Tanque Verde lineman signs with Oklahoma State

This is No. 7 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 258) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/12/23 The very first commitment from the 2023 Arizona high school class was Jack Endean. It was back in December of 2021, during his junior year that the 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle from Tanque Verde High School in Tucson committed to Oklahoma State.

Endean visited Stillwater for the annual Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma a month before committing. OSU won a 37-33 thriller to make the Big 12 Championship Game. It gave him a first-hand look at how the program was. "The culture here at Oklahoma State is second to none and I fell in love with it," Endean said in an e-mail interview. "The coaches and players here really create a family feel." Endean was able to finish his high school requirements in the fall semester and enroll early at Oklahoma State. That makes him eligible for the upcoming spring practices in March and April. "I really enjoyed how happy everyone is here and how everyone is always willing to help you," Endean said. "I am currently a business major, but plan to switch to agriculture in the fall."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZpY2lhbGx5IGEgQ293Ym95IPCfpKAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrRW5kZWFuXzc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKYWNrRW5kZWFuXzc0PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TYWRkbGVVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NhZGRsZVVwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28veWNZeGVuUFVBbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ljWXhlblBVQW48L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT1NVIENvd2JveSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENvd2JveUZCKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nvd2JveUZCL3N0YXR1cy8x NjA1NTY0OTY0MDYzNjk4OTQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Endean added defense to his responsibilities as a senior. Playing defensive end, he made 47 tackles and forced three fumbles. On offense, he was named Second Team All-2A Conference. Endean said playing both ways was a lot of fun and he really enjoyed the time on the field with his brothers. He started his high school career at Salpointe and transferred after his sophomore season. Tanque Verde head coach Jay Dobyns played at the University of Arizona. One of his teammates in Tucson was Charlie Dickey, who is now the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State. Dickey played a big role in getting Endean, who also had offers from Arizona and California.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb290YmFsbCBwbGF5ZXIgQmlnIEphY2sgRW5kZWFuIGRvaW5nIEJp ZyBUaGluZ3MuIE5ldyBQUiB0b2RheSBvZiA1MDAgbGJzIFNxdWF0LiAgSGlz IHdvcmsgZXRoaWMsIGNvbW1pdG1lbnQsIGFuZCBjb2FjaGFiaWxpdHkgaXMg b3V0c3RhbmRpbmcuIEF3ZXNvbWUgYWNjb21wbGlzaG1lbnQgYnV0IGp1c3Qg YW5vdGhlciBkYXkgb2YgdHJhaW5pbmcgZm9yIEphY2sgYW5kIHRoZXJlIHdp bGwgYmUgbWFueSBtb3JlIG91dHN0YW5kaW5nIGRheXMuIFN0YXkgdHVuZWQg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrRW5kZWFuXzc0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWNrRW5kZWFuXzc0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTXBJcVB3Q01vVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01w SXFQd0NNb1c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSU1QQUNUIFRSQUlOSU5HIChASU1Q QUNUVFJBSU5BWikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JTVBB Q1RUUkFJTkFaL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk5MjQ0MzQzOTM2MjQ5ODU3P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Prior to Dobyns' arrival in 2020, Tanque Verde hadn't had a lot of success. The Hawks were 16-74 over a nine-year stretch from 2011-19. Endean said it was a habit to make history with Dobyns and that's what they did. Tanque Verde had its best season ever in 2021, going 7-3. Last season, the Hawks began 0-4, but rebounded to finish 5-5 in the regular season and make the playoffs for the first time in school history. Endean is strong and has great feet and is an aggressive blocker. He played a big role in the team's turnaround. Rivals rated him as its No. 12 overall prospect in Arizona.



Jack Endean (center) comes off the field with teammates Trevor Clausen (left) and Brayden Scott (right).