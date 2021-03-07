ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Jesus Zayas

Glendale offensive lineman Zayas signs with St. Olaf

This is the 24th (and last) in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 285) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 3/7/21 Many Arizona high school players have found college homes throughout the Midwest at the Division III level. While there are 130 Division I FBS schools and 127 more at the FCS level, there are a total of 246 D-III colleges. Unfortunately, none of those are in Arizona, so they require travel from home. Division III schools also cannot award athletic scholarships, so they can be good matches for those who have solid grades and are able to pick up some academic aid (as well as financial aid). Jesus Zayas is one of the latest to take that path to continue to play football while in college. The 6-foot, 285-pound offensive guard at Glendale High had interest from in-state NAIA schools Arizona Christian and Ottawa. He received a couple calls from them but didn't feel there was enough attention. St. Olaf College, a Division III school 45 minutes south of Minneapolis, earned a visit from Zayas in January and just last week, Zayas made his commitment to the Oles. "I chose to become an Ole because from my junior year, they showed a lot of interest," Zayas said in an e-mail interview. "They also kept in contact with me throughout my senior year."



I am happy to announce that I will be continuing my football career and college education @StOlaf I want to give thanks to my Coaches, my family, those who recruited me, and mainly my brothers who fought along side of me this season. @GlendaleFootbal @StOlafFB #committed pic.twitter.com/HmhlZQ1oJe — Jesus Zayas (@JesusZayas52) February 28, 2021

Glendale had a winning record in 2020 (5-1) for a fourth straight season. The Cardinals averaged 40.5 points per game and were particularly strong once again on the ground (272.8 ypg). Senior quarterback Rocco Bruney threw for 1,148 yards with 12 touchdown passes and was a true dual threat. Bruney went over the century mark rushing in each of the Cardinals' six games (14 TDs). Top running back Colby Derosier, also a senior, ran for 616 yards and led the team in receiving (523 yards and four touchdowns). It's no surprise that Bruney and Derosier were accumulating those numbers behind an experienced offensive line. "The guys beside me were on their second year as starters which made the whole process easier," Zayas said. "Our schemes were made to bring out our strengths. Everyone would communicate and check plays when we needed. The whole O-Line would never shy away from hitting." The staff at Arizona Varsity took notice and nominated the Cardinals as a finalist in the top offensive line category.



Congrats to the big OL group here at Glendale @ChrisRamirez61 @Cristian_O70 @MannyGortarez @JesusZayas52 @19acosta55 as an offense we averaged 464.2 total yards a game behind the bodies of these young men! pic.twitter.com/qBm2YLnKS4 — Glendale Football (@GlendaleFootbal) February 7, 2021

A multi-sport athlete, Zayas throws the shot put and discus during track season. Apart from that, he's usually in the gym lifting. The Cards have become known as a team that brings strength across the offensive line, which also translates into lighting up the scoreboard. From 2017-19, GHS went over the 50-point mark 14 times in 32 games. While last year's didn't hit that number, Glendale did score at least 30 in every game, including a 45-27 victory over St. Mary's to win the 4A Skyline Region. "Our lifting program goes all year round," Zayas said. "When our coaches are our Systos class (lifting) coaches, there's never an excuse not to get in our lifts."

Another thing Zayas lifts are the textbooks because he has a 4.3 GPA. He's a two-time All-Academic First Team honoree from Sports360AZ. At St. Olaf, he plans to major in Finance.

It was a year for Zayas, Bruney, Derosier, and the rest of the seniors that had an incomplete ending. Glendale played its final game in Week 6 (the victory over St. Mary's). Following that game, the team entered a 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19. The Cardinals were not going to be eligible to return to the field until 10 pm on Friday, Nov. 20 on the night the play-in round was set to begin. Many games during the regular season were moved to Saturday to accommodate teams in this situation, but the AIA wanted to release all of the brackets that morning and the Cardinals were denied a chance (Glendale would have been the No. 8 seed). It gave the players a life lesson on having to deal with a tremendous setback. "At first, we still thought we had a shot," Zayas said. "We worked out on our own to stay in shape and be prepared if anything came up. But after we were told the news, we were all shocked. I contacted a few of my teammates just to talk through the situation. It was very disappointing as I thought this year was our year." St. Olaf got a new offensive line coach in January. Andrew Faaumu was hired for both that position and as the video coordinator. He was the offensive line coach and run coordinator for Adams State (Colo.). While there he was in charge of both the in-season and off-season strength and conditioning program. The Oles' conference, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, did not have a fall season. Teams are permitted to schedule up to four games between now and May 15. As of now, no games have been posted for St. Olaf. In 2019, the Oles finished 5-5. The plans are certainly to return to a regular fall schedule this September when Zayas and the new recruits will be members of the team. He's appreciative of the road he's taken to get to Minnesota. "I just want to give thanks to my brothers for helping me get to where I am," Zayas said. "They are always challenging me and never letting me take shortcuts."

