Senior Signing Spotlight: Javon Maxey
Williams Field senior Maxey loved atmosphere at U-Mary
This is the 22nd (and last) in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 367) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 3/19/24
National Signing Day last month was the first wave for the recruiting class at the University of Mary. The Division II school that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference had 10 signees on the first day of the signing period on Feb. 7. Three of those come from Arizona, including Javon Maxey.
Maxey is a 6-2, 225-pound defensive end at Williams Field. He played all four years in the Black Hawk program. Maxey led the team in tackles for a loss (12.0) and played a big role up front. He had offers from a half dozen schools and opted for Mary largely because of the coaching staff.
"I chose the University of Mary because of the team and coaches' culture," Maxey said in an e-mail interview. "At the same time, they showed me that I am a need in their program instead of a want. Also, the facilities were great."
Maxey was a two-year starter for the Black Hawks. Last season, he totaled 57 tackles and registered four sacks giving him eight in his Williams Field career. He was named to the Second Team All-6A East Valley team along the defensive line. More importantly, he helped WFHS make the playoffs for a third straight year (and the 14th time in the Black Hawks' 15 seasons as an AIA member).
Williams Field did this playing some of the best teams in the 6A Conference. The Black Hawks faced Brophy, Red Mountain, Highland, Perry, ALA-Queen Creek, and Higley in the regular season. Following a 5-5 performance, Williams Field defeated Boulder Creek in the first round before traveling to Tucson and having its season end at Salpointe for the second straight year. Maxey said there is some pressure in trying to continue the longtime success at Williams Field.
"Every year people expect big things out of us and if we do not perform at the level people expect us to, we are put into the bad football team column," Maxey said. "But being able to have that success feels great, because as a player, you know that the football program has you and you will have a very successful four years playing football for the school."
Before signing, Maxey did make a trip to Bismarck, North Dakota to see the Mary campus. He also said academics played a huge role in the decision of where to go to school.
"I loved the atmosphere of the school and how the buildings looked and how determined every student was to be successful in every endeavor of their lives," Maxey said. "U-Mary showed me the whole academic side and I know I will be set up for my life outside of football."
Maxey credits a lot of people that had a hand in his success at Williams Field. There are many that helped him not only in football, but throughout every part of his high school life.
"I would like to give thanks to all the coaches who have helped me the past four years," Maxey said. "The teachers who have helped me pass the classes I needed to pass, and everybody that is part of the football program behind the scenes who made sure I was ready to play all the time."
Maxey is planning to major in Criminal Justice and minor in Business with the intent to go on to Law School after college.
One of the most memorable victories for the Black Hawks came on the very first Friday night of the season. Williams Field trailed on the road at Brophy, 34-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Black Hawks got it to within 34-27 and then threw an interception from deep in their own territory. It appeared the Broncos would get a pick-six and ice the game, but Cameron Cooke punched the ball out. It went out of the end zone for a touchback and the Black Hawks retained possession. With its backup QB now in the game, Williams Field zipped down the field with its two-minute offense. Xavier Buckles scored on a QB run with 24 seconds to go. Head Coach Steve Campbell went for two and the win and got it on a pitch to Dylan Lee, who then lateraled the ball to Cook for a 35-34 win.
"The Brophy game opened my eyes to what kind of team we were and what kind of season we would have," Maxey said. "It did start as a scary game. During the fourth quarter, it was the most nervous I have been about a game in my life. But, the offense stepped up and did what they do best. It set us up to get the win and be able to celebrate."
In addition to Maxey, his teammate, Syeed Alkhatib (offensive guard), signed with UMary. A third player from the state that will be a Marauder is Perry offensive guard Noah Watson.
Mary is looking to rebound from a 2-9 season in 2023. The Marauders play their home games at MDU Resources Community Bowl, a 6,000-seat facility with an artificial turf field that opened in 1997. It is operated and maintained by the Bismarck Community Bowl Authority.
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)
Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)
Support our sponsor: