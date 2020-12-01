 ArizonaVarsity - Schedule for Semifinals
Schedule for Semifinals

Chris Eaton
GAMES OF DEC. 4, 2020:

6A Conference Playoffs

(4) Highland (6-3)


at (1) Boulder Creek (8-1)


(7) Chaparral (4-2)


at (3) O'Connor (6-3)


5A Conference Playoffs

(5) Campo Verde (5-2)


at (1) Sunrise Mountain (7-2)


(7) Notre Dame (5-2)


at (6) Ironwood (6-2)


4A Conference Playoffs

(4) Cactus (7-2)


at (1) Casa Grande (7-1)


(3) Mesquite (7-1)


at (2) ALA-Queen Creek (8-1)


GAMES OF DEC. 5, 2020:

Open State Championship

(5) Liberty (6-3)


at (1) Chandler (8-0)


(6) Salpointe (7-0)


at (2) Hamilton (7-1)


3A Conference Playoffs

1 pm @ Coronado HS

(3) ALA-Gilbert North (8-1)


(2) Snowflake (8-1)


6 pm @ Coronado HS

(4) Pusch Ridge (8-1)


(1) Yuma Catholic (9-0)


2A Conference Playoffs

1 pm @ Higley HS

(7) St. Johns (6-1)


(3) Santa Cruz Valley (7-1)


6 pm @ Higley HS

(4) Arizona Lutheran (6-0)


(1) Benson (8-0)


