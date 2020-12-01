ArizonaVarsity - Schedule for Semifinals

Schedule for Semifinals
GAMES OF DEC. 4, 2020:
6A Conference Playoffs
(4) Highland (6-3)
at (1) Boulder Creek (8-1)
(7) Chaparral (4-2)
at (3) O'Connor (6-3)
5A Conference Playoffs
(5) Campo Verde (5-2)
at (1) Sunrise Mountain (7-2)
(7) Notre Dame (5-2)
at (6) Ironwood (6-2)
4A Conference Playoffs
(4) Cactus (7-2)
at (1) Casa Grande (7-1)
(3) Mesquite (7-1)
at (2) ALA-Queen Creek (8-1)
GAMES OF DEC. 5, 2020:
Open State Championship
(5) Liberty (6-3)
at (1) Chandler (8-0)
(6) Salpointe (7-0)
at (2) Hamilton (7-1)
3A Conference Playoffs
1 pm @ Coronado HS
(3) ALA-Gilbert North (8-1)
(2) Snowflake (8-1)
6 pm @ Coronado HS
(4) Pusch Ridge (8-1)
(1) Yuma Catholic (9-0)
2A Conference Playoffs
1 pm @ Higley HS
(7) St. Johns (6-1)
(3) Santa Cruz Valley (7-1)
6 pm @ Higley HS
(4) Arizona Lutheran (6-0)
(1) Benson (8-0)
