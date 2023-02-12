Senior Signing Spotlight: Jack Endean
Tanque Verde lineman signs with Oklahoma State
This is No. 7 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 258) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/12/23
The very first commitment from the 2023 Arizona high school class was Jack Endean. It was back in December of 2021, during his junior year that the 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle from Tanque Verde High School in Tucson committed to Oklahoma State.
Endean visited Stillwater for the annual Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma a month before committing. OSU won a 37-33 thriller to make the Big 12 Championship Game. It gave him a first-hand look at how the program was.
"The culture here at Oklahoma State is second to none and I fell in love with it," Endean said in an e-mail interview. "The coaches and players here really create a family feel."
Endean was able to finish his high school requirements in the fall semester and enroll early at Oklahoma State. That makes him eligible for the upcoming spring practices in March and April.
"I really enjoyed how happy everyone is here and how everyone is always willing to help you," Endean said. "I am currently a business major, but plan to switch to agriculture in the fall."
Endean added defense to his responsibilities as a senior. Playing defensive end, he made 47 tackles and forced three fumbles. On offense, he was named Second Team All-2A Conference. Endean said playing both ways was a lot of fun and he really enjoyed the time on the field with his brothers.
He started his high school career at Salpointe and transferred after his sophomore season. Tanque Verde head coach Jay Dobyns played at the University of Arizona. One of his teammates in Tucson was Charlie Dickey, who is now the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State. Dickey played a big role in getting Endean, who also had offers from Arizona and California.
Prior to Dobyns' arrival in 2020, Tanque Verde hadn't had a lot of success. The Hawks were 16-74 over a nine-year stretch from 2011-19. Endean said it was a habit to make history with Dobyns and that's what they did. Tanque Verde had its best season ever in 2021, going 7-3. Last season, the Hawks began 0-4, but rebounded to finish 5-5 in the regular season and make the playoffs for the first time in school history.
Endean is strong and has great feet and is an aggressive blocker. He played a big role in the team's turnaround. Rivals rated him as its No. 12 overall prospect in Arizona.
Oklahoma State added a big group of 33 scholarship players coming into next season. Endean was one of 17 from the early signing period. Then there were 12 from the transfer portal and four new signings the first day of February. 18 of the 33 players are currently enrolled at OSU. The Cowboys have finished each of their last two seasons in Arizona, playing in the Fiesta Bowl in January of '22 (a win over Notre Dame) and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December of '22 (a loss to Wisconsin). Oklahoma State went 7-6 last season. There will be at least one more trip to Arizona in '23 as the Cowboys play a road game at Arizona State on Sept. 9 (Week 2).
