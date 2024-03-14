Senior Signing Spotlight: Bo Wiedoff
Interest from Minot State wins over North OL Wiedoff
This is No. 20 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 363) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
Following a difficult non-region schedule that included ALA-Gilbert North and Apollo, North found itself at 1-4 at the season's midpoint. The Mustangs learned from facing the stiff competition, didn't give up on themselves, and found their way to some wins in the back half of the slate. NHS went 4-1 against its fellow Phoenix Union schools and battled Central hard in the lone loss (the Mustangs trailed 27-21 late in the third quarter).
North averaged 31.4 points per game in region play and pulled out close victories against Camelback and Trevor Browne. To do that, you need solid play in the trenches. One of those guys in there was offensive tackle Mark "Bo" Wiedoff.
Wiedoff played his freshman year at West Point in Avondale and then his last three at North High. He is now 6-5 and 270 pounds and that fueled some interest and offers from Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Jamestown (N. Dak.), and a few others. Ultimately, Wiedoff decided on Minot State University in North Dakota.
"What led me to Minot was how the coaches kept in contact with me and made me feel like they really wanted me to go there," Wiedoff said in an e-mail interview. "Also, the atmosphere of the town and the people there."
He was offered back in May as his junior year wrapped up, but didn't commit until the following year in January. The original offer followed his attendance in Minot for the Beavers' Junior Day in April of 2023. Wiedoff plans to study Biology at MSU.
As anyone who follows football knows, life on the O-Line is nasty and hard. The chances for individual glory aren't there, but what you do (or don't do) can make the difference on Game Day. It's a feeling Wiedoff likes.
"My favorite part of playing O-Line is the physicality of the position," Wiedoff said. "It's about how an O-Line becomes a coherent unit working towards the same goals."
The 5A Metro Region coaches noticed Wiedoff's play. He was named to the First Team All-Region. It was a North team that got better as the season went along.
"The beginning of the year started out a little rough because of the adjustments we had to make," Wiedoff said. "But when we got to region play, I think it started to click for a lot of the guys on the team."
To get ready for his senior year, Wiedoff focused on technique at TBA (Training Better Athletes) with Coach Ron Sowers, who played at Arizona State and briefly in the USFL and NFL. During the offseasons, he also stayed in shape by wrestling.
Wiedoff is also a beast in the weight room and made the Mustangs' 1,200-pound club.
The list of athletes that have worked with the trainers at TBA and then gone on to play in college is a long one. In addition to Sowers, there are seven other coaches on the staff that focus on particular position groups.
"A lot of what TBA does for helping us get ready for Friday nights is the standard Coach Sowers and the other coaches hold us to," Wiedoff said. "They help us during the season by going over our game film each week and help us make those adjustments and critique our technique to perform even better each week."
Minot State had a large (38-member) class sign last month. It was the first full-year recruiting class for Head Coach Ian Shields, who took the position in January of 2023. A total of 10 of those incoming freshmen are offensive linemen. The Beavers play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) and went 1-10 last season. MSU opens the '24 season at home in Herb Parker Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Valley City State (N. Dak.).
Wiedoff is grateful to many that have played a role in his success along the way.
"I would also like to add that I am thankful to everyone that has helped me along my journey," Wiedoff said. "Especially God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates."
