Senior Signing Spotlight: Gabriel Barrera

Photo Courtesy of Victor Moreno Photography
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Spartan lineman signs with Manchester

This is No. 10 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 343) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.


SPOTLIGHT: 2/25/23

Manchester University is a Division III school located in northern Indiana, about 35 miles west of Fort Wayne. The college has just 1,300 undergraduates (less than most 5A schools and some 4A ones). The town of North Manchester has a population of 6,000. Since the end of the high school football season, the Spartan coaches have made a big recruiting push with this 2024 class.

So far, four from Arizona have signed with Manchester. One of those is Gabriel Barrera.

Barrera, who is a 5-10, 230-pound center at Vista Grande (also called the Spartans) had four college opportunities to choose from. The efforts that Manchester made in recruiting paid off as coaches from there actually traveled out to Casa Grande to see and talk to him. He did get a chance to make the trip to visit MU this weekend and had a wonderful visit.

"In reviewing my options, Manchester had smaller classroom sizes and tutoring opportunities," Barrera said in an e-mail interview. "It was a more intimate college lifestyle. With Manchester, I have more of an opportunity to actually play and not sit on a bench. Ultimately, when I visited the campus, it immediately felt like home."

Barrera committed to Manchester on Feb. 2 and signed a few days later. He plans on doing general studies and dabbling in different fields to see what he likes while getting acclimated to the college world.

Being an offensive lineman, Barrera isn't used to doing very many postgame interviews. Life in the trenches is a tough one where you do the dirty work so that others on the offense can get the glory. Guys like Darnell Castro, who caught eight touchdowns, ran for three more, and also played some quarterback and had 3 passing TDs.

For Barrera, his favorite part is challenging himself against some great competition. Vista Grande plays in the difficult 4A Desert Sky Region with Arcadia, Arizona College Prep, and Mesquite.

"Working with a group of guys to accomplish a goal," Barrera said of the job description. "What made it fun was the number of pancakes per game (6.2 for the team) and establishing ourselves as the 'Pancake Mafia'. The O-Line personally made me better and stronger as a football player."

Vista Grande had its second straight seven-win season (7-3), but was just edged out for a playoff spot. The Spartans finished ranked No. 18 in the crowded 53-team field that is the 4A Conference. One of the highlights was starting 5-0 for the first time in the school's 14-year history.

The Spartans' offense was impressive as it broke 40 points six times during the year. Much of that came via the ground game as VGHS averaged 260 rushing yards per game. It was a balanced effort as three players had more than 400 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Fernando Moya led the team with 750 yards rushing and eight TDs. Simply put, on many nights Vista Grande was a momentous force.

"The O-Line was a blocking brigade that allowed the runners to accomplish goals for the good of the team," Barrera said. "We basically said, 'We got you!'. Our team was a powerhouse and when we needed yards, our O-Line made it happen."

Manchester competes in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The eight schools are located in Ohio and Indiana. Playing late-season games in that league could bring some cold-weather ones. It will certainly be a change from the preparations Barrera had to make here in Arizona. He's a native that has become accustomed to starting the season with 100-degree temperatures.

"As a big man, born and bred in Arizona, the heat never really affected me," Barrera said. "If it was hot and everyone was tired, that meant that I had to outwork everyone else that was tired. I had to hydrate all day, not just before practice or a game."

There was a layer of snow on the field during his visit to Manchester (where it got down into the 20s).

Manchester is coached by Vann Hunt, who is entering his second season at the helm. He's a native of Phoenix and graduated from Phoenix Christian in 2008 before playing at Wabash (Ind.). It was a trying first year as the Spartans finished 1-9, however that one win was against rival Anderson University (Ind.) for the coveted Bronze Ball trophy.

Barrera, despite being relatively undersized for a college line at 5-10, is ready for the challenge that the next level brings. It's about what you put into it and the passion you display on the field.

"Don't let people tell you that you're too short or that you are stupid," Barrera said. "It's about the hard work and dedication to the sport. You have to live, breathe, and eat football. It's about the want and desire to play until your body gives out."

