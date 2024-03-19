Williams Field senior Maxey loved atmosphere at U-Mary

This is the 22nd (and last) in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 367) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 3/19/24 National Signing Day last month was the first wave for the recruiting class at the University of Mary. The Division II school that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference had 10 signees on the first day of the signing period on Feb. 7. Three of those come from Arizona, including Javon Maxey.

Maxey is a 6-2, 225-pound defensive end at Williams Field. He played all four years in the Black Hawk program. Maxey led the team in tackles for a loss (12.0) and played a big role up front. He had offers from a half dozen schools and opted for Mary largely because of the coaching staff. "I chose the University of Mary because of the team and coaches' culture," Maxey said in an e-mail interview. "At the same time, they showed me that I am a need in their program instead of a want. Also, the facilities were great."



Maxey was a two-year starter for the Black Hawks. Last season, he totaled 57 tackles and registered four sacks giving him eight in his Williams Field career. He was named to the Second Team All-6A East Valley team along the defensive line. More importantly, he helped WFHS make the playoffs for a third straight year (and the 14th time in the Black Hawks' 15 seasons as an AIA member). Williams Field did this playing some of the best teams in the 6A Conference. The Black Hawks faced Brophy, Red Mountain, Highland, Perry, ALA-Queen Creek, and Higley in the regular season. Following a 5-5 performance, Williams Field defeated Boulder Creek in the first round before traveling to Tucson and having its season end at Salpointe for the second straight year. Maxey said there is some pressure in trying to continue the longtime success at Williams Field. "Every year people expect big things out of us and if we do not perform at the level people expect us to, we are put into the bad football team column," Maxey said. "But being able to have that success feels great, because as a player, you know that the football program has you and you will have a very successful four years playing football for the school." Before signing, Maxey did make a trip to Bismarck, North Dakota to see the Mary campus. He also said academics played a huge role in the decision of where to go to school. "I loved the atmosphere of the school and how the buildings looked and how determined every student was to be successful in every endeavor of their lives," Maxey said. "U-Mary showed me the whole academic side and I know I will be set up for my life outside of football."

