Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ) Class of 2024 RB, Jaedon Matthews, is no stranger to the recruiting process. The Junior tailback received his first college offer during his freshmen year from the backyard school, the Arizona State Sun Devils. After another great season where Matthews had a career high in rushing touchdowns with 11, The 5'10 180-pound RB racked up numerous collegiate offers. The spike in Matthews' recruitment saw Power 5 programs like Colorado, Wisconsin, Washington State, and Georgia Tech, all offering Matthews in the last few moths. Matthews sat down with Arizona Varsity Head Football Analyst, Cody Cameron, to break down his recruitment as well as discuss future unofficial visits that he has planned and his goals for his senior season at Saguaro High School next year.