REALIGNMENT BLOG: 12/11/19

With the season just recently concluded, it's realignment time once again! On Wednesday, the football reclassification committee of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) came out with the initial conference placements for the 2020 season.



The biggest change for the next go around is enrollment was completely thrown out. For the past four seasons, that was the only factor used when placing teams.

Another significant change is football is being treated differently than other sports. In the current season, all of a team's athletic program are at the same level.

The model that was used looked at a team's success on the field over the past three seasons. The MaxPreps power ratings were used and it was broken down as 50 percent from the 2019 season, 35 percent from 2018, and 15 percent from 2017.

In each conference anywhere from two to five teams were moved up or down. The maximum that a school could shift from its current position was just one conference.

Still to come is finding out if this will be a two-year or a one-year block. That still needs to be voted on by the conferences.

One disappointing thing was the topic was not brought up about awarding teams that win regions automatic berths into the postseason (in 5A and 6A). South Mountain won the 5A Metro Region in 2019, but didn't finish among the top 16 in 5A.

Still to be discussed is the future of the Open Division, if it will continue, and if 4A schools will be included again.



It is possible that regions could be combined with 6A and 5A teams. This has been done before, most recently in 2010. Combining 6A and 5A teams into one region allows for cross-scheduling (a problem with the existing formula), and can alleviate travel concerns.

In all, 14 schools were moved up and 12 schools were moved down. Teams have until Dec. 19 to appeal their placement. The football conferences will be finalized at the AIA Executive Board meeting on Jan. 21. Then, regions will be worked on with the intent to have regions completed on Jan. 28.

Open Division teams from this year, Saguaro (4A), Salpointe (4A), and Centennial (5A) are all moving up one conference. Also, the runner-up in the 4A Conference championship, Desert Edge will be heading to 5A, where it played in the 2016 and '17 seasons. The champion in the 5A Conference, Williams Field, will be playing in 6A for the first time.

The current 6A numbers show the total number of teams climbing from 37 to 39. The 5A total nudges up one from 43 to 44. Two schools playing their first varsity seasons in 2020, Canyon View (Waddell) and West Point (Avondale), were placed in 5A due to enrollment. Canyon View opened last year with freshman only and West Point began classes and sports this year.

So, here's a look at what the 6A and 5A conferences would look like (pending appeals):

