Desert Edge lineman signs in-state with Ottawa

This is the first in a series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 316) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 2/13/24 Ottawa University in Surprise had another successful season in 2023. The Spirit went 8-1 and ended the year on a seven-game winning streak. They finished in a three-way tie for first in the Sooner Athletic Conference, but missed out on the NAIA playoffs as Louisiana Christian prevailed in the tiebreaker. Ottawa ended the season destroying Oklahoma Panhandle State, 89-20. The Spirit scored more points than any other team in the nation that day (Nov. 11), regardless of level. OUAZ had two rushers go over 100 yards and a pair of receivers eclipse the century mark. It was also the third straight year the Spirit won at least a share of the SAC. This year's recruiting class included 35 from within the state, with many of those making their decisions on National Signing Day last Wednesday. One of those new signees is Dylan Ambrosio. Ambrosio, who played at Desert Edge, is one of three signings from the Scorpions (joining I'Zion Holland and Johnny Blue Lizarraga). The 6-2, 255-pound lineman was offered by linebackers coach Ben Hanks in January. A few days later, Ambrosio had an official visit at Ottawa and talked to the staff. He also checked out Ripon College in Wisconsin and had offers and interest from Beloit (Wisc.), Lake Forest (Ill.), Luther (Iowa), and Arizona Christian. "Ultimately, I chose Ottawa because they also had early interest in me," Ambrosio said in an e-mail interview. "They are a winning program. They also reminded me a lot of Desert Edge, while being close to home."



Ottawa and Arizona Christian are the only non-Division I programs in the state. A dozen years ago, these options did not exist for those players who were not at the D-I level, but still wanted to get an education and keep playing football at a four-year college in Arizona. NAIA football programs can only offer 24 scholarships to be spread out in any way. Partial scholarships are common. Division III schools can only distribute academic scholarships to football recruits. So, if you want to go out of state, there are likely expenses out of pocket (which can be high). Having these two colleges as options not only allow for the opportunity to stay close to home and reduce expenses, but get an education and continue to play the game of football. "I feel it's very meaningful," Ambrosio said. "I get to go to college playing the sport I love, in the area I love, around the people I love." The visit to Ottawa's Surprise campus last month wasn't Ambrosio's first. He went up there for the team's scrimmage last season and also took in a Game Day experience on Aug. 26 for the Spirit's 37-7 season-opening victory over ACU at Spirit Field. He continued to follow the team's schedule as OUAZ piled up the wins. Piling up wins is something that was happening in Goodyear at Desert Edge as well. The Scorpions had a seven-game win streak of their own and ultimately made the 5A Conference Championship game. That one featured a furious rally and like Sunday's Super Bowl, came right down to the final play. Desert Edge finished the year at 11-3. Ambrosio did what was asked of him by the coaches at DEHS and was mostly on the offensive line. He has experience playing on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Ottawa is looking at him to play on the D-line, which is exactly what Ambrosio would rather do.

"I did like when I played O-Line," Ambrosio said. "There were parts that were enjoyable, but I do prefer D-Line, because I can be more disruptive in the backfield and have that attacking ability." He also gained valuable lessons on techniques by going up against some of the best players in the trenches every day in practice at Desert Edge.



Desert Edge might be a destination school that attracts some transfers, but Ambrosio has been going to the Agua Fria District school from the start of his high school years. He has also competed on the track team the past two springs throwing the discus and shot put. In addition to that, Ambrosio has done some wrestling and is active as the vice president of the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes club.

