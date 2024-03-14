Interest from Minot State wins over North OL Wiedoff

This is No. 20 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 363) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



Advertisement

SPOTLIGHT: 3/14/24 Following a difficult non-region schedule that included ALA-Gilbert North and Apollo, North found itself at 1-4 at the season's midpoint. The Mustangs learned from facing the stiff competition, didn't give up on themselves, and found their way to some wins in the back half of the slate. NHS went 4-1 against its fellow Phoenix Union schools and battled Central hard in the lone loss (the Mustangs trailed 27-21 late in the third quarter). North averaged 31.4 points per game in region play and pulled out close victories against Camelback and Trevor Browne. To do that, you need solid play in the trenches. One of those guys in there was offensive tackle Mark "Bo" Wiedoff. Wiedoff played his freshman year at West Point in Avondale and then his last three at North High. He is now 6-5 and 270 pounds and that fueled some interest and offers from Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Jamestown (N. Dak.), and a few others. Ultimately, Wiedoff decided on Minot State University in North Dakota. "What led me to Minot was how the coaches kept in contact with me and made me feel like they really wanted me to go there," Wiedoff said in an e-mail interview. "Also, the atmosphere of the town and the people there." He was offered back in May as his junior year wrapped up, but didn't commit until the following year in January. The original offer followed his attendance in Minot for the Beavers' Junior Day in April of 2023. Wiedoff plans to study Biology at MSU.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTlNE MjAyND9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05TRDIw MjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9X QURMP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV0FETDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0VNQUI/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNFTUFCPC9hPjxi cj5HaXZlIGEgYmlnIHdlbGNvbWUgdG8geW91ciBuZXdlc3QgQmVhdmVyISBC byBXaWVkb2ZmLCBBIGJpZyBtYW4gb3V0IG9mIEFyaXpvbmEhIPCfpqvwn4+I PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cb1dpZWRvZmY1MT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYm93aWVkb2ZmNTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kUGVwQlFqRUhKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZFBlcEJR akVISjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaW5vdCBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1T VUJlYXZlcnNGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VC ZWF2ZXJzRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTUyNTE2NjU2NjQ0MzA0MDc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

As anyone who follows football knows, life on the O-Line is nasty and hard. The chances for individual glory aren't there, but what you do (or don't do) can make the difference on Game Day. It's a feeling Wiedoff likes.

"My favorite part of playing O-Line is the physicality of the position," Wiedoff said. "It's about how an O-Line becomes a coherent unit working towards the same goals." The 5A Metro Region coaches noticed Wiedoff's play. He was named to the First Team All-Region. It was a North team that got better as the season went along. "The beginning of the year started out a little rough because of the adjustments we had to make," Wiedoff said. "But when we got to region play, I think it started to click for a lot of the guys on the team." To get ready for his senior year, Wiedoff focused on technique at TBA (Training Better Athletes) with Coach Ron Sowers, who played at Arizona State and briefly in the USFL and NFL. During the offseasons, he also stayed in shape by wrestling. Wiedoff is also a beast in the weight room and made the Mustangs' 1,200-pound club.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB3ZWVrIG9mIG1heGluZyBidXQgYmVzdCBvZiBhbGwgbXkg bmV3IFBSIGZvciBzcXVhdCA0MTVsYnPigKYgbW9yZSB0byBjb21lIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbm9ydGhfbXVzdGFuZ3M/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5vcnRoX211c3RhbmdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JvblRCQU9MP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSb25UQkFPTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9jdWZmX2xlZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY3VmZl9sZWU8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hNY0NsdXJlVEJB P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1jQ2x1cmVUQkE8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQZXJyb25lP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFBlcnJvbmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hDb21lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDb21lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NeVJlY3J1aXRzXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATXlSZWNy dWl0c188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX1JFQ1JV SVRpZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX1JFQ1JVSVRpZDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lMNTlHeHpEQ0wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS95TDU5R3h6RENMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJvV2llZG9mZjUxIChAQm9X aWVkb2ZmNTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm9XaWVk b2ZmNTEvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODIxNzg3NjEyODA4ODA2NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The list of athletes that have worked with the trainers at TBA and then gone on to play in college is a long one. In addition to Sowers, there are seven other coaches on the staff that focus on particular position groups. "A lot of what TBA does for helping us get ready for Friday nights is the standard Coach Sowers and the other coaches hold us to," Wiedoff said. "They help us during the season by going over our game film each week and help us make those adjustments and critique our technique to perform even better each week." Minot State had a large (38-member) class sign last month. It was the first full-year recruiting class for Head Coach Ian Shields, who took the position in January of 2023. A total of 10 of those incoming freshmen are offensive linemen. The Beavers play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) and went 1-10 last season. MSU opens the '24 season at home in Herb Parker Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Valley City State (N. Dak.). Wiedoff is grateful to many that have played a role in his success along the way. "I would also like to add that I am thankful to everyone that has helped me along my journey," Wiedoff said. "Especially God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates."

