Senior Signing Spotlight: Jack Bradley
Mica Mountain receiver heading to Concordia-Wisconsin
This is No. 2 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 320) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
Many football players are encouraged to take up a second sport. It fuels competition, uses different muscles to lessen injuries, creates versatility to possibly play other positions, and simply become well-rounded.
One of those multiple-sport athletes playing at a high level is Jack Bradley.
The 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver at Mica Mountain earned Second Team All-4A Kino Region honors last season. Bradley also plays lacrosse (a club sport in Arizona high schools) with Tucson Foothills Lacrosse as a midfielder. Last week, he committed to Concordia University in Wisconsin. He was recruited by CUW wide receivers coach Joseph Federico and liked what the coach said about the program.
"My family and I decided to go and visit several schools in the Midwest/Chicago area," Bradley said in an e-mail interview. "When I visited CUW, it really felt like both the football and lacrosse teams had a place for me in their programs. I was happy and excited to be able to play both sports there. I also like that it is a small school and it has cold weather."
Bradley visited CUW in late January as well as Lake Forest (Ill.) and Hastings (Neb.). He said the campus and the players on the Falcons excite him.
"The campus is so cool how they have a whole tunnel system where you can get to class and the gym and not have to go outside," Bradley said. "I think that was a big thing because it's going to be a big change from going from the 105-degree heat to minus-3 degrees. When I was up there, I met with a bunch of guys on both teams and they really told me about what it was like to be a student athlete at CUW and I think I could really fit in."
Bradley was part of a deep receiving corps at Mica Mountain. He finished with 37 catches for 459 yards and five touchdowns. In all, three receivers (Jonah Garcia, Devin Hayward, and Bradley) each had at least 30 receptions and accumulated at least 450 yards. In two years on varsity for the Thunderbolts, Bradley scored 10 touchdowns.
"I think that the wide receivers were the strongest position group out of the four years that I played there," Bradley said. "Devin, Jonah, and I were a strong unit who each had the ability to make big plays when it was needed. Also, having Jayden Thoreson as our quarterback always made it possible to have those big plays. All of us playing together for three years really made it possible to have the season that we had our senior year. We were all able to strive and do great things for the program."
Bradley was offered by CUW in November. The Falcons were the second of six teams to offer him. For now, he is preparing for the spring lacrosse season, which starts later this month and runs through April. Despite the time demands of being active in two sports, Bradley maintains a 3.9 GPA. He is thinking about studying Secondary Education in college and perhaps minoring in coaching. And as he stated earlier, he is planning to play both sports at the next level.
Mica Mountain, part of the Vail Unified District, is just southeast of downtown Tucson. It opened in 2020, during which the freshman team played just two games (COVID year). The Thunderbolts played a varsity independent schedule in '21 (going 6-3) and joined the 4A Kino Region in 2022. MMHS won it in '22, but missed the playoffs due to power points. Last season, that wasn't an issue as Mica Mountain finished 11-2 and went all the way to the semifinals. The only two losses the 'Bolts suffered were to eventual champion Canyon del Oro.
Bradley is a part of the first four-year class of seniors at MMHS. He said he will definitely miss the guys he got to play with as they all grew up on the football field with one another.
"We all were part of starting a strong varsity program together," Bradley said. "We were the ones who were part of creating the traditions and culture of Thunderbolt football. We all became extremely close. It will be tough going so far away from Tucson and not having them out on the field with me."
Bradley finished his high school career by playing in the Gametime Senior Bowl in Mesa last month. The All-Star event for seniors was put on by Gametime Recruiting & Consulting and played at Legacy Sports Complex.
In addition to Bradley, Concordia-Wisconsin had one other player from the state, Cactus linebacker Raymond Jones, sign there. Last season, the Falcons played for the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III) crown in the finale against Aurora (Ill.). CUW came up short, but finished the year at 7-3 (6-2 in the NACC).
Bradley helped set a foundation at Mica Mountain, which looks to continue to be successful down the road. He credits his coaches in both sports for helping him accomplish another one of the goals in his academic and athletic career.
"I have been very fortunate to have amazing coaches in my life in both football and lacrosse," Bradley said. "My football coaches, Coach Pat Nugent and Coach Zach Ortiz, have been such great influences in my life. They have worked hard to teach me the skills I need to play at the next level. In lacrosse, I have had great coaches as well. Coach JJ Johnston, Coach Mike Storie, and Coach Noah Van Amburg have provided me with an amazing foundation in lacrosse to be successful in college."
