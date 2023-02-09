One offer from Southern Utah was all Williams Field OL Campbell needed

This is No. 4 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 248) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/9/23 Southern Utah put an emphasis on its neighbor to the south over the past year. The recruiting efforts paid off with nine Arizona players signing National Letters of Intent to the university in Cedar City (plus two more walk-ons). One of those that will be playing Division I ball in the Western Athletic Conference is Colton Campbell. The 6-5, 270-pound offensive guard at Williams Field received an offer from the Thunderbirds in June after a weekend camp on the SUU campus. Just a month later, Campbell announced his commitment. He stuck with that and signed to play and go to school at Southern Utah in December. "I liked that they believed in me and my abilities like no other school did," Campbell said in an e-mail interview. "Southern Utah had a vision for me and understood my strengths and weaknesses. They knew I needed to gain weight and get stronger, but they liked my frame and ability to play the game." Cedar City is located 250 miles south of Salt Lake and 435 miles north of Phoenix. It is the largest city in Iron County with a population of 37,000. The student population at the university comprises 12,500 of that number. "I love the area and the small-town feel, but it's big enough to have stuff to do," Campbell said. "It feels like the community is very driven by the college." He plans to study Secondary Education with a minor most likely in History.

As anyone who follows football knows, life on the O-Line is nasty and hard. The chances for individual glory aren't there, but what you do (or don't do) can make the difference on Game Day. It's a feeling Campbell likes.

"I think my favorite thing is the mentality of serving others as a protector to your quarterback and creating space for your running backs," Campbell said. "I also love the feeling of finishing someone to the ground and physically dominating them. I love how the little techniques and details of the sport allow me to be better than someone who is maybe more talented than me." Williams Field made the 6A playoffs in 2022 and battled Salpointe down to the wire in Tucson (36-33 loss in double overtime). Along the way, the Black Hawks defeated Chaparral, 49-28. In that game, running back Dylan Lee rushed for a state-record 518 yards and scored five touchdowns. Lee became the second straight Williams Field player to lead the 6A Conference in rushing (Kaden Cloud topped the list in 2021). Steve Campbell started up the Williams Field program in 2007, when his son Colton was a toddler. Nothing was given to his son once he decided to follow in Dad's footsteps and play football. It was an opportunity not to just teach football, but mold him into a young man. "I have probably been yelled at the most in my career here at Williams Field," Colton said. "But, that is mostly my fault. I have learned a lot in regards of becoming a man and leader. Growing up, I was a part of everything. So, coming into high school, I knew all about what the Williams Field way was. My dad being my coach allowed me to become the leader and person I am today." To get ready for his senior year, it was about working hard for two seasons - summer college camps and then the varsity campaign. It's a lot to bite off, but the training came one day at a time. "I was really pressing to prepare myself for not only camp season, but being the best I could be in my senior season," Campbell said. "I started to love the grind and small day-in and day-out details of the weight room and field work. I was also introduced to new techniques by our O-Line coach and I feel like with what I already had in my tool box before mastering the new skills made me a much more complete player."



