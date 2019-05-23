On Tuesday, May 7th, Red Mountain hosted a showcase that featured prospects from the host school, as well as Queen Creek, Campo Verde, Williams Field and Prescott. College coaches from all over the country were in attendance, and several players received offers in the ensuing days. Below are a few photos I was able to take at the showcase, as well as some of the notes I jotted down about the players in attendance.

Photo Gallery

Showcase Notebook

Red Mountain

The big winner of the day had to be Ben Bray, whose performance opened the door for four offers on the day of the showcase, and ultimately led to him committing to Arizona State. The 6-5, 270 offensive tackle has a great frame, and should help Red Mountain take a big step forward this year. I spent a lot of time watching 2020 WR Ramses Rivera II. He's tall, fluid and is coming off a solid junior season that saw him catch eight touchdowns. He's my early favorite to be breakout player of the year.

Queen Creek

It was good to see outgoing Queen Creek QB Devin Larsen out helping Queen Creek's quarterbacks before he heads out to Iowa State to walk on and play for the Cyclones. Larsen will go down as one of the more underrated leaders in Arizona high school football history, and it was a pleasure to watch him play. Head Coach Joe Germaine had two quarterbacks come out of the showcase with offers. 2021 ATH Trey Reynolds and 2022's Devin Brown. While Reynolds is being looked at by several teams more for his skills on the defensive side of the ball, Brown earned a Wisconsin offer at the QB position, which he pointed out had special meaning for him:

The first helmet I ever put on was a Badger helmet. So amazing that I was just offered by the Wisconsin Badgers! I’m speechless, humbled and amazed. Thank you @CoachBudmayr so much! pic.twitter.com/brbmFwiZfr — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) May 22, 2019

The Queen Creek Bulldog I continue to be most intrigued by is 6-4, 240 Isaia Glass. He's athletic enough to be an impact TE, explosive enough to develop into one of the best defensive linemen in school history, and even has the frame to be an offensive lineman at the next level if he wanted to be. With two years of eligibility left, it will be fun to track Glass' recruitment.

Williams Field

Arizona might not be a state that is well known for producing running backs, especially compared to some other positions, but I think it's fair to say that 2020 RB Kendrix Lurry belongs on the list of exceptions. He's poised for a massive year, running behind an offensive line that includes Oklahoma commit Noah Nelson, Andrew Garcia and Cooper Darling, and he's got the physique and vision to stand out once they spring him to the second level. Chilly has me also watching out for a few other players this year, including QB Mason Bugg, TE Joshua Gale, and 2022 Casteel transfer WR Kyler Kasper.

Campo Verde

Campo Verde's quarterback situation is intriguing, because the usually run-heavy Coyotes might be able to shake things up offensively if someone like Bryan Rivas is ready to go. I'm also curious to see if Cameron Pinion can step into Matt Leazier's shoes as a feature back. Last year he averaged less than 2.5 yards per carry against Campo's region opponents, so if he finds a way to step up and take over that role, he'll be a lock for most improved player of the 2019 season.

Prescott