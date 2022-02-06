Realignment 2022: Initial Region Placements (5A/6A)

REALIGNMENT BLOG: 2/6/22

It's early in the offseason and the annual realignment for the upcoming 2022 season is taking shape. On Jan. 18, the football reclassification committee of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) heard appeals from those who didn't agree with their conference placements from December. We'll get to those results in a little bit.



But first, a little background on the 2022 realignment. After choosing not to realign after the 2021 season (due to many teams playing few or no games), we have returned to the annual, which was the original plan in this new promotion/relegation concept.



Unlike other sports, enrollment is not a factor in placing the teams. A few from each conference were moved up and some were dropped down due to their success on the field over the past three years. The MaxPreps power rankings were used and 50 percent of the formula was from the 2021 season with 25 percent each of the two previous years.

In each conference, two to four teams were moved up or down. The maximum a school could move from their position in the 2021 season was just one level.

Because it's annual, the formula will be run again following the '22 season. Schedules that eventually become created will be for just that year instead of the two-year block we have had in years past.

There has been no word of yet when it comes to teams being awarded automatic berths for winning region titles. Corona del Sol and Tolleson won their regions in 6A last season, but didn't rank in the top 16 of the final power point rankings (after Open teams were pulled out) and were left out of the postseason mix. Region champions were used in the 2A and 3A Conferences, but not the 4A, 5A, or 6A. Each conference will vote to determine if region champions will get playoff spots, or have to earn them through overall power points.

The Open Division, which debuted in 2019, will remain in play again and will pick the eight highest-ranking schools from the 6A, 5A, and 4A Conferences.



Two schools were moved up from 5A to 6A, while five schools were dropped down. In the 5A conference, four were moved up from the 4A ranks to join the five that came down from 6A. Four schools were dropped down from the 5A to the 4A. The conferences have now been finalized.

The Open Division entrants from the 4A from last season, ALA-Queen Creek and Cactus, were moved up to 5A along with the 4A Conference champion (Casa Grande), and the winner of the 4A title from the 2019 and 2020 seasons (Mesquite). Saguaro, the Open Division winner, will be up in 6A along with Salpointe, which played in the Open tournament in 2019 and 2020 and made the 5A Conference final in 2021. Both Saguaro and Salpointe will be in the 6A for the first time since the conference was created in 2016.

As for the appeals in 6A and 5A? Higley and La Joya were originally to remain in 6A, but won appeals to move down to 5A. Salpointe tried to return to 5A, but was denied as was Trevor Browne, in its hopes to move down from 6A, where it went 6-4 last season. Mesquite tried to return to 4A, but was denied. Four other schools that played in 5A in 2021 (Goldwater, Cholla, Paradise Valley, and Rincon) attempted to move down to 4A, but their appeals were not granted.



After the appeals, the new 6A numbers show the number of teams dropping from 38 to 35. The 5A total nudges up by three from 44 to 47. There were no new (first-year) schools placed in the 5A or 6A Conferences.

After that, the initial regions were created. There are seven in the 6A (each with five schools), and eight in the 5A (most with six schools). Teams have until Feb. 8 to make appeals to move to a different region, but must stay within its designated conference. The AIA Executive Board will hear any appeals on Feb. 22.



So, here's a look at what the initial regions are (and note, this is just a single-year realignment):

