ArizonaVarsity - Glendale's Jason Rogers Sacking His Way Through the 4A

“I feel like I’m the baddest man on Earth every time," he said.

His 4A-leading 10 sacks, and second-place 20 tackles for loss show his dominance. More importantly, he realizes his ability with every big play he makes.

There is not a much tougher ask than blocking Glendale DE Jason Rogers on the edge.

His production has improved vastly from last year. Rogers said he knew as soon as he started playing football in grade school that he could be a big-time player. All he needed was a chance.

The Cardinals graduated several talented defensive seniors from last year's team, and Rogers seized the roster spot with a productive offseason.

“He knew he was going to be a starter this year. He had good offseason in what little time we did have, a real weight room rat that doesn’t miss a day because he saw his opportunity,” Glendale coach Rob York said.

“From his junior year to senior year is worlds different. He’s a catalyst for the defensive side with his confidence and for the whole team really."

That confidence remains now. Sometimes, York said, chuckling, there is too much of it.

"He gets a little bit too mouthy for my liking, but it’s salty and chippy and that’s how he plays," York said.

More importantly, Rogers loves the contact his position requires. Senior quarterback Rocco Bruney remembered Rogers nearly knocking out running back Colby Derosier with a concussion due to a big hit in practice.

After some coaching, he no longer goes full-out on his teammates, but he can unleash as much power as he wants on Friday nights.

"He had to have that persona, that big personality he is on the field. I love him because he’s on my team," Bruney said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m scared of him on the field, but I’d say I fear for the other team.”

Rogers and an improved defensive line have been impactful in helping the offense, too. Bruney said when he runs practice offense he hardly has time to think before Rogers or another lineman is in his face. That consistent competition has helped the Cardinals become one of the top-scoring teams in 4A.

That is not the only way Rogers makes a difference on the other side of the ball, either.. He also serves as a bruising running back, put in on some short-yardage situations to move the sticks or score from close. He has three rushing touchdowns in 2020 to show for it.

"Yeah, that's just something fun, too," Rogers said.