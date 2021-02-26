ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Damien Owens

Notre Dame athlete Owens headed to North Dakota

This is No. 17 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 274) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/26/21 After spending his freshman year at Boulder Creek, Damien Owens transferred to Notre Dame Prep and got on the varsity field as a sophomore, intercepting a pass in a playoff win over Gilbert in his debut. The next year, the 6-1, 175-pound athlete made First Team All-5A Northeast Region as he led the Saints in all three receiving categories with 36 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. That season propelled Owens to five FCS offers. His recruitment was completed in the offseason as he acted on an offer he received from the University of North Dakota in April and committed in August. Impressed with the love he was getting from the coaching staff over the summer, he went on to sign with UND in December. "North Dakota made it very clear they'd give me the best opportunity to succeed," Owens said in an e-mail interview. "It was clear they were true with their intentions and I really respected that."



Ranked as the sixth-best receiver in the state of Arizona! Welcome to UND, Damien! #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/kIUpUorTj7 — North Dakota Football (@UNDfootball) December 16, 2020

While he was unable to visit with the football program due to the yearlong NCAA dead period for Division I, Owens was able to get a virtual tour with wide receivers coach Sam King. He got to see buildings on campus and the student body. "Everything about the school excites me, really," Owens said. "I can't wait to get up there and contribute and make a difference on the team." Before that, there was a senior year to get to. It started off the first Friday of October with a highlight reel catch during a 28-10 victory over Brophy in the first-ever meeting between the two Catholic schools.



Like really HOW!?!?



And with the defender all over him too 😳



Damien Owens | Notre Dame Prep HS, AZ pic.twitter.com/67g5shZ7AP — Hudl (@Hudl) November 3, 2020

Unfortunately, Owens' senior season would only make it to the midway point. In the fourth game of the year against Campo Verde, he tore his ACL, MCL, LCL, and his meniscus. Instead of studying film for the next game, Owens had to go into surgery. "I'm four months post-surgery, so it's been better, but I've seen better days," Owens said. "Just continuing to grind and get prepared for the next level." In the four years that George Prelock has been the head coach at NDP, the Saints have gone 42-7 and made it to two 5A championship games and a semifinal. The pattern of success for the school begins right there. "It starts with Coach Prelock, he sets the standard by example in showing how to carry yourself, then it trickles down the coaching staff," Owens said. "They do a lot of things right including grades and making sure everyone's eligible and all playing for one goal." Owens' game combines speed, a great work ethic, and athleticism. He's also an incredible route runner. He's versatile as well as he's been used in the return game and also on defense. But, it's as a pass catcher where Owens excels and where he feels he belongs. "I stepped in at safety this year, which was a big role," Owens said. "But I definitely prefer playing receiver over safety. I'm a lot more fluent at receiver, especially when it comes to my feet and hips." While he'll play in a much different climate (although North Dakota does play its home games in an indoor stadium), Owens will miss some of the things about playing ball in Arizona. "What I will miss is putting in those hard days of work on the hot turf and our super-ugly baggy practice jerseys, then suiting up and feeling like a super hero on Friday nights," Owens said.

North Dakota, currently ranked No. 14, will be playing at home in the Alerus Center on Saturday afternoon against No. 3 South Dakota State (1-0). The Fighting Hawks just transitioned to the Missouri Valley Football Conference from the Big Sky. Last week, UND opened its spring season with a 44-21 win over Southern Illinois as the defense forced five turnovers. The Fighting Hawks have won four straight home games against teams ranked in the Top 25. Owens will be following UND during this spring season, working on getting fully recovered, and then is looking forward to heading up to the turf and making his mark. "Just would like to say thank you for the interview and I appreciate everyone who followed my journey through my high school career," Owens said.



Damien Owens goes out for a pass during 7-on-7 play in 2019, prior to his junior season. (Photo by Ralph Amsden)