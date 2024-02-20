Higley versatile athlete signs with Dakota State

This is No. 6 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 334) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



Advertisement

SPOTLIGHT: 2/20/24 Coming off missing his entire junior year due to a complete blowout of his knee, Jaden Fisher was looking forward to being back on the field with his Higley teammates. The 6-2, 230-pound defensive tackle played freshman ball and then JV his first two years at the Gilbert school. Fisher played in his first varsity game on Aug. 25 (a win over Campo Verde). That was followed by a road trip to Oakland to take on Clayton Valley. The Knights won that one too and returned home for a tough battle with Marana. It was a game that would test Fisher once again. "Week 3 against Marana, I made a chase-down tackle I've made plenty of times," Fisher said in an e-mail interview. "Just the way I fell on it clean broke my collarbone in two places. It was insanely challenging to make my comeback with all the uncertainty of it, or if it was even possible. But, I never let the doubt get to me and fought every day to be able to go to battle with my team again." The prognosis for this one wasn't as long as the previous year (ACL & meniscus tear with a PCL sprain), but that didn't make it any easier. It was senior year. Last chance to play the game he loves with his teammates. So Fisher did what he needed to do. Rest it when it needed to be rested. Work to remain in shape for when the time would come while keeping his mind sharp on the schemes the defense runs. It was the second week of the playoffs, in a home game against Millennium, that he was able to make his return.

Photo Courtesy of Jaden Fisher

Higley went on to defeat Millennium that night and then go on to repeat as 5A champions two weeks later. Unlike his junior year, this time Fisher was able to not only be suited up for it, but able to make plays on the field as well. Following the season, many college coaches visited Higley as the ramp up to February's signing period was near. On Jan. 22, Fisher received his first offer from Dakota State University in South Dakota. A much deserved break finally went Fisher's way as Higley's defensive line coach, Cecil Abono was working to help find him a college place to call home. Some contacts among other coaches on the staff led to communication with DSU. "We have two amazing coaches at Higley by the names of Coach (Nico) Feroni and Coach (Noah) Guse, who are DSU alumni," Fisher said. "They helped get me to the position I am in." In addition to having the opportunity to be on scholarship and get a college degree while still playing the sport of his passion, there are other pluses to Dakota State. "DSU has some new amazing facilities being built and seems to have the small-town family community feel to it." On Feb. 5, Fisher committed to Dakota State and a couple days later was part of the ceremony in the HHS gym as seven football players participated in National Signing Day activities.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBmYW1pbHkhPGJyPkphZGVuIEZpc2hlciAo PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWRlbmZpc2h5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWRlbmZpc2h5PC9hPik8YnI+RnJvbSBHaWxi ZXJ0LCBBWjxicj5IaWdsZXkgSGlnaCBTY2hvb2w8YnI+REUvIDbigJkyLyAy MzA8YnI+RmlsbTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FVVlRBUXFIcEMi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BVVZUQVFxSHBDPC9hPjxicj48YnI+SEM6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFrU3Q4Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERha1N0OEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vV09XNjhCQkJoZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dPVzY4 QkJCaGU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFrb3RhIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA RFNVRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFNV Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTUyNjYzNDY0NTQyNzAzNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Fisher has been pretty versatile when it comes to playing a specific position. Throughout his youth career, he played every position on both sides of the line, including center. In his first two years at Higley, he blocked for future star Daxen Hall on the freshman and JV teams while also playing on the defensive line. Aside from football, Fisher is on the Track & Field team throwing the javelin. He is hoping that can help him earn some more scholarship money at DSU.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoU0NIT09MIFJFQ09SRCBBTEVSVPCfmqg8YnI+PGJyPkphdmVs aW4tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFkZW5maXNoeT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFkZW5maXNoeTwvYT4gKDEzMi0yJnF1 b3Q7KTxicj48YnI+KioqVGhpcyBpcyBhbHNvIHRoZSBTTyBSZWNvcmQgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21WMVhHZ2hrSm8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9tVjFYR2doa0pvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhpZ2xleVhDVEYgKEBIaWds ZXlYQ1RGKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hpZ2xleVhD VEYvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDc0Mzg0MDY5NzE3NjA2NDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Fisher is planning to study Business Management at Dakota State. It's a solid idea because managers are an essential part of any company. DSU offers human resources, international management, organizational behavior, and technology management in its program. Dakota State received 34 total commitments from high school seniors in this class. While the majority come from its home state of South Dakota, seven other states are represented. The Trojans finished just 1-9 last season and play in the North Star Athletic Association (NAIA).

College will provide another challenge to Fisher, but it isn't one he can't overcome. He will take the lessons learned in having to battle back just to get on the field and get a ring, he takes that "can-do attitude" with him to Madison (about 50 miles northwest of Sioux Falls). "It doesn't matter what life throws at you or how challenging things are," Fisher said. "If you have a dream that you are truly passionate about, stop at nothing until it comes to reality. Be so dedicated and crazy that no one understands how much you want it and make those dreams come true. I never knew if I'd be able to play sports at all after all of my injuries. To make it where I'm at now, I am so truly blessed."

