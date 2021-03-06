ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Brannon Weatherby

Shamrock lineman signs with Southwest Baptist

This is No. 23 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 284) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 3/6/21 Coming off a junior season in which he was named as a First Team All-Region and Second Team All-3A Conference performer, Brannon Weatherby started receiving a few offers from Division III and NAIA colleges. Eventually, that continued to include some Division II and D-I FCS schools.

In total, the Yuma Catholic center ended up with 12 college offers. Among that list, his top three schools were Abilene Christian (Tex.), Valparaiso (Ind.), and Southwest Baptist (Mo.). "I chose Southwest Baptist because I feel that it is a place that will allow me to really thrive and get the most out of my time there," Weatherby said in an e-mail interview. "The coaching staff was also amazing throughout the entire recruiting process and they really stood out to me from all of the other coaches I was in contact with." Weatherby received his offer from SBU, a Division II school, in October, committed in January, and signed the first week of February.



During a visit to Bolivar, which is part of the Springfield Metropolitan Area in southwestern Missouri, Weatherby was impressed with the campus and said it was much better than what he was initially expecting. "It had a really home-like feeling, which was nice," Weatherby said. "It was even snowing during my time there, so I enjoyed being able to experience that. I am planning to study a branch of exercise science." Aside from center, Weatherby has also played the tackle position and even the defensive interior tackle/nose guard spot. It's on the O-Line where he was recruited and prefers to play, even if his motives may seem a little sinister. "My favorite part about playing O-Line is putting people on their backs and then seeing their faces afterward," Weatherby said. "The brotherhood of the O-Line is also unbeatable."

Yuma Catholic (10-1) averaged 43.9 points per game. And the vaunted Shamrock offensive attack didn't begin until the 6-3, 265-pound Weatherby snapped the football. It was an offense led by sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth (son of head coach Rhett Stallworth). The young signal caller threw for 3,803 yards and 49 touchdowns. As a team, the Shamrocks passed for 360 yards per game. "We were the type of team where people knew that if they could not slow down or stop our passing game, they would be in for a long night," Weatherby said. "We would pass until we were basically forced to stop and then we would go and pound the ball up the middle when needed." The success led YC all the way to the 3A title game (its only loss). In addition to being named to the First Team 3A West Region, Weatherby moved up one from his junior year and was an All-3A Conference First Team choice.



A battle in the trenches for All-Hercules selections Yuma Catholic Shamrocks center #65 Brannon Weatherby, West All-Region 1st Team Offensive Lineman, Snowflake Lobos nose guard #72 Carter Soloman, East All-Region 1st Team Offensive Lineman.

Weatherby is a dual-sport athlete, who was a state placer in wrestling during his junior year. In the classroom, he totes a 3.95 GPA. One thing Weatherby won't miss about his upcoming move is getting ready for a season during summer in the desert. The Yuma heat is something that you can do everything to get ready for, but it can still get the best of you. He found that out earlier in his high school career. "Sometimes walking out to practice in all your gear, it just felt like you're being cooked in a furnace," Weatherby said. "The hardest part about preparing for the heat is not even just getting used to the blistering temperatures, it is trying to keep yourself hydrated enough to survive. One time in my sophomore year, I ended up in the ER after practice due to dehydration-related issues. The crazy part was I had even had a full gallon of water and several electrolyte drinks that day." Due to its fall season being postponed, Southwest Baptist has three regular season games scheduled for the spring along with a Great Lakes Valley Conference "playoff" contest. The Bearcats will finally get to play again on April 1 with a Thursday night home game against Truman State (Mo.). In the 2019 season, SBU finished 3-8. Weatherby is grateful for the progress he has made throughout his high school career and for those that have helped make this happen. "Looking back to my freshman year self, I never would have thought I would be in the position I am today," Weatherby said. "I know that if it weren't for the help of God and my family, I would have never made it this far."

