Badgers placed with Phoenix teams in 6A Metro

REALIGNMENT BLOG: 1/11/18 It's realignment time once again! Earlier this week, the final Executive Board appeals were heard and we now know for sure where the teams will be competing in the next two-year cycle (2018 and 2019 seasons). One thing to remember about realignment is that everyone isn't going to like it, no matter how the pie gets divided up. Compared to other realignments that I've seen over the past decade, this one was largely unchanged. For starters, enrollment is the sole factor once again. Also, despite the pleas of many (including myself), it's an "all-or-nothing" format once again. That means the regions listed below are for all sports. Football was not treated separately. With the exception of one, all regions return along with the names. There is talk of a football-only realignment, but that didn't surface until we were too far into the new cycle, so that will likely occur in the 2020 season (stay tuned). One major change for the coming seasons is the elimination of the automatic bid for region winners in 6A (only). That means the winners of those regions will be able to hang a banner in the gym, but if they want to make the postseason, they need to finish among the top 16 in the final AIA power points. Last season, both Westview and Cibola finished below the 16-mark. Personally, I don't like this rule. I understand it for the Southern Region, which only includes the two largest Yuma schools, but Westview showed in the first round that it belonged. If a team is in a weak region, they will not only have to schedule accordingly for the next two years, but win a couple of those games. Hurting Westview in 2017 was Basha and Brophy being unusually down in 2017 (the Knights did lose to both schools by a combined eight points). The current 6A numbers show the total teams dropping from 40 to 37. The 5A total remains steady at 43, but there is a new mix of schools to get us to that number. So, the current total number of combined 6A and 5A schools is 80. Schools that wanted to appeal their placements had until Oct. 24 to do so. Appeals were heard by the conference committees over the following week and these placements were updated on Nov. 1. A final chance to appeal, in front of the Executive Board this time, took place Nov. 13. Now that those have been held, we're set. Although enrollment was the sole factor again, efforts were made to have each of the regions be competitive. So, here's a look at what the final regions are:

6A REGIONS for 2018 and 2019 Central Desert Valley East Valley Corona del Sol Boulder Creek

Dobson Desert Ridge

Chaparral Mesa Desert Vista

Liberty Mesa Mountain View

Highland Mountain Ridge

Red Mountain

Mountain Pointe

O'Connor Skyline Queen Creek

Pinnacle Westwood

6A Regions for 2018 and 2019 Metro Premier Southern Southwest Alhambra Basha Cibola Copper Canyon

Cesar Chavez

Brophy Kofa La Joya

Maryvale Chandler Shadow Ridge

North Hamilton Tolleson Trevor Browne

Perry Valley Vista

Tucson Westview

Breaking down the regions, Queen Creek moves up to 6A for the first time. The Bulldogs replace Gilbert in the Central, which was arguably the best region from top to bottom this season. With the addition of QCHS (a quarterfinalist in 5A last year), it will be strong once again. Queen Creek appealed to the conference committee to move back down to 5A, but was denied. The Bulldogs then attempted to move from the Central to the East Valley, but was unsuccessful there too. QCHS considered appealing to the Executive Board, but withdrew its request and will stay put in the Central. The Desert Valley substitutes out Desert Mountain and Horizon for Chaparral and Liberty. Both the Firebirds and Lions were in Division I during the 17-team season of 2015. Both won first-round playoff games in 5A last season, with Liberty doing so on its home field and then advancing to the semifinals. Tucson was originally listed in the East Valley, but the Badgers were moved to the Metro. That means the East Valley Region is identical to the last block with all six Mesa District schools. Both Sunnyside and Rincon have been moved down to 5A leaving TMHS as the only Southern Arizona school in 6A. Tucson replaced Central in the Metro as the Bobcats moved down to 5A. Camelback and Carl Hayden were initially placed here, but won appeals to move back down to the 5A Union. The Premier Region remains fully intact. Once again, Brophy will battle with the Chandler District schools. With the departure of the three Tucson-area schools from the Southern Region, it leaves only Cibola and Kofa. With the new rule of region winners not getting automatic bids, it pretty much makes the Raiders and Kings independents. They will be free to choose their entire schedule, although it may be difficult to find opponents in Weeks 6 through 10 as everyone else will be in region play. Only the Premier Region has an odd number of schools. The other two Yuma public schools, Gila Ridge and Yuma, were placed in 4A (in a region with other schools). The district chose to leave the schools where they were placed and did not appeal. Finally, the Southwest has just one change replacing Millennium with Shadow Ridge. That gives the region two Surprise schools with the Stallions joining Valley Vista. Current Numbers:

7 teams moving down to 5A: Gilbert, Desert Mountain, Horizon, Central, Rincon, Sunnyside, and Millennium.

4 teams moving up to 6A: Queen Creek, Chaparral, Liberty, and Shadow Ridge.

Total schools: 37

5A REGIONS for 2018 and 2019 Desert West Northeast Valley Northwest San Tan Agua Fria

Cactus Shadows

Apollo Campo Verde

Goldwater Desert Mountain

Centennial Casteel Independence Horizon Ironwood Gilbert Millennium McClintock Kellis Higley Verrado North Canyon

Sunnyslope Maricopa Willow Canyon

Notre Dame

Sunrise Mountain

Williams Field

Paradise Valley



5A REGIONS for 2018 and 2019 Sonoran Southern Union Cholla Buena Camelback Desert View

Cienega Carl Hayden

Empire Ironwood Ridge

Central Flowing Wells

Marana Fairfax Marana Mountain View

Nogales

Sierra Linda

Rincon Sunnyside South Mountain

