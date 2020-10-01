ArizonaVarsity - Rocco Bruney and Glendale Out to Prove They've Taken the Next Step

There is a lot of work to do for Glendale High's senior football players. The path laid before them has been full of success. In three years, the Cardinals have a combined 25-7 record, including two playoff appearances and a 4A Black Canyon Region championship in 2019. Still, Glendale players believe this team has the potential to be even better and potentially make a run in the postseason. “The majority of us have been together since freshman year. The chemistry and overall talent is good. Defense is thriving, it’s the best it’s been my four years here I think, and offense we have a lot of weapons," said senior quarterback Rocco Bruney.



Senior quarterback Rocco Bruney threw for over 2,100 yards and 16 TDs in 2019, adding another 1,000 and 13 on the ground. (Eric Newman)

The Cardinals return starters and important cogs at nearly every position, with one key missing piece gone - 2020 graduate and current NAU freshman Kevin Daniels. Daniels accounted for 36 total touchdowns last season and 43 the year before. However coach Rob York believes the budding skill-position talent, boasted by an offensive line returning four starters, will be able to make up his production. Bruney was already a dual-threat quarterback, running for 1,056 yards and 13 scores last season. The Cardinals will likely use him the same way. And a crew of running backs led by senior Colby Derosier will attempt to maintain high production and make the passing game more dynamic.

Glendale senior Jaquel Bell runs a route in 7-on-7 drills in practice. (Eric Newman)

The current Glendale players miss a past leader and tremendous talent. But they believe there is plenty to be excited about on the 2020 roster. “Everybody thinks we’re nothing without Kevin Daniels, so we’re just here to prove them wrong," said Derosier. “A lot of teams think we’re going to lose because we don’t have him anymore, but that's just not true," added senior Jaquel Bell.

Senior Colby Derosier will look to make an impact for Glendale on both sides of the ball. (Eric Newman)

Defensively, Glendale returns four of its top five tacklers from a year ago. There are several other playmakers back, as well. In a recent scrimmage with Sunnyslope, the defenders played aggressively, looking like they were ready to impact games immediately. York chuckled as he said he nearly had to call some players off. “Our front seven is going to be better, and honestly our back half is going to be good too. Up front we’re going to be real aggressive, and then the backs are able to do their thing," York said.

Rob York is the head coach of the Glendale High football team. (Eric Newman)

When considering talent, York looks at the 2018-19 squad that went 9-1 in the regular season and missed advancing out of the round-of-16 in the playoffs by a single point. Weeks lost to the pandemic cost Glendale time to prepare for the coming campaign, and York said his players will have to learn the playbook and systems quicker than he would like. But in terms of skill and physical ability, the 2020 Cardinals look as good as any group he has coached. “Across the board we’re pretty close to that 9-1 team in terms of talent, with maybe a little more in the skill positions. And we’re still pretty young up front, so there’s room to grow," York said. Glendale travels to Lake Havasu City on Oct. 2 to begin its seven-game regular season.