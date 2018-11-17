Wolves return to championship after gutsy 2-point call

Brayden Liebrock runs for a first down after catching a pass in Friday's semifinal game against Highland. The Texas commit had two touchdowns and caught the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime during a 36-35 Chandler victory. Liebrock caught 10 passes for 90 yards as the Wolves have an opportunity to capture their third straight state title.

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/9/18 Highland won the race for the timeout. Chandler won the ensuing battle. The scene was overtime at Jim Wall Stadium on the campus of Basha High School in Chandler. Highland held a 35-28 lead after scoring on its possession. On Chandler's turn, the Wolves' DeCarlos Brooks punched it in for his third touchdown of the game. The kicker was on the field to likely send us into a second overtime period. Chandler head coach Shaun Aguano was having second thoughts and raced down the sideline to call a timeout. The referee's whistle blew, but it was because Highland put a halt to the game to ice the Wolves' kicker. When play resumed, it was the 11-member offensive team running back onto the field and quarterback Jacob Conover faked a handoff to Brooks, rolled right, and found his tight end, Brayden Liebrock in the end zone (after shaking off the defender). The pass was thrown, the ball caught, and then held in the air for all to see as Chandler avoided the upset and advanced to the 6A championship game with a 36-35 victory.

The Wolves will face Perry (11-2) in a rematch of last year's title game. The game will be held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. "I was going to call timeout anyway," Aguano said. "I looked at our kids in the huddle and they said 'Coach, let's do it'. I wanted to put the ball in Jacob's hands. Chandler (12-1) came in with an offense that averages 49.5 points per game and had scored 45 or more in eight straight games. It looked like it would be more of the same from the start as the Wolves went 83 yards in nine plays and scored on a pass from Conover to Liebrock from seven yards out. For Conover, a three-year starter, it was the 100th touchdown pass of his varsity career. Austin McNamara, Highland's kicker and punter, who has offers from four Pac-12 schools (including Arizona and Arizona State) booted a field goal and then the Hawks' defense gave the ball right back to the offense after senior linebacker Griffin Nielson recovered a fumble. Highland (11-2) is a physical football team and it cashed in on the turnover by matching up their bigs with Chandler's on third-and-one from the 2-yard line. Senior running back Kohner Cullimore scored the first of three touchdowns on the night behind his blockers for a 10-7 lead. Cullimore finished a superb season with 21 TDs. "You give your playmakers the ball and you see what happens," Highland head coach Brock Farrel said. "(Cullimore) gave us a chance."



Highland ATH K Cullimore runs it in from 3yds out.. kick good Chandler trails 10-7... 2:39 1stQ pic.twitter.com/pxtFMXTlNh — Chill Cain (@JUSTCHILLY) November 17, 2018

It was the first time Chandler had trailed in a game since Sept. 28 against Perry (7-3). Highland was not only in this one the whole way (no team ever led by more than eight points), but the Hawks led at the end of the first quarter, first half, third quarter, and of course, after their first possession of overtime. After the initial drive, the Chandler offense was frustrated by Highland's defensive schemes and personnel. Aside from the fumble, the Wolves other possessions ended with two punts and a stoppage on downs. Early in the second quarter, CHS moved the ball 79 yards over 12 plays, but on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Conover went shotgun and attempted to run, but was stuffed by Daniel Wood accompanied by Cooper Holman and Cullimore. A 45-yard pass play from the senior combo of Kaleb Herbert to Noah Burdick put the Hawks in range for McNamara's second field goal of the game and he converted it (from 41 yards out) for a 13-7 lead at the half. "Their secondary was coming in and out of the box," Liebrock said. "They're very physical. We had to fight." Chandler came out in the third quarter and put an emphasis on the run. DeCarlos Brooks scored on a five-yard run up the middle to give the Wolves the advantage once again. The Wolves turned the ball over twice in the game and Highland converted them into points each time. Following an interception from Dayton Huffman, the Hawks moved the ball 77 yards taking the lead back on a short run by Cullimore - and it was 20-14 after three quarters. "I think we played the game we wanted to play," Farrel said. "I told them in the pregame, if you play a game worthy of a king, you'll be satisfied." This was the 38th game Conover has played for Chandler. He did things we've come to expect (280 yards and a pair of touchdown passes). That elevated the BYU commit to a 3,000-yard season for the third straight year. But, he also did something we haven't seen. Conover, who entered the game with 136 rushing yards all season, had his first 100-yard rushing game (nine carries for 108 yards). A 36-yard scramble helped set up Brooks for a 13-yard touchdown, and a 21-20 lead. "It shows the family aspect of everything," Conover said of his accomplishments. "With a tight-knit group of guys, this is the love that you want to find in high school." Highland had to punt, although McNamara pinned the Wolves on their own 2-yard line. When it wasn't the passing game of Conover and Liebrock, it was the rushing attack of DeCarlos Brooks. He unleashed a 68-yard run, which was the big play in expanding the lead. Chandler went 98 yards in six plays with Liebrock catching his second touchdown across the middle. Brooks finished the night with 215 yards on 24 carries. That puts him just over 100 yards from a 2,000-yard season (with one game to go).

A 98-yard fourth-quarter drive can be the one that crumbles a team. But not this group of Highland Hawks. The Teal & Black crossed midfield, converted a fourth-and-four at the 29-yard line (20-yard Herbert scramble). Once again, it was a run from the quarterback with just under two minutes remaining for the touchdown. In the pivotal two-point conversion, Cullimore went Wildcat and ran it in for the tie. "Kaleb made timely plays when they were needed," Farrel said. "He's been doing that all year." Cullimore had 18 carries for 55 yards (3 TDs) while also playing defense. Herbert completed seven of his last eight passes and finished with 181 yards.

Here's the highlight of how it ended:



FINAL: No. 1 Chandler 36, No. 5 Highland 35 in OT



Chandler moves onto the 6A championship! #EVTLive pic.twitter.com/7VP7wz2brd — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 17, 2018

Brock Farrel took over at Highland before the 2017 season. The Hawks were coming off 4-6 and 3-7 campaigns. Last year, the Hawks were a turnaround story going 8-4 and won their first playoff game since 2008. In 2018, Highland raised the bar coming within a whisker of playing in its first state championship game (first season was in 1993). "If they're not the best Highland team ever, I don't know what is," Farrel said. "They're resilient. They are afraid of nobody. When they say they can play with anybody in the state, I think they proved it." A game that comes down to the wire is a rarity for Chandler. The Wolves, who are going for their third straight title (and fourth in five years), hadn't played in a game decided by one score since last year's championship. And in that one, Perry never had the ball in the second half while down by seven (final was 49-42). You have to go back to the last time the Wolves lost to an Arizona team (Mountain Pointe in September of 2017) to find one that came down to the end (a 24-21 loss). Chandler has now defeated 21 consecutive in-state teams. "The chemistry in this group is incredible," Aguano said. "This win shows the way they handle adversity." Chandler has knocked Perry out of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. As a matter of fact, the Wolves have never lost to PHS, owning an 8-0 record in a series that began in 2013.

Will this year's championship reveal a different outcome? Perry was dominant in a 45-14 win over Pinnacle in its semifinal. "We're going to have to stop (quarterback) Chubba Purdy," Aguano said. "He's doing a heck of a job now."



Wolves 36, Hawks 35 (OT) Highland 10 3 7 8 7 - 35

Chandler 7 0 7 14 8 - 36

