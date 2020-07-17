ArizonaVarsity - Rosenberg Q&A: Past and Present with Noah Baumann

The ninth player of Gregg Rosenberg's Q&A series, Past and Present, is Noah Baumann. Baumann was a 2017 guard from Desert Vista High who went to San Jose State, and is now transferring to USC.

Let learn more about Noah Baumann

Finally, after MUCH consideration with my family, I’ve decided to commit to USC! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/hY6PKKHyCy — NoaH (@NoahBaumann20) April 16, 2019

Looking back, how was your AAU experience playing for Coach Ortega?

'John Ortega was amazing to play for. One of those coaches that brings it every day and will challenge you everyday. He made be more aggressive and was one of the first coaches to really let me know every shot for me was a green light. Put me with players like Saben Lee and Colten Kresl that allowed me to play with great players.'

How was your HS experience playing at Desert Vista.

'My high school experience was great but basketball was tough. I played for 3 different coaches and didn't play till my senior year. And my senior year I wasn't consistent and didn't do well overall and we should have won a Championship with the talent we had.'

What was your most memorable game at Desert Vista?

'My most memorable game was probably experiencing the state game my sophomore year although we lost and at Corona del Sol my senior year when they lost their first home game in 4 years to us.'

What offers did you have out of HS that you heavily considered, and why did you initially pick San Jose State?

'Offers wise was only San Jose State University but could of had probably 7-8 more if i waited or more. And I chose San Jose State because they were on the come up and had Brandon Clarke and dope coaches.'

How was your experience at San Jose State?

'I love/hated SJSU, first day my coach resigned. We lost a lot and I just didn't like being their most of the time because I was so frustrated with losing. Although I met great people and teammates.'

Who was your head coach? How was it playing for him?

''Coach Pri (Jean Prioleau) was all about numbers, and although I made a lot of shots, I had a lot of ups and downs.'

When you decided to transfer, what were the offers you considered?

'GCU, Santa Barbara, Utah Valley, Montana, Cal, Clemson, Milwaukee, Southern Utah and Portland State. But none recruited me harder than USC and GCU.'

Why did you choose USC?

'Location, PAC-12 competition, the degree and winning.'

Do you already have a major picked out?

'Health and human sciences.'

How many 3's do you think you can hit in a season if they give you the green light?

'I am aiming at hitting more than last season, which is 80+ 3's.'

What are you ultimately trying to accomplish in college?

'Win a lot! And hopefully play professionally, my ultimate goal is the NBA. But I am just trying to get better every day.'

Got kinda bored so I used @Kburns_ beats on some SJSU highlights for my cuz @NoahBaumann20 (he redshirted at USC this year) 🎯 #Buckets pic.twitter.com/oAsKhyidyF — Patty Galvin (@pswaggzz) May 7, 2020

Rosenberg's take: A pure shooter who has a legit chance to play professionally by just being good at one thing, SHOOTING. He has NBA range and a fast trigger. He has ideal size at 6'6 and proper length to hang with the best. If he can continue with his 46+% from the arc, he will get found by someone in, if not at least be invited to the NBA combine after his senior season. He also has improved his handle and is capable of creating more for himself, which should help him long term trying to be a pro. He should do well at Southern California next year by playing off of Evan Mobley's probable double teams.