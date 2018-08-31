Welcome to Ralph Amsden's ArizonaVarsity Rewind- the most jam-packed look back at the previous week's Arizona high school football news, notes and observations that you're going to find. With Week 1 in the books, let's look back at some of the things you might have missed. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

6A

Most surprising final score: Boulder Creek 23, Skyline 16. I had Skyline as a championship contender, and Boulder Creek fighting for one of the final playoff spots, so this final score definitely caused some raised eyebrows. Most surprising performance: Basha's defense. The Bears have been the team opposing offenses put together their best Hudl film against for several years now. After shutting out North, the Bears held a Sandra Day O'Connor team that had scored over 50 the week before to to 13 points. Basha has given up an average of 39 points per game over the last 3 seasons, and this year they've only surrendered two total touchdowns. Additional news and notes: -Does Valley Vista have a special teams secret weapon? In their 28-21 win over Westwood, sophomore Burton Delay boomed a 57 yard punt. --We learned about Denzel Burke's ability as a defensive back last year, when the 2021 athlete picked off Spencer Rattler in his first ever varsity start- but I didn't realize he plays on both sides of the ball. He had 153 yards receiving Brophy's 38-7 win over Shadow Ridge. -California schools have to be sick of Tyson Grubbs, as the 2020 Desert Vista RB has racked up 305 yards rushing and 6 TDs in two wins over Palm Springs and Carslbad. -You can read more about DeCarlos Brooks' big day for Chandler HERE. -Darvon Hubbard had a couple of 100+ yard rushing games as a sophomore, but this felt like the 2020 Ohio State RB's breakout game, as he amassed 142 yards and two scores on 18 carries.

-It looks like the cycle continues for Liberty High, as just three years ago a talented freshman defensive back named Ryan Puskas was making plays fro the Lions, and here we are in 2018, with another talented freshman DB making a name for himself. Jax Stam had two interceptions and a forced fumble in a 48-0 win over Copper Canyon.

-Big Red Mountain DL Jake Griffin handled business against Cesar Chavez- amassing 3 sacks in the Mountain Lions 34-7 win. -Ricky Pearsall Jr isn't messing around. Another 100+ yard receiving game, but he also added two interceptions and a kickoff return TD. Most importantly, Corona del Sol got a much-needed 19-14 win over Mountain Ridge.

-Read all about JD Johnson and Amelec Juntenen elevating Pinnacle over Mountain Pointe HERE -Chilly was out at the Highland win over Hamilton on both Friday (and Saturday due to a weather delay), where Kohner Cullimore accounted for 4 TDs. See more about the Highland performance that will likely lead to some serious defensive changes at Hamilton HERE -Andre Johnson of Tolleson continues doing the thing I like most about him- making plays on special teams. The ASU commit had two blocked punts to go along with a TD catch and an interception in the Wolverines' 43-14 win over Agua Fria. -Carl Hayden's 49-48 win over Trevor Browne was an exciting shootout, but it was 2020 RB Vincen Wagner who stood out by having 6 TDs on the losing end. His two week totals are absurd.

Good grief. Trevor Browne's Vincen Wagner is trying to completely ruin the record books and it's only two weeks into the season. pic.twitter.com/4Ldj9HJHSx — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 30, 2018

-To read about Yuma Cibola's comeback win over 4A Havasu, CLICK HERE -Tucson got 7 sacks and a defensive TD to move to 2-0 after a 30-12 win over Pueblo on Saturday. -Desert Ridge RB Lucas Wright had his 6th career 100+ yard rushing game in the Jaguars 23-17 win over Westview. -Dobson may have gotten smacked around by Salpointe, but they lost in style. I really like these Mustang uniforms.

5A

Most surprising final score: South Mountain 21, North Canyon 13. Caprice Fox managed to get three sacks in this fantastic defensive performance by South Mountain. Most surprising performance: I learned a new name thanks to the eye-popping stat line of 214 yards rushing on SIX carries. It's Zachary Swinbourne of Willow Canyon, and I somehow doubt he or anyone will average more than 35 yards per carry on at least 6 carries this season. Additional news and notes: -Higley surrendered an 18 point lead, and then came back to beat Horizon in a 38-31 thriller in Flagstaff. For Ralph Amsden's recap of the action, CLICK HERE. -Casteel dropped SIXTY on Apollo for their first ever 5A win. For Chris Eaton's recap, click here. Brandt Goodwin had 9 catches and 3 TDs, and for over a year I've been predicting that he's going to shatter Kade Warner's record of 241 career receptions. The junior WR is sitting at 138 receptions, and has averaged 5 catches a game over his high school career so far. If he stays healthy, and Casteel even makes one playoff game this year and next, just by keeping up his current average he'd end up with 240. -Rascheed Sterling scored three times in Goldwater's 57-20 win over Kellis. -Matt Leazier had 34 carries for 195 yards and 3 TDs in Campo Verde's 25-22 win over Mesquite. Leazier has rushed for over 100 yards in all but one game where he has received carries- the lone exception being when he was injured against Queen Creek last season. -Paradise Valley's Ben Finley kicked three field goals to go with his three TD passes in their 50-8 win over Central High.

-According to the stat sheet, Cienega scored 8 times on just 16 offensive snaps in their 58-0 win over Cholla. That's insane. -There was plenty of hype surrounding 2019 DL Anthonie Cooper heading into this season, and he outran the hype by collecting 4.5 sacks in his debut against Maricopa, with the Tigers beating the Rams 26-20. -480 total yards and 6 TDs is wild, even for Jake Smith of Notre Dame. He helped the Saints avenge the only loss they've ever had at Bemis Field by taking out Sunnyslope, 41-27.

-Jack Plummer threw for 300+ yards and 4 TDs five times in his Gilbert High career. His little brother Will Plummer just did it for the first time in Gilbert's 35-10 win over Cactus Shadows. It seems he found a receiver he likes, with Anthony Elzy hauling in three of those scores. -Two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt for McClintock's 2020 ATH Bryce Tate helped the Chargers hold Marcos de Niza to just 6 points. -Devante Wimbush helped Ironwood blow out Independence by passing for two scores, and rushing for two more. -Coben Bourguet scored on both sides of the ball in Marana's shutout of Fairfax. -Flowing Wells has won two games by a total of two points, as they beat Walden Grove 20-19 behind three Rashaad Henderson rushing touchdowns.

4A

Most surprising final score: Coconino 42, Thunderbird 28. I picked Coconino to finish last in their section, but it turns out they've got some firepower. Most surprising performance: Bijan Robinson-McCloud had 301 yards on 12 carries against 6A Dobson. Sure, that's not completely surprising, but it happened in one half. Additional news and notes: -Vista Grande's Roberto Barrera got his second and third forced fumbles of the season in their 19-0 shutout of Amphi. -Poston Butte withstood 254 yards rushing and two TDs on only 12 carries from Jordan Lee to beat Combs 55-28, getting EIGHT rushing TDs as a team, including three from Carlos Roman. -FRESHMAN ALERT! Casa Grande is 2-0 behind the QB play of Angel Flores, who had 2 rushing scores in the 21-6 win over Sabino.

-Manny Mejia scored on both sides of the ball to give Douglas a 54-7 win over Bisbee in Arizona's oldest rivalry. Douglas has 109 points on the season- they only scored 156 in all of 2017.

Most points (54) Douglas has scored against Bisbee since 1946 ✅ — James Fitzgerald (@CoachJFitz) August 25, 2018

-Glendale opened their season with a 12-point 4th quarter to knock off Flagstaff 32-28. TJ Owens threw for one score and ran for two more. -Tyler Duncan started this year the same way he started last year- throwing for 3 TDs in a Greenway win (33-27 over Estrella Foothills. -Nassir Sims had two sacks in Desert Edge's shutout of Moon Valley.

-Seton Catholic is missing last year's leading rusher Nick Wade due to an ACL injury, but Keyshon Upchurch gave the Sentinels a spark by returning the opening kickoff for a TD, and he added two more scores on the ground in their 40-21 win over St. Mary's. For an interview with Seton Catholic Head Coach Mike Chiurco, CLICK HERE. -Bradshaw Mountain ran Shadow Mountain into the ground, rushing for 492 total yards in their 20-7 win. -Saguaro wasn't able to move the ball against Liberty (Nevada) in their 22-12 loss, but defensively, they held their opponent to one offensive score, and Connor Soelle returned an interception for a score.

-Juwaun Price scored three times in a game for the fifth time in his high school career, and freshman Cameron Mack added two scores on the ground to help Peoria blow out Youngker, 49-6. -As of right now, Antoine Zabala and Alex Nelson are the most deadly QB/RB combo in all of 4A. Zabala threw fro 4 scores, and ran for another, while Nelson had 299 yards of total offense and 4 scores of his own in Mingus' 55-28 win over Show Low. -Cactus beat Catalina Foothills 36-12 behind two receiving scores by Zach Cullop. -Arcadia beat Deer Valley after a strong second half, and a monster effort from Paxton Earl, earning Kerry Taylor the Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Week Award.

Congrats to Arcadia HS head football coach Kerry Taylor.



Becomes first former @AZCardinals player ever to earn high school coach of the week honors from the team. pic.twitter.com/ScnVAZuven — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 29, 2018

3A

Most surprising final score: Benjamin Franklin 14, Snowflake 6. What a knock-down, drag out fight this game was. Benjamin Franklin forced three turnovers on defense and held the Lobos to 2.7 yards per carry. Not easy to do in Snowflake. Most surprising performance: Michael Densmore, a 5-11, 160 pound Winslow DE, had 6 sacks in a 43-27 win over Monument Valley. Equally impressive had to be Wickenburg sophomore Bryson Alder, who scored once on offense, defense and special teams in the Wranglers 35-0 win over Parker. Additional news and notes: Read about Valley Christian's win over Chino Valley HERE -Yuma Catholic QB Gage Reese is far and away the frontrunner for 2A player of the year right now after a nearly perfect game against Northwest Christian. He went 14/19 for 236 yards and 4 TDs in the 36-30 win. -Kele Meredith scored three times as Page disposed of Florence in blowout fashion, 46-12. -Greg Reece had an interception to fo with 60+ yard punt and kickoff returns in Collidge's 46-0 win over Arizona College Prep -Powers Corbin had 19 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery fro Kingman in the Bulldogs 30-8 win over Sedona. -Odyssey Institute RB Chris Weaver had 333 yards on 27 carries to go along with 4 TDs in the 41-13 win over Fountain Hills. -Kingman Academy might have been tapped out, 35-6 by Canyon View (Utah) at Coconino High last week, but they had a couple decent looking players, and their QB Dallas Edwards made one of the most ridiculous scrambles of the year- but the real standout moment came on a brutal blindside sack by Trevor Lowry.







2A

Most surprising final score: Alchesay 14, Blue Ridge 6. The last time Blue Ridge lost to Alchesay? 1986. The Yellow Jackets had 24 straight wins over Alchesay, and won 39 of the last 40 matchups. Not last week, though. Tyreck Cosay carried the ball 45 times for 211 yards in the win. Most surprising performance: Tombstone's Tyler Wilridge had 150 rushing yards as a junior. In their 46-30 win over San Carlos, he had 307 yards and 4 TDs on just 15 carries. Additional news and notes: -Jayse Burkett from Benson had himself a big day, returning a kick 90 yards for a score, and returning an interception 95 yards for another score in the 49-6 win over San Manuel. -Thatcher's defense forced 4 turnovers in their 30-10 win over 3A ALA- Queen Creek. -In case you forgot about Phoenix Christian's Malik Taylor, he had a season opener that should remind you what he's capable of, with 14 carries for 274 yards and 3 TDs in a 42-22 win over Needles (California). -Arizona Lutheran's Brandon Garcia had 194 total yards on 20 touches in their win over Pima. -Shayne Pahnke added 4 TDs to the 5 TDs he scored last week in Scottsdale Christian's 53-0 win over Miami.

Alumni News

Well there was some HUGE alumni news this week

We have traded for QB Brett Hundley.



📰 | https://t.co/YihBNmQI96 pic.twitter.com/NnCuzdajOz — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 30, 2018

Hoping for a speedy recovery for Saguaro/ASU alum DJ Foster as the Cardinals announce he's out for the season with ACL and MCL damage. — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 27, 2018

Odds and Ends

A source shared some documents that came out of a public records request regarding communications surrounding the cancelling of football at the Maricopa County Junior Colleges. One of the justifications to hurry the process along seems to be the death of Moon Valley's Carlos Sanchez last season.

A lot to unpack here. @mcccd Vice President of Administrative Services Jeffrey Darbut and Governing Board President Laurin Hendrix discuss eliminating JuCo football as a ‘first step.’ The death of Moon Valley’s Carlos Sanchez was used to accelerate the process. pic.twitter.com/7d5Y0spfbl — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 28, 2018

My Favorite Reads

