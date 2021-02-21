ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Jayden Harrington

Efforts from coaching staff made Sioux Falls right fit for Verrado CB

This is No. 13 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 272) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/21/21 When taking a look at the schools that signed this year's seniors from Arizona (link shown above), certain schools really stand out that paid a lot of attention to our state in the past year's recruiting class. One of those is the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

The Division II Cougars signed a class of 35 incoming freshmen and seven of them are from State 48. One of those is Jayden Harrington. Harrington, a cornerback at Verrado, was one of the earliest commits for the USF class. He received his offer from the Cougars back in July and committed a month later during a time when there was uncertainty of whether he'd even have a senior season. Harrington saw the facilities at USF, including the indoor weightroom complex, a couple weeks before getting his offer. "It felt like a family when I went on campus and I was immediately comfortable and felt right at home," Harrington said in an e-mail interview. "The whole staff saw my true value and also showed me how much I meant to them by recruiting me aggressively and interacting with me every week."

One of the first commits of the '21 class, Jayden is a physical, lockdown corner who’s hungry to shut down some of the best in the NSIC. All the way from Arizona…Welcome to the COO, Jayden Harrington (@jay___6)! #11:30 #WINNER2W1N pic.twitter.com/wbhutNzjLW — Sioux Falls Football (@USFCooFootball) February 3, 2021

While many sports fans in the desert might be unfamiliar with Division II schools in the Dakotas, Harrington was first introduced to USF through the recruitment of a teammate. "Jatai Jenkins went there my sophomore year and I started getting recruited by Sioux Falls at the very end of my junior year," Harrington said. "Sioux Falls has the business program that I am looking for and that played a very big role as well." After redshirting in the 2018 season, Jenkins ranked second on the team in rushing yards (579) and scored four touchdowns for a Cougar team that reached the playoffs and finished 8-4 the following year. Harrington played football all four years at Verrado and was on varsity for three of them. He gained experience as a sophomore and became a starter his junior year. The Vipers made the 5A playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Part of that stems from the lessons he learned along the way as a sophomore.

"I was a captain my junior and senior years and I learned how to be a good leader by example and doing the right things on and off the field," Harrington said. "(Head) Coach (Shawn) Copeland and (Defensive Backs) Coach (Breeon) Moreno have really helped me along the way by developing me into a better person." In eight games for Verrado last season, Harrington made 31 tackles and intercepted three passes. He was named to the Desert West Region Second Team for the second straight season. At 5-11, 175, he focused in on the top receiver for the opposing team each week while also showing that swag you see defensive backs carry. "You not only get to compete against the man in front of you, but also, you get to lock him down," Harrington said. "I enjoy taking the receiver out of the game by playing the right technique and making big plays. I love studying receivers' tendencies and habits every game and also in different formations so I can already anticipate what's coming."

Verrado CB Jayden Harrington intercepts a pass in a home game against Cactus Shadows. He returned it for 47 yards. (Photo by Ralph Amsden)

A multi-sport athlete, Harrington runs track and also played basketball during his freshman year. He added a new dimension to his game as a senior - return man. Harrington averaged 20.6 yards on his 11 kickoff returns (long of 38) and 13.9 yards on his eight punt returns (long of 31). He was named by the region's coaches as a First Team Kickoff Returner. "I feel like I could have done better by taking one to the house, but overall, I think I did good," Harrington said. "As a cornerback, you should be taking kickoff returns and punt returns because cornerbacks are the best athletes on the field." Sioux Falls is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which did not play last fall and has no formal spring football season planned. Teams instead are focusing on the fall of 2021. Head Coach Jon Anderson has directed USF to the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. The Cougars will look to have a winning season in 2021 for the 27th consecutive season.

