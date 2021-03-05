ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Eli Swope

Chandler tight end inks with San Diego

This is No. 22 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 283) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 3/5/21 More and more people in Arizona are becoming familiar with the University of San Diego. The private school has 5,700 undergraduates and its football team plays in the Pioneer League at the FCS level. Alums of USD include current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, actor Jim Parsons, and Chicago Cub Kris Bryant. The football program, known as the Toreros, have eight former Arizona high school players on the current roster. State 48 will continue to have its imprint on San Diego football because Eli Swope is one of three new signees to head West for college at USD. While San Diego State gets most of the recognition among sports fans, Swope, a tight end at Chandler, said he's been aware of the Toreros since he was little. "My family and I took trips to San Diego all the time," Swope said in an e-mail interview. "We drove past the school a lot, so it became a dream school of mine to attend." In between when he was offered in June and when he committed to USD in October, Swope did a self-guided tour through the college. "The campus is beautiful and being five minutes from the beach is unbeatable," Swope said. "From a football standpoint, coming from a winning program like Chandler, it was important to go to another winning culture and USD football is second to none."

Swope was recruited as a tight end by USD, but has played many different positions with the Wolves. His freshman year, Swope played on both sides of the ball as a left tackle and a defensive end. Sophomore year was spent at the linebacker position. On varsity in his junior year, Swope moved to tight end. His senior year, he did a little of everything lining up in the slot, out wide, as a true tight end, or even in the backfield as a fullback. "My favorite part of being a tight end is the nastiness and the physicality I can bring to the offense along with being versatile," Swope said. "There's no better position than TE." The 6-3, 225-pound athlete had 35 catches over the past two seasons. He scored two touchdowns in his senior year with one of those in the Open State Championship game against Hamilton. The other one was a big 36-yard play at Higley.



Eli swope on the receiving end of a @MikeyKeene1 pass and chandler has put the running clock on higley 49-7 with 10:50 left in 3Q @AZHSFB @CUSDAthletics pic.twitter.com/GyeQOENfuA — Brett (@brettinaz) October 24, 2020

Swope was named to the First Team All-6A Conference as the Offensive Utility/Flex Player. In addition to being one of the captains of the offense, he carries a 4.3 GPA. At San Diego, he plans to study Finance in the School of Business and eventually go on to get his Master's. To get ready for the season last year, Swope worked out in his garage as the team wasn't allowed to use the facilities at CHS. Often, he'd invite some of his teammates over for a workout session as well. Once the season got going, Chandler picked up right where it left off. The Wolves, coming off a 13-0 season in 2019, once again won every time they took the field, going 10-0 in 2020. Chandler won its fifth consecutive state championship. The team went into every week as the "hunted", but bowed down to no one. "When you win, you know you're going to have a target on your back each and every week," Swope said. "But that never bothered us. (Head) Coach (Rick) Garretson every week preached to us to worry about ourselves and I felt this team carried that well. We had our fair share of targets on other teams as well."



Chandler tight end gives a high five to head coach Rick Garretson when coming off the field during a home game last season. (Photo Courtesy of Paul Mason Photography)

San Diego is one of seven PFL teams competing this spring for the conference title. The Toreros have won titles in eight of the past nine seasons, and were the unanimous choice in the preseason coaches' poll. USD has won 37 consecutive conference games dating back to 2015. It is the longest such active streak in Division I and could become the all-time mark by the midpoint of the season (current record holder is Duquesne at 39 games). The defending PFL champions are set to open their six-game spring season on March 13 in Des Moines, Iowa against Drake.

