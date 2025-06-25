Jacob Seliga's Section 7 Boys Weekend Recap and All-Tournament Team

Last weekend, 160 of the top boys basketball programs in the country made their way to the Valley of the Sun to compete in the sixth edition of the Section 7 basketball tournament. Check out my opening day recap HERE The tournament typically held at State Farm Stadium found a new home in 2025, as Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa was the new host as the 16 court setup allowed for things to run much more smoothly than in previous years. Chat with Jacob Seliga and Gregg Rosenberg about Section 7 and more in our Subscribers-only Blue Chips Forum



Levels to the game

Advertisement

The top four brackets showcased the elite of the elite in Arizona high school basketball. The top 13 teams in the state were selected to compete in one of the four brackets. The most notable thing about it, however was how successful Arizona was throughout these brackets. Sunnyslope went 3-1 as the top overall seed in the top bracket with its lone loss coming to The Villages out of Florida who boasted three four star or higher prospects. The Vikings picked up multiple big-time victories over Olympus out of Utah, California power Harvard-Westlake, and Bishop Gorman (NV). Joining Sunnyslope in the top bracket was both Basha and O’Connor. Basha started off the tournament with the victory over Folsom (CA), but suffered three consecutive losses, two of which came down to the final shot. O’Connor was the 15 seed and they went 2-2 in the tournament with their losses coming to eventual bracket champion Salesian (CA) as well as Rainer Beach (WA). The Eagles picked up victories over both Roosevelt (CA) and Olympus (UT). In the second bracket, Millennium showed why they are the team to bet entering the new year as they cruised to a perfect 4-0 record in the bracket with dominating victories over Pasadena (CA), Inderkum (CA), Redondo Union (CA), and Owyhee (ID).

Basha Guard Mason Magee (Photo by JJ Digos (@jdigosphoto))

Alongside the Tigers in this bracket was rivals St Mary’s and Brophy Prep. Both teams went 2-2 in the bracket as both teams won their first games over Zephyrhills Christian (FL) and Dublin (CA) respectively before both suffered tough quarterfinal losses. The Knights lost on a buzzer beater in overtime to St. John Bosco and the Broncos fell in a tight battle to Redondo Union (CA). Both teams were defeated by Archbishop Riordan (CA) before both bounced back with wins over Inderkum (CA).

Brophy Prep wing Hale Hanson (Photo by JJ Digos (@jdigosphoto))

As Arizona held its own in the top two brackets, the next two brackets were where things got somewhat shaky. Four teams from Arizona were selected for the third bracket, Mountain Pointe, Mesa, Ironwood, and Liberty, and all of which started the tournament with first round losses. From there, both Mesa and Liberty recovered with 2-2 finishes in the event as the Jackrabbits were able to dominate Utah power Herriman and Nevada power Democracy Prep. The Lions struggled going 0-2 against out of state teams but rolled through both in-state opponents Ironwood and Mountain Pointe. The Pride went 1-3 with its one win coming over Herriman (UT) while the Eagles went 0-4. In the fourth bracket, Central led the way going 3-1 losing to Sierra Canyon (CA) in the championship after knocking off Willow Canyon, Punahou (HI), and JSerra Catholic (CA) prior to the title game. Willow Canyon reached the third place game due to a wild 90-87 loss to Central in the semifinals in what could be a preview of the 5A championship game this upcoming season. Pinnacle reached the consolation championship game after losing to Punahou (HI) in the first round and defeating JSerra Catholic (CA) and Chaparral (CO) in back to back games. The Pioneers dropped the consolation title game to Highland who bounced back from a first round last second loss to Long Beach Poly (CA) to defeat Lone Peak (UT), Pinnacle and Higley. The new look Higley Knights were the darlings of the event as each game was full of fans and media to see Simeon (IL) transfer Andre Tyler and incoming freshmen Marquise Pless and Isaiah Rider, the son of former NBA player J.R. Rider. The Knights held their own versus Sierra Canyon giving them their toughest test in a game that came down to the final seconds before going on to defeat Desert Pines (NV) and Chaparral (CO).

Compared to remaining teams in the other six brackets, only West Point was able to truly hold, its own as they were the only other Arizona team to reach a bracket championship as the Dragons alongside Arcadia were the only other teams to win three games in the event. This year more than ever, the top of the food chain proved itself and separated themselves from the remainder of the pack in the state.

Arizona’s stars were the center of attention

Basha guard Mason Magee (Photo by JJ Digos (@jdigosphoto))

At the core of Section 7 is the fact it’s a scholastic college showcase. Yes it’s an important gauge for team success and provides a great barometer for where each team is entering the school year but at its core is a live period event for these athletes to get offers. Unlike in previous years where court 1 would be where the majority of college coaches would gather and watch the out of state talent and teams, this year the top programs followed the best players in Arizona. Whether it was following Cameron Williams from Court 2 to Court 7 out of the way of the rest of the event or watching Cameron Holmes and Adan Diggs on Court 3, for the first time ever Arizona was the center of Attention. Four star Higley Knight Andre Tyler drew a crowd to the back corner of the field house on Court 16 as did Jakyi Miles of Mesa on Court 8. Into the late night of Saturday, coaches flocked to the back corner and court four to watch Milton Phinnessee III and Trevin Davis of Liberty. Regardless of what time to game was played or what court each team was on, Arizona’s prospects drew a big crowd of coaches from every level to recruit the best the state has to seen and that’s something that hadn’t truly been seen before this year.

Arizona vs Everybody?

Out of the 37 in-state teams between the 4A-6A conferences, Arizona went 64-84 on the weekend, a 43.2 percent winning percentage. Out of those 84 losses, less than 20 came in Arizona vs Arizona games. The majority of the struggles came in the bottom half of the brackets where the middle tier of Arizona struggled in particular with the middle tier of California teams. Surprisingly however, this was an improvement as last year Arizona had a 34.7% winning percentage overall with even more struggles versus out of state competition. The gap is shrinking between Arizona and California both at the top and in the middle and although Arizona is still below a 50% winning percentage, to have close to a 10-percent jump in one year is a massive improvement for the state.

All-Section 7 Team

John Mattingly (Photo by JJ Digos (@jdigosphoto))

John Mattingly, G, Central Adan Diggs, G, Millennium Andre Tyler, G, Higley Jaydon Hayes, G, Willow Canyon Maurice Carter, G, Willow Canyon Rylan Parsley, G, O’Connor Rider Portela, G, Sunnyslope Mason Magee, G, Basha Jakyi Miles, G, Mesa Mick Riordan, G, St Mary’s Hale Hanson, W, Brophy A’Sani Harris, W, Canyon View JT Mercado, G, Chandler Tre Terry, G, Hamilton Samuel Kalikilwa, W, West Point Kade Snyder, F, Sunnyslope Cameron Williams, F, St Mary’s Cameron Holmes, W, Millennium

Team of the event - West Point

Yes Millennium won its bracket, and they’ve gotten their rightful flowers as the lone Arizona team to do it. But for a team to lose its star freshman to a transfer as well as another freshman, lose six seniors to graduation, and return only six players from last year’s team, two of whom did not receive much playing time, West Point had no business being in the championship game of the bracket yet there they were in the end. The Dragons defeated Fairmont Prep (CA) a team with a four star center, Windsor (CO), and Volcano Vista (NM) the defending New Mexico State champions that finished top 40 in the nation and returned most of its lineup. West Point under Ryan Nelson has gotten better year over year and made the jump to the postseason last year making the quarterfinals losing in a nail biter to Brophy Prep. Even after losing all the pieces they had, the Dragons look ready to take another step and aren’t going away any time soon.

Co-Most Outstanding Players - Cameron Holmes and Adan Diggs, Millennium

Adan Diggs (Photo by JJ Digos (@Jdigosphoto))

Cameron Holmes drives inside vs Pasadena (CA) (Photo by JJ Digos, @jdigosphoto)

Simply put, this weekend show that no duo on the west coast is better than the five star pairing of Adan Diggs and Cameron Holmes at Millennium. The duo from Goodyear made everything look effortless throughout the weekend with a level of chemistry unexpected from a new pair of teammates. Whether it was Diggs throwing a lob to Holmes or Holmes coming to trap an opponent with Diggs, these two left their mark. If both stay healthy, there’s not another duo in the state that can stop these two and with the national schedule Millennium has lined up, it’s very possible this elite duo could turn heads throughout the country.