Saguaro linebacker signs with Central College

This is No. 12 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 346) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



Advertisement

SPOTLIGHT: 2/28/24 Saguaro linebacker Jordan Kunz had gotten some looks from Ottawa and Chapman. He went to the Ottawa opener back in August in Surprise and later attended the Homecoming game at Chapman in Orange County in Southern California. But another school emerged to the forefront. He went to the Midwest for a school tour and the students and faculty he spoke with raved about the college and he was welcomed by those who are currently attending. The 5-10, 190-pounder committed to Central College in Iowa. The school, located 40 miles southeast of Des Moines, is in Pella and the town (population 10,500) was settled in the mid-1800's by Dutch immigrants. Kunz announced his commitment on Feb. 6 and took part in Signing Day activities the next day. "It was the campus and the culture at Central that really drew me in," Kunz said in an e-mail interview. "I thoroughly enjoyed the coaching staff. They were extremely welcoming. I felt they really wanted to make a connection with me, not just as a player, but personally. Their athletics are held to a very high standard. They strive for conference championships and national championships every year and that's the kind of environment I want to put myself in; dedicated and determined for greatness."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQhIEdvIER1dGNoISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NVSV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q1VJX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3NhZ3Vhcm9mb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2FndWFy b2Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01D aG9yb3dpY3o/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1DaG9yb3dpY3o8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vemFraGlsbDE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFpha0hpbGwxPC9hPiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXhfUmFjZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A TWF4X1JhY2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9waTNRdXpHdUQw Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGkzUXV6R3VEMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK b3JkYW4gS3VueiAoQF9Kb3JkYW5fS3VueikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fSm9yZGFuX0t1bnovc3RhdHVzLzE3NTQ5NTg1MjEwMTAy MDA2OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNiwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Saguaro was moved up from 4A, which it long dominated, as part of the AIA's new realignment system being based on past success rather than enrollment. The Sabercats played at 5A in 2020 and '21 and have been in the 6A Conference since 2022. In that time, SHS has qualified for the Open Division in four of the five years of the elite bracket's existence. Last season, Saguaro played the most daunting schedule I've ever seen in Arizona HS football. Seven of the 10 teams on the Sabercats' slate ended up with eight or more wins. That included half of the Open field (ALA-Queen Creek, Basha, Centennial, and Liberty) plus a Sierra Canyon team from Southern California that finished 11-1. With a 5-5 mark, the Open Division streak would come to an end, but there was still the 6A playoffs, which Saguaro had never competed in. The battle-tested 'Cats ran through it taking each game by double digits, including the championship game (40-20) against Red Mountain. Playing those tough teams didn't just get Saguaro ready for the postseason, it helped its players grow during the season both with their bodies and their minds. "The teams we played this year were all very good and very talented," Kunz said. "I had been asked to step down to play D-end this year due to us being light in the box and going up against teams like Liberty, Basha, and Sierra Canyon, they were big and physical and as an undersized guy, it was difficult to make up for the size difference. But once I figured out leverage and technique, it was awesome to go against the best offenses in the state and in the country. Our opponents really grew me as a player, not just physically, but mentally."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb3JrZWQgZm9yIGl0LiBTYWNyaWZpY2VkIGZvciBpdC4gRWFybmVk IGl0Ljxicj48YnI+WW91ciBTYWd1YXJvIFNhYmVyY2F0cyBhcmUgMjAyMyA2 QSBTdGF0ZSBDaGFtcGlvbnMhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1NhZ1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNTYWdVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSGEzMnFIdUs5 ZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhMzJxSHVLOWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg U2FndWFybyBGb290YmFsbCAoQHNhZ3Vhcm9mb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYWd1YXJvZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3 MzEwNzY2OTc1OTQ5NzA1MzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In addition to linebacker and defensive end, Kunz can long snap and play tight end. He was also a part of the special teams, which went by the slogan TNL (Together, No 1 Loses). He played all four years at Saguaro and said the area where he saw the most improvement over that time was in the mental side of the game. "Understanding game plans and the little things on film," Kunz said. "My technique followed with that and improved greatly, whether it be at linebacker or D-end." Kunz played basketball in both his freshman and sophomore years, and enjoyed it. He stopped playing after football season in his junior year to really focus on football and try to make the push to play in college (which worked). Through it all, he maintained a GPA of 3.72. Maintaining that balance is important. The sports have long been in his system as Kunz played a variety of sports starting as early as three years old. The grades have to be along for the ride or else colleges can't even take you no matter how good the film is. "I always regiment my time during the season, especially, and in the offseason," Kunz said. "I make sure I get my workouts in, but also leave enough time to get my schoolwork done. My parents allow nothing less than A's and B's, so I've always been forced to get my schoolwork done on time while also keeping a busy training and practice schedule."