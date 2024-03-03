Senior Signing Spotlight: Isaiah Packer
Desert Vista lineman signs with Northwestern College
This is No. 15 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 355) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 3/3/24
It's been trying times for football players at Desert Vista the past few years. The Thunder program, which flourished for most of its first 23 seasons, has had trouble finding consistency - and wins. The DVHS varsity team went just 9-28 over the last four-year span with one playoff game to show for it. Complicating the issue was, due to a variety of reasons, having four different head coaches (and next season's Thunder team will also have a new one).
So today, we profile a player who stuck it out amidst all the turmoil and changes that saw many of his teammates transfer out for other options. Defensive tackle Isaiah Packer, who will be heading to Northwestern College in Iowa, learned a lot from listening to different voices to changes in schemes which should help him down the road.
The 5-10, 255-pound lineman is a bit undersized playing in the 6A Conference, but brings an extra ounce of aggression necessary either when playing on the D-Line, or when taking snaps on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage. Packer, who is nicknamed "Packman" received an offer from Northwestern on Jan. 31 and committed a week later during the week the signing period opened. He also held offers and interest from Crown College (Minn.), Central College (Iowa), Fort Lewis (Colo.), and Morningside (Iowa).
"I picked NWC because of the winning history of the program and the great coaching staff," Packer said in an e-mail interview. "Also, it is a Christian school and I feel like I can better my faith in that environment."
Because the offer came relatively late in the process, Packer hasn't seen the campus in person yet, but has done a virtual visit. He will be traveling to Orange City, in northwestern Iowa next month. He plans to study Criminal Justice.
Packer made his presence felt in the Thunder's two wins last season. In a narrow 18-17 victory at Valley Vista, he had a season-high seven tackles and intercepted a pass. In Desert Vista's 42-0 blanking on the road at Ironwood, Packer registered a sack. Getting into the backfield and either getting a sack or blowing up a play shortly after the running back gets the ball is what he relishes about the position (which is where the Red Raiders are recruiting him).
"The chaos you can create in the opponent's backfield," Packer said about his favorite thing about playing D-Line. "The feeling you get when you hear the running back and quarterback yelling at the O-Line because they can't block us is a great feeling as a D-Lineman."
Of his 30 tackles last year, eight of them resulted in a loss for the ball carrier.
While playoff games weren't always on the menu for the Thunder, there is always a big game circled. It's the 'Tukee Bowl played against Ahwatukee-rival Mountain Pointe. The two schools are separated by a little over four miles and it's still one of the best rivalries in Arizona. Three of the last four meetings came in the final game of the regular season.
Packer got to play in three 'Tukee Bowls winning the game in 2021 in a thrilling overtime finish. Last year's game was the 27th in the series, which began in Desert Vista's first year as a varsity program in 1997.
"It's different from every other game in that the stands are packed out more than double than the usual games," Packer said. "Also, it's being hyped up before the season even starts, so the pressure to bring the trophy home is immense."
Once again Packer will be getting ready for a season with a new coach, but that's something he's used to. There are important steps to prepare both individually and as a team unit.
"The most important parts of the offseason are team chemistry and the weight room," Packer said. "Making sure you are spending quality time with teammates and locking it in at the weight room."
Aside from football, Packer competes on the track and field team throwing the shot put and discus.
Packer was one of 48 signees for Northwestern in this recruiting class. The points of emphasis for the Red Raiders are excelling in the classroom, in the community, and on the field. Northwestern ran the table last year all the way until the NAIA championship game. The Red Raiders finished 14-1 before dropping a 31-21 decision to Keiser (Fla.). It was Northwestern's third title game appearance in four years (National Champions in 2022).
While Packer will be going to school and playing football in a different state, he'll always treasure his high school years and that he got to play all of them in Arizona. He has some advice to those underclassmen athletes that are still in high school as his parting words.
"TIME FLIES," Packer said. "Enjoy every single moment, even the bad ones. Also, take the weight room very seriously and keep God first! One more piece of advice is to pick a good group of people to hang around. I've seen great careers be ended because of a stupid decision and peer pressure."
