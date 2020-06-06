The Sande Charles Show is back for its fifith episode! This week, Sande Charles talks with Chaparral alum Jacob Gonzalez about his time at Chaparral, being drafted by the San Francisco Giants, his time in the minor leagues, and life as the son of a local sports legend (45 minutes)

Keep up with all the shows that are part of the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network by subscribing on iTunes.

To listen to the The Sande Charles Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below: