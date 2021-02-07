ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Daniel Becerra

Atmosphere and shape of program impress Tucson WR Becerra

This is No. 2 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 246) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/7/21 With no Division II schools within the state of Arizona, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is the closest place for those athletes that want to play at a very competitive level of football, but weren't offered a Division I scholarship. The league has teams in South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. That's the destination for Tucson wide receiver Daniel Becerra, who announced his commitment on Wednesday and signed with Chadron State College. The 6-2, 205-pound athlete selected the school in the northwestern corner of Nebraska over six other offers, including a preferred walk-on opportunity at Wagner (FCS). He went on a visit to Chadron two weeks ago and had a couple takeaways. He felt the positive vibe from the players and the staff and liked the direction of where the Eagles are heading. "Chadron State made it clear to me that I was somebody they really wanted, as well as someone they thought could contribute right away," Becerra said in an e-mail interview. "It was amazing. The coaching staff and players made me feel welcomed. The program has structure already and are building on it." Becerra, who was offered by CSC on Jan. 6, was playing his third year on varsity for Tucson Magnet High School (TMHS). He has nice height and a big-play ability as he averaged 18.8 yards per reception in his varsity career. Becerra grew up playing football in Tucson's Youth Football system for the Redskins in 5th and 6th grades.



One thing that will take some getting used to will be the frigid temperatures on the Plains. Checking the weather for Super Bowl Sunday, the expected high in Tucson will be 72 while in Chadron, there will be snow flurries and a high of 19. But as he and all the football players in Southern Arizona showed in 2020, they are more than capable of adjusting and overcoming adversity.

Looking back at the original schedule, Tucson was going to be in the 6A East Valley Region with Corona del Sol and four Mesa schools. As the only Southern Arizona school in 6A, the Badgers would have taken four road trips to the Valley. Instead, when schedules were altered and TMHS was delayed with the rest of the public schools in Tucson, the Badgers were given a six-game Southern Arizona schedule. The first game was played on Nov. 6 (a 21-7 win over Cholla), then a cancellation due to an opponent having COVID-19 issues, and then a good battle with Marana (a narrow 32-27 loss). Following that one on Nov. 20, the season was shut down in Southern Arizona and the remaining three games were canceled. "It was tough," Becerra said. "We were a really young team this year. On top of that, we had four weeks to prepare for our first game, which was sloppy and not how we wanted to come out and play. In the second game against Marana, we looked a lot better than the previous one, but just didn't close out the game (Tucson led 27-19 late in the third quarter)." Becerra caught five passes for a career-high 114 yards in the Marana game. He also played some defense and had a sack in each of the Badgers' two games in 2020.



Becerra is a multi-sport athlete that also competed in sprints and the long jump on the track team. With the work he's put in during the spring (and throughout the offseason), he noticed a difference when he put the pads back on last fall. "My junior year I was slow, so I emphasized really getting faster going into my senior year," Becerra said. "Working with Coach (Jason) Holley definitely helped. It made it a lot easier to make plays and fly around." In addition to doing some speed work, Becerra was also spending some time in the weight room to prepare to do his work as one of the "skinnys" in Tucson's offense.



On defense, Becerra played a nickelbacker which allowed him to take advantage of his versatility, however he sways toward offense. That's good because that's where Chadron State was recruiting him at. "I prefer playing offense," Becerra said. "There's nothing that can compare to making a big play on offense and feeling the adrenaline." Academically, Becerra is sound with a 3.4 GPA. In closing, he gives appreciation to his coaches that have helped out along the way, both inside and outside the lines. "I'd like to thank Head Coach (Justin) Argraves, Coach Holley, Coach Perkins, Coach Moore, and Coach Lopez," Becerra said. "They taught me a lot of life lessons. I wouldn't be in the position I am right now without them. They made me a better football player as well as a better person."



Becerra was one of 27 new recruits, and four wide receivers, that signed National Letters of Intent to Chadron State this week. Head Coach Jay Long noted a couple things about this class: a lot of speed, and half of the group qualifying for academic scholarships. The Eagles had six games scheduled last fall, but were only able to play in four of them (going 2-2). The team may hold a scrimmage before the end of the spring semester, but doesn't have any games scheduled until Sept. 2 when CSC travels to Gunnison to face Western Colorado to kick off the 2021 campaign. In their last full season in 2019, the Eagles finished 6-5.

