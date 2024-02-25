Spartan lineman signs with Manchester

SPOTLIGHT: 2/25/23 Manchester University is a Division III school located in northern Indiana, about 35 miles west of Fort Wayne. The college has just 1,300 undergraduates (less than most 5A schools and some 4A ones). The town of North Manchester has a population of 6,000. Since the end of the high school football season, the Spartan coaches have made a big recruiting push with this 2024 class. So far, four from Arizona have signed with Manchester. One of those is Gabriel Barrera.

Barrera, who is a 5-10, 230-pound center at Vista Grande (also called the Spartans) had four college opportunities to choose from. The efforts that Manchester made in recruiting paid off as coaches from there actually traveled out to Casa Grande to see and talk to him. He did get a chance to make the trip to visit MU this weekend and had a wonderful visit. "In reviewing my options, Manchester had smaller classroom sizes and tutoring opportunities," Barrera said in an e-mail interview. "It was a more intimate college lifestyle. With Manchester, I have more of an opportunity to actually play and not sit on a bench. Ultimately, when I visited the campus, it immediately felt like home." Barrera committed to Manchester on Feb. 2 and signed a few days later. He plans on doing general studies and dabbling in different fields to see what he likes while getting acclimated to the college world.





PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdWdlIGRheSEgVGhhbmsgeW91IHRvIGV2ZXJ5b25lIHdobyBoYXMg Z290dGVuIG1lIGhlcmUuIE1hbmNoZXN0ZXIgTGV0cyBHbyE8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvc2VuaW9yP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jc2VuaW9yPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvY2xhc3NvZjIwMjQ/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNjbGFzc29mMjAyNDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3NpZ25pbmdk YXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNzaWduaW5n ZGF5PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hSYW1p cmV6Xz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hSYW1pcmV6XzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEpvblJvYmVydHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSm9uUm9iZXJ0czwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9EUmFtP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9EUmFtPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqb2huajUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBjb2FjaGpvaG5qNTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVkdIU0F0aGxldGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVkdIU0F0 aGxldGljczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVC cmVha2Rvd25WQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhlYnJlYWtkb3du dmI8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WR0hTRm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZHSFNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYW5jaGVzdGVyVW5pdj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFuY2hlc3RlclVuaXY8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01VX1NwYXJ0YW5GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVVfU3BhcnRhbkZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vTmxFeER0T0VZRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05sRXhEdE9FWUQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2FicmllbCBCYXJyZXJhIChAR01CYXJyZXJhXzIw MjQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR01CYXJyZXJhXzIw MjQvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTUyOTY3NzUzOTE1ODAzMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Being an offensive lineman, Barrera isn't used to doing very many postgame interviews. Life in the trenches is a tough one where you do the dirty work so that others on the offense can get the glory. Guys like Darnell Castro, who caught eight touchdowns, ran for three more, and also played some quarterback and had 3 passing TDs. For Barrera, his favorite part is challenging himself against some great competition. Vista Grande plays in the difficult 4A Desert Sky Region with Arcadia, Arizona College Prep, and Mesquite. "Working with a group of guys to accomplish a goal," Barrera said of the job description. "What made it fun was the number of pancakes per game (6.2 for the team) and establishing ourselves as the 'Pancake Mafia'. The O-Line personally made me better and stronger as a football player."





PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVkdIU0Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWR0hTRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IE9mZmVuc2l2ZSBsaW5lIGhhcyBvdmVyIDEwIHBhbmNha2VzIGFuZCAzNTAr IFlhcmRzIHRoZXJlIGlzIG9ubHkgb25lIHBsYWNlIHRvIGdvLiBUaGUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JSE9QP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBJSE9QPC9hPiDwn6We8J+lnvCfpZ7wn6WeIHBhbmNha2VzIG9u IHRoZSBmaWVsZCBwYW5jYWtlcyAmYW1wOyBpbiB0aGUgYmVsbHkuIEdyZWF0 IHdvcmshIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Q YW5jYWtlTWFmaWE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNQYW5jYWtlTWFmaWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY29hY2hqb2huajUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpv aG5qNTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVkdIU0F0 aGxldGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVkdIU0F0aGxldGljczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEpvblJvYmVy dHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoSm9uUm9iZXJ0czwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFJhbWlyZXpfP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFJhbWlyZXpfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUFpXbjA1cWVHYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Ba V24wNXFlR2M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFuaWVsIFJhbWlyZXogKEBDb2Fj aF9EUmFtKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0RS YW0vc3RhdHVzLzE2OTcwMTg4NzI1OTQwNTE1NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDMwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Vista Grande had its second straight seven-win season (7-3), but was just edged out for a playoff spot. The Spartans finished ranked No. 18 in the crowded 53-team field that is the 4A Conference. One of the highlights was starting 5-0 for the first time in the school's 14-year history. The Spartans' offense was impressive as it broke 40 points six times during the year. Much of that came via the ground game as VGHS averaged 260 rushing yards per game. It was a balanced effort as three players had more than 400 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Fernando Moya led the team with 750 yards rushing and eight TDs. Simply put, on many nights Vista Grande was a momentous force. "The O-Line was a blocking brigade that allowed the runners to accomplish goals for the good of the team," Barrera said. "We basically said, 'We got you!'. Our team was a powerhouse and when we needed yards, our O-Line made it happen." Manchester competes in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The eight schools are located in Ohio and Indiana. Playing late-season games in that league could bring some cold-weather ones. It will certainly be a change from the preparations Barrera had to make here in Arizona. He's a native that has become accustomed to starting the season with 100-degree temperatures. "As a big man, born and bred in Arizona, the heat never really affected me," Barrera said. "If it was hot and everyone was tired, that meant that I had to outwork everyone else that was tired. I had to hydrate all day, not just before practice or a game." There was a layer of snow on the field during his visit to Manchester (where it got down into the 20s).





PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgb2ZmaWNpYWwgdmlzaXQgdG8gPGEgaH