Realignment 2022: Initial Region Placements (5A/6A)
Higley successful with its appeal to move down to 5A; put in San Tan
REALIGNMENT BLOG: 2/6/22
It's early in the offseason and the annual realignment for the upcoming 2022 season is taking shape. On Jan. 18, the football reclassification committee of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) heard appeals from those who didn't agree with their conference placements from December. We'll get to those results in a little bit.
But first, a little background on the 2022 realignment. After choosing not to realign after the 2021 season (due to many teams playing few or no games), we have returned to the annual, which was the original plan in this new promotion/relegation concept.
Unlike other sports, enrollment is not a factor in placing the teams. A few from each conference were moved up and some were dropped down due to their success on the field over the past three years. The MaxPreps power rankings were used and 50 percent of the formula was from the 2021 season with 25 percent each of the two previous years.
In each conference, two to four teams were moved up or down. The maximum a school could move from their position in the 2021 season was just one level.
Because it's annual, the formula will be run again following the '22 season. Schedules that eventually become created will be for just that year instead of the two-year block we have had in years past.
There has been no word of yet when it comes to teams being awarded automatic berths for winning region titles. Corona del Sol and Tolleson won their regions in 6A last season, but didn't rank in the top 16 of the final power point rankings (after Open teams were pulled out) and were left out of the postseason mix. Region champions were used in the 2A and 3A Conferences, but not the 4A, 5A, or 6A. Each conference will vote to determine if region champions will get playoff spots, or have to earn them through overall power points.
The Open Division, which debuted in 2019, will remain in play again and will pick the eight highest-ranking schools from the 6A, 5A, and 4A Conferences.
Two schools were moved up from 5A to 6A, while five schools were dropped down. In the 5A conference, four were moved up from the 4A ranks to join the five that came down from 6A. Four schools were dropped down from the 5A to the 4A. The conferences have now been finalized.
The Open Division entrants from the 4A from last season, ALA-Queen Creek and Cactus, were moved up to 5A along with the 4A Conference champion (Casa Grande), and the winner of the 4A title from the 2019 and 2020 seasons (Mesquite). Saguaro, the Open Division winner, will be up in 6A along with Salpointe, which played in the Open tournament in 2019 and 2020 and made the 5A Conference final in 2021. Both Saguaro and Salpointe will be in the 6A for the first time since the conference was created in 2016.
As for the appeals in 6A and 5A? Higley and La Joya were originally to remain in 6A, but won appeals to move down to 5A. Salpointe tried to return to 5A, but was denied as was Trevor Browne, in its hopes to move down from 6A, where it went 6-4 last season. Mesquite tried to return to 4A, but was denied. Four other schools that played in 5A in 2021 (Goldwater, Cholla, Paradise Valley, and Rincon) attempted to move down to 4A, but their appeals were not granted.
After the appeals, the new 6A numbers show the number of teams dropping from 38 to 35. The 5A total nudges up by three from 44 to 47. There were no new (first-year) schools placed in the 5A or 6A Conferences.
After that, the initial regions were created. There are seven in the 6A (each with five schools), and eight in the 5A (most with six schools). Teams have until Feb. 8 to make appeals to move to a different region, but must stay within its designated conference. The AIA Executive Board will hear any appeals on Feb. 22.
So, here's a look at what the initial regions are (and note, this is just a single-year realignment):
|Central
|Desert Valley
|East Valley
|
Cesar Chavez
|
Boulder Creek
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
Corona del Sol
|
Centennial
|
Queen Creek
|
Desert Ridge
|
Liberty
|
Red Mountain
|
Desert Vista
|
Mountain Ridge
|
Salpointe
|
Mountain Pointe
|
O'Connor
|
Williams Field
|Fiesta
|Northeast Valley
|Premier
|West Valley
|
Dobson
|
Brophy
|
Basha
|
Cibola
|
Mesa
|
Chaparral
|
Casteel
|
Shadow Ridge
|
North
|
Highland
|
Chandler
|
Tolleson
|
Trevor Browne
|
Pinnacle
|
Hamilton
|
Valley Vista
|
Westwood
|
Saguaro
|
Perry
|
Westview
Breaking Down the Regions: Central loses the top two teams from last year and returns Cesar Chavez, Desert Vista, and Mountain Ridge. Joining them are Corona del Sol and Desert Ridge. Three schools made the playoffs last season, but all lost in the first round. The five teams combined for a 23-30 record last year. . . Desert Valley transitions to more of a Northwest Valley feel. Centennial and Liberty remain from last year and Boulder Creek, Mountain Ridge, and O'Connor all come over from the Southwest Region. All five of these schools made the playoffs in 2021 (with Liberty making the Open) and combined for a record of 30-26. . . East Valley is arguably just as deep as any region, bringing over Queen Creek, Red Mountain, and Williams Field from the Fiesta (Queen Creek made the Open) along with Mountain View and Salpointe (the lone Southern Arizona school in 6A). All five schools made the playoffs last season and they all combined for a record of 48-15. . . There is a dropoff when you look at the Fiesta. It houses three of the Mesa schools that were in the East Valley Region (Dobson, Mesa, and Westwood) along with North and Trevor Browne. Three schools had 6-4 records, but none of the five were in the playoffs last year. The combined record of the five teams was 26-23. . . Northeast Valley gives us three from the Desert Valley Region (Brophy, Chaparral, and Pinnacle) along with Highland and Saguaro. All five made the playoffs with Saguaro winning the Open and Highland topping Chaparral for the 6A Conference title. The combined record last year for the region was 43-22. . . Premier welcomes Basha back in to make this a true Chandler Unified School District Region. All five schools made the playoffs with Basha, Chandler, and Hamilton in the Open. The combined record of the five schools was 40-19. . . . Three from the Desert Southwest Region are in the new West Valley, where Cibola, Tolleson, and Westview now reside. They are joined with the two Surprise schools (Shadow Ridge and Valley Vista). None of these schools made the playoffs in 2021 and the combined record of the schools last year was 23-27.
By the Numbers:
5 teams moving down to 5A: Copper Canyon, Higley, La Joya, Skyline, and Tucson.
2 teams moving up from 5A: Saguaro and Salpointe.
Total schools: 35
|Central Valley
|Desert West
|Metro
|Northeast Valley
|
Copper Canyon
|
Cactus
|
Camelback
|
Cactus Shadows
|
Kellis
|
Desert Edge
|
Central
|
Desert Mountain
|
La Joya
|
Millennium
|
Fairfax
|
Gilbert
|
North Canyon
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Maricopa
|
Notre Dame
|
Paradise Valley
|
Verrado
|
McClintock
|
Skyline
|
West Point
|
|
South Mountain
|
Sunnyslope
|Northwest
|San Tan
|Sonoran
|Southern
|
Agua Fria
|
ALA-Queen Creek
|
Cholla
|
Buena
|
Apollo
|
Campo Verde
|
Flowing Wells
|
Cienega
|
Canyon View
|
Casa Grande
|
Marana
|
Desert View
|
Goldwater
|
Higley
|
Nogales
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Ironwood
|
Horizon
|
Rincon
|
Marana Mtn View
|
Willow Canyon
|
Mesquite
|
Sunnyside
|
Tucson
Breaking down the Regions: The Central Valley gives some team the opportunity to win a region for the first time in a few years. Copper Canyon and La Joya move down from 6A. Those two will compete with West Valley teams Kellis and West Point along with Paradise Valley District teams North Canyon and Paradise Valley. The combined record of the six schools last year was 16-44 with only Kellis having a winning record in 2021 at 6-4. . . The Desert West is much more formidable. Desert Edge, Millennium, Sunrise Mountain and Verrado remain. It even gets an upgrade as Ironwood and Fairfax are out and Cactus comes in. Here you'll find five teams that all made the playoffs with Cactus making theirs in the Open. The five teams were 39-19 last season. . . The Metro has a pair of returning teams with Camelback and Central and brings back two more Phoenix Union schools with Fairfax and South Mountain. Alhambra and Maryvale have moved down to 4A and replacing them are Maricopa and McClintock. Camelback went 7-3 last season, but didn't have a strong enough region to make the playoffs. This grouping probably won't solve that problem. This competitive group went 20-37. The Northeast Valley keeps its top three teams from last season (Desert Mountain, Cactus Shadows, and Sunnyslope). Notre Dame moves over from the San Tan and a pair of East Valley schools are here with Gilbert and Skyline (down from 6A). The schools combined for a record of 36-31 with four making the 5A playoffs last year. . . The Northwest is similar in that its top three teams remain (Canyon View, Agua Fria, and Willow Canyon). Joining them are Apollo, Goldwater, and Ironwood. Apollo and Canyon View made the playoffs and the group's record last year was 34-27. . . .The San Tan features a very interesting mix. Three of the schools moving up from 4A (ALA-Queen Creek, Casa Grande, and Mesquite) were placed here along with Higley (down from 6A). Campo Verde and Horizon remain. Five of those schools made the playoffs last year with ALA-Queen Creek making the Open, Horizon winning the 5A title, and Casa Grande taking the 4A. Overall, the entire region finished 49-23. . . . Finally, we still have two Southern Arizona regions. The Sonoran seems to be the lighter of the two. The bottom four teams from last year remain (Marana, Nogales, Rincon/University, and Sunnyside). They are joined by Cholla and Flowing Wells. The Chargers and Caballeros should be able to be competitive in this region as all teams combined to finish 22-37 last year with none of them making the playoffs and only Marana (7-3) and Sunnyside (6-4) sporting winning records. The Southern, on the other hand, loses Salpointe to the 6A, but will have three teams that made the playoffs last season (Cienega, Desert View, Ironwood Ridge). They will be aligned with Buena, Marana Mountain View, and Tucson. Those six teams combined to go 31-33 last year.
By the Numbers:
4 teams moving down to 4A: Alhambra, Independence, Kofa, and Maryvale.
4 teams moving up from 4A: ALA-Queen Creek, Cactus, Casa Grande, and Mesquite.
5 teams moving down from 6A: Copper Canyon, Higley, La Joya, Skyline, and Tucson.
2 teams moving up to 6A: Saguaro and Salpointe.
Total schools: 47
Just like last year, teams within the regions will play one another mostly in the second half of the season. Region champions will be determined by win-loss record solely within their regions. Tiebreakers will be decided first by head-to-head outcome, then by their ranking within the power points.
Schedules will be worked on once the regions are made official. Expect to see cross-scheduling games involving teams from two separate conferences (example 6A vs. 5A, 5A vs. 4A, etc.) like we had last year. Also, several schools have already lined up out-of-state games (which count in the rankings).
As has happened since 1977, 16 teams will still qualify for the state football tournament for each conference. Eight teams are selected for the Open bracket.