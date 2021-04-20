ArizonaVarsity - Schedule Release Show Episode 2

Head Football Analyst, Cody Cameron, and Sports360AZ Recruiting Insider and Team Arizona Varsity member, Jordan Hamm, break down the 2021 schedules for the Casteel Colts, Centennial Coyotes, and Marcos De Niza Padres.

The Casteel Colts 2021 Schedule

Listen to the breakdown of the Colts' schedule below from the beginning of the YouTube video to the 4:45 mark.

The Centennial Coyotes 2021 Schedule

Listen to the Coyotes' breakdown below from the 4:45 mark to the end of the video.

Casteel and Centennial Schedule Breakdown (Video)

The Marcos De Niza 2021 Schedule