DB Jaren Pina's two interceptions helped give Liberty a shutout win over Brophy, the fifth win by shutout for Head Coach Mark Smith since taking over at Liberty in 2015. -Anthony Giraldi's 19 tackles helped Red Mountain keep Desert Ridge's Lucas Wright out of the end zone despite 165 yards on the ground, as the Mountain Lions beat the Jaguars 24-6. -Devin Larsen's 6 first half TD passes against Westwood mark the third straight year he's had a 6 TD, no interception performance as Queen Creek's QB. -Spencer Rattler is now on a 9-game streak of having thrown at least 3 TD passes in a game (39 total over that span). Perry gave up 59 points in the loss to Pinnacle, and that means that the Pumas have given up at least 44 points in a game a whopping 7 times since 2016, yet the Pumas are a surprisingly impressive 3-4 in those games. -Tucson 2020 ATH Gary Love had 197 yards and 3 TDs on 9 touches in the Badgers' 63-6 win over Maryvale. He could be a good one. -Ricky Pearsall Jr had his 6th 100+ receiving yard, and 4th multi-score game of his high school career against Mountain View, but it was the Toros that were firing on all cylinders against Corona del Sol. Brandon Nuñez threw for 343 yards and 4 TDs in the 49-14 win, and that was without star WR Jacoby Dinwiddie. _ I've been waiting for the healthy debut of Basha's Cole Lundberg, and he didn't disappoint. the 2018 RB had 100+ yards and 2 TDs on 6 carries, but it was do-everything teammate Ty Sifferman who stole the show, with 2 TD receptions, a punt return for a score, and an interception in Basha's 54-0 win over North.



5A

Most surprising final score: Notre Dame Prep 41, Betty Fairfax 32. It's not surprising that NDP got the win, I think for many that was to be expected, what's surprising is what Fairfax was able to do after Jake Smith went off for five scores as they were held scoreless in the first half. Read more about it here. A runner up in this category would be Williams Field getting smashed by Norco 49-21. The Blackhawks haven't given up 40+ points in a game to anyone but Saguaro (three times) in the last six seasons. Most surprising performance: Spencer Brash hasn't had to pay in very many evenly matched close games. He struggled in the second half against Saguaro in last year's 4A semifinals, but he seems to have put that behind him, helping Higley come back from down 13 to beat Paraclete 48-47. Brasch had SEVEN touchdown passes. Additional news and notes:

-The season kicked off with Ironwood Ridge getting a Thursday night win on the road at Marana Mountain View. I was there, and had plenty to share about who I saw and what stood out. -With his older brother now playing QB at Purdue, Will Plummer has taken over under center for the Gilbert Tigers. In his debut, he had 3 TD passes in a 33-20 win over Mesquite. The Wildcats are now 1-3 against the Plummer brothers, and 5-15 in the rivalry overall. -Campo Verde's Trevor Kauer lived up to the offseason hype with 3 sacks in the Coyotes 37-0 shutout win over Sunnyside. -South Mountain had a player leave the field in an ambulance in their loss to Verrado, but there's some good news on that front from the Jaguars co-head coach.

-Kedon Slovis threw the ball a career high 54 times against Apollo, and had 401 yards and 4 TDs despite the 48-41 loss. The Wolves had no answer for RB Ali Mohamed, who finished with 356 yards rushing and 5 total touchdowns. -Brandon Harris got a win in his return to Arizona High school football. The Maricopa Head Coach led the Rams to a 38-21 win over McClintock to get his 20th win in AZ, He previously led Phoenix Christian to a 19-13 record over three seasons from 2011-2013. - You can see anything you need to know about Marana's road win over Horizon in Chilly's sideline Vlog, and whatever you want to know about Centennial's win over Casteel can be found here.

4A

Most surprising final score: Catalina Foothills 28, Buena 17. This was supposed to be a big year for Buena in 5A, and a down year for Catalina Foothills in 4A, but in a matchup of two of southern AZ's most exciting playmakers, Catalina Foothills got the victory. Dominic Bynum had 159 total yards and a score on 8 touches in the win. Mandrell Garrick had 164 total yards and 2 TDs on 5 touches in the loss. Most surprising performance: Arcadia's running game. The Titans need just 244 yards rushing to surpass the team's entire 2017 total after rushing fro 383 yards in a 49-0 win over Coronado. Additional news and notes:

-Desert Edge freshman QB Adryan Lara threw three TDs in his varsity debut. The Scorpions beat a talented Prescott team 40-17, and quite a few people, like Chilly and Sports360AZ's Eric Sorenson, saw this potential QB sensation coming. Here's Sorenson's feature story on Lara from just before the season. -Saguaro's defense might be the strongest unit, regardless of classification, in the whole state of Arizona, but they came into 2018 with quite a few questions about the offense. Tyler Beverett's debut at QB could not have gone better, going 8/9 with 2 TD passes, and rushing for 101 yards and 2 TDs on four carries. Saguaro's leading receiver was actually a freshman, as 2022 WR Shawn Miller hauled in three passes for 47 yards and a TD. -Mingus 2019 QB Antoine Zabala had career highs in passing yards (257), touchdown passes (4) and rushign yards (51) in the Marauders' 53-14 win over Combs. But it was 2019 RB Alex Nelson who really broke out, amassing 326 rushing yards on 27 carries. Nelson also scored three times. -Canyon del Oro unleashed 2021 RB Stevie Rocker on Arizona High school football, and he had 173 yards and 3 TDs in his debut. Rocker confidently predicted he'd have no problem replacing the highly productive Elijah Carey when I interviewed him in March. Carey had enrolled at Glendale community college after graduating from CDO, but has since decided to no longer pursue football. Despite Rocker's performance, Flowing Wells scored the big upset, 38-37 thanks to 10 points from kicker Andres Castro. -4A Shadow Mountain got a big win over 5A North Canyon.

In what ended up being a defensive battle, Shadow Mountain defeated North Canyon 27-14 in week 1 behind 3 sacks from 2019 DL Logan Konya (6-2, 290).



-A Centennial transfer who now resides in Yuma had a massive defensive debut:

-If you were wondering if Buckeye was still going to throw the ball all over the place with Joseph Perez graduated- junior QB Angel Macedo had 258 yards passing and 4 TDs in the Hawks' 51-7 win over Amphi. -

3A

Most surprising final score: Page 42, Payson 21. Page RB Kele Meredith continued to build on his 1,575 rushing yard season from 2017 by going off on Payson in one of the more eye opening scores of week 1, as the Sand Devils doubled up the Longhorns behind Meredith's 204 yards and 2 TDs on 14 carries. Most surprising performance: Kingman's Cam Wierson was nearly named the head coach at Marana, but amidst community concerns that he wouldn't be able to fly the fighter jet that is the Tiger's offense, Wierson returned to the Bulldogs for a third season, and his squad went off in their 58-14 week 1 win over Pinon. QB Austin Dias threw for 187 yards and 4 TDS, and ran for 213 yards and 3 TDs. How's that for offense? Additional news and notes:

-Northwest's Christian's Brady Wijbrandts returned a kickoff 90 yards to the house, and did the same with a punt from 65 yards out in their 63-0 win over Fountain Hills. If NWC goes undefeated this year, I believe Dave Inness will reach 100 total wins as HC of the Crusaders. -Ever since Winslow went for 2 in the fourth quarter to win 8-7 in 2016, the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets have held the Bulldogs scoreless- beating them 42-0 in 2017, and 28-0 last Friday. -Coolidge has some of the coolest new lids in the state

Coolidge got some serious special teams help in their 30-10 win over Bourgade Catholic.



CJ Valencia averaged 43 yards per punt, while freshman Connor Ferguson went 4/4 on extra points.



-Douglas had a team record 479 rushing yards in a 55-6 win over Tanque Verde, snapping a 10 game losing streak and earning James Fitzgerald his first W as a head coach. -Odyssey Institute of Buckeye dealt San Tan Foothills a 33-14 loss behind 246 yards rushing from Chris Weaver. The AIA dealt San Tan Foothills another loss when they ruled junior Amahri Bailey ineligible for transferring out of, and then back to STF. Bailey had 29 TDs last year. -Benjamin Franklin traveled 4 hours for a "home game" against Ganado. We were there. Here's everything you need to know about that game. And don't miss Chilly's sideline vlog.

2A

Most surprising final score: 3A Sahuarita 28, Santa Cruz 22 (OT). No Sahuarita WR had more than 2 TD catches in 2017. Senior WR Oscar Martinez had 2 by himself in their week 1 OT win vs Santa Cruz. First regular season loss for Santa Cruz since October 16, 2015. HC Rishard Davis is 32-6 since 2015, with the 6 losses coming by 15 total points. Most surprising performance: Pusch Ridge RB Evan Lovett had 4 carries as a freshman on last year's 3A state champion runner up team. In Friday's 48-12 win over Rio Rico, he had 5 carries. 3 of them were touchdowns. Additional news and notes:

-Alchesay senior RB Tyreck Cosay's 289 yards and 6 TDs in the Falcons 60-14 win over Globe gives him 4,240 career rushing yards and 66 rushing TDs with at least 9 games left. -Scottsdale Christian RB Shayne Pahnke went off for 5 touchdowns in the Eagles' 48-6 win over Gilbert Christian. He now has 39 career scores. -Thatcher started the post-Sean Hinton era with a 15-0 shutout win over Morenci. 15 points is the lowest Thatcher has scored in a win since week 7 of the 2011 season (15-14 over Willcox)

Alumni News

-I chronicled all of the Arizona high school alumni currently on D1 football rosters, along with links to their profiles, but I need your help to fill in anyone I may have missed. Give it a look and let me know.

-I saw Marana Mountain View football alums Stanley Berryhill and Justice Summerset on Thursday night. Both are at University of Arizona, Berryhill for football, and Summerset for track. Berryhill got some great news over the weekend, as the former walk-on wideout is now on scholarship.

Odds and Ends

-I can't decide what I'm more disturbed by, the fact that the Round Valley Elks dome is adorned with several taxidermied Elk heads, or that Elk is already plural and they still call themselves the Elks. Either way, they're a very good team. Maybe everyone should have the dead version of whatever their mascot is all over their stadium. It would certainly be a bummer to see a bunch of stuffed Bulldogs though.

-I'm just now learning that Shadow Mountain has an actual mountain on the offensive line. Tamyrjhai “TJ” Clay is is 6’5” 360 lbs and can move. He has a Northern Iowa offer.

-File this Saguaro tweet under "good problems"

My Favorite Reads

