Gardner looking to make impact at Northwood

This is No. 7 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 336) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 2/22/24 Like many young athletes, Braylon Gardner grew up playing a variety of sports. In high school at Liberty, he's played basketball and competed on the track & field team (high jump), but it is football where he has really put his name on the map. The 6-3, 210-pound receiver had a total of seven offers from schools in the West and Midwest. The sixth of those offers came in December from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan (part of the Flint/Tri-Cities region). After visiting a couple of the schools, Gardner committed to Northwood in late January and signed a week later. "I chose my decision based on how the culture is at the school," Gardner said in an e-mail interview. "Talking with some of the players and coaches, they loved it there and the coaches were real. I think they have a great culture there and I think I will be able to fit in."

Despite the fact that the Northwood campus is 2,000 miles to the northeast, Gardner did get a chance to visit it. He liked it not only from an aesthetic standpoint, but in building relationships with his future coaches, and most importantly, the prospect of getting on the field soon. "It's a beautiful campus," Gardner said. "I met all the coaches and players. They were both just chill to be around and talking to the coaches, they were saying I'm going to have a chance of playing my freshman year. They know I can ball." Football coaches usually encourage their players to either play a second sport or be on the track & field team. Gardner did both. Typically, linemen will take part in the throwing events and skill position players run the sprints to get faster and stay in shape. Gardner competed in the high jump and cleared a season-best 5-9 in the Becky Matthews Last Chance meet last April. He later competed with the Lions' basketball squad at the big Section 7 event in Glendale. Gardner said he likes to stay active all year and continue to show his athleticism in different sports.



It was a memorable season for Liberty on the football field as the Lions not only returned to the Open Division playoffs (for the fourth straight year), but finished the job and claimed the school's first championship in that bracket. It was a 12-1 record for Liberty with the Lions winning all 12 games against Arizona opponents by double digits (average margin of victory was 36 points). With many starters returning from a Lions team that came close the year or two before, it was focus and getting along well with one another that made a big difference. "Our team's brotherhood," Gardner said of the team's biggest key to success. "That's what made our team be one of the best teams in the nation. (Head) Coach (Colin) Thomas pushing us to be great. Also, having great discipline. That's what made us a winning team." Gardner also made a position change prior to his senior year. In 2022, he played tight end and had 36 catches for 580 yards and nine touchdowns earning him Arizona Varsity's 6A Tight End of the Year Award.

Last season, he flourished in the move to receiver. Despite most of the Lions' games having a running clock in the second half, he caught 55 passes for 1,164 yards and scored 12 TDs. Once again, we honored him with Arizona Varsity's 6A Wide Receiver of the Year Award. It is at receiver that Northwood recruited Gardner and he feels he fits their scheme. "Playing TE, I was more of a receiver," Gardner said. "But, it taught me how to block and that's what made me be a versatile WR. I can play on the outside, put me in there to block on outside runs or screens. Teams need that type of receiver." In addition to catching three two-point conversions last year, Gardner was a master at explosive plays. He had seven games with at least one receiving play of 40 yards or more and was voted to the 6A Conference First Team.



Three players will be representing Arizona in this year's Northwood recruiting class. Also committing to the Timberwolves were Horizon safety Alec Eckholm and Hamilton linebacker Jaden Gilstrap. Northwood added a total of 34 signees to its roster for the 2024 campaign with this year's signing class. The Timberwolves were 5-6 last year and play in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (Div. II). Despite the sub-.500 record, Northwood ended the year with its first three-game winning streak since 2017. Gardner has played football since he was five years old and been coached along the way by his father, Ian, who was the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator for the Lions last season. "I'm just going to miss Friday nights playing in that atmosphere and playing with my closest friends for four years," Gardner said. "I'm going to miss them and playing for my dad, who's been my coach my whole life."

