This is No. 14 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 354) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 3/2/24 With no Division II schools within the state of Arizona, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is the closest place for those athletes that want to play at a very competitive level of football, but weren't offered a Division I scholarship. The league has teams in South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. That's the destination for Paradise Honors wide receiver Josh Morales, who announced his commitment on Feb. 6 and signed the next day with South Dakota School of Mines. The 5-11, 150-pound athlete selected the school in Rapid City over five other offers, including an FCS one from North Dakota. Morales hasn't been to the South Dakota Mines campus yet, but has done his research on it. The main things that attracted him were the trajectory of the program and the academics. "I believe they are a program that is on the come up," Morales said in an e-mail interview. "Great staff, great program, and great facilities. SD Mines has amazing education as a STEM college and will prepare me for life and keep me on my toes. Lastly, going with my quarterback (Gage Baker) is really cool and rare, so I'm excited." Morales, who was offered by South Dakota Mines on Feb. 4, played on the Paradise Honors varsity team since midway through his freshman year. He has good speed and big play ability as he averaged 16.1 yards per reception in his varsity career.



One thing that will take some getting used to will be the frigid temperatures on the Plains. It's not uncommon to have snow for a November football game. Morales said even though it's very different than Arizona, he's confident he'll be able to adapt to the changes. Prior to 2022, Paradise Honors was a struggling football program. The Panthers, who debuted in 2012, had one playoff win in that time and hadn't had a winning record since 2016. In Morales' junior year, PHHS won the 3A Metro West Region and finished 9-2, earning a hard-fought playoff win over Payson before falling to Show Low. Last season, with Baker back at QB and a good amount of offensive talent returning, expectations were higher than they had ever been. Paradise Honors finished 8-2 and was the No. 3 seed in the playoff bracket. The key was the Air Raid offense, which cranked up points and passing yardage like the state of Arizona had never seen before. The Panthers scored 64, 42, and 72 points in playoff wins to advance to its first-ever championship game. Ultimately, Paradise Honors finished as the runner up to Sabino. Baker threw the ball an average of 36 times a game and it was usually caught (75 percent completion rate). Isiaiah Thomas and Morales each had monster seasons with more than 1,600 yards and 28 touchdown catches. Morales finished with 89 receptions for 1,642 yards and 28 TDs. For his career, he scored 59 touchdowns for the Panthers. He liked the excitement of being a receiver in this high-flying offense. "We were able to be so creative on offense and give lots of different looks," Morales said. "All thanks to (Head) Coach (Josh) Goodloe and Coach Chase (Spear) that were big parts of forming this record-setting offense. I believe the most exciting thing about it was the build up with this team and staff." Morales had eight 100-yard games during last season and scored a touchdown in all but one game. In the championship, he suffered a broken collarbone, but not before putting points on the board with a TD catch.



Morales is a multi-sport athlete that also competed in the 200, 400, and 800-meters in track. Last year, he qualified for state in the 400. His time of 51.97 ranks fourth in PHHS school history. He played basketball for two seasons for the Panthers as well. With some athletes specializing in football, or playing club sevens all winter, it's refreshing to see an athlete competing in different sports. Morales said it helps him a lot both physically and with his mind. "For track, all the endurance really helps me prepare for our long, hard practices," Morales said. "I even did some short distance and that has helped me with speed and agility. Basketball was more helping me mentally. I love football so much, but everyone needs a break from it and playing another sport I love, which was basketball, it was really fun to get away from football for a bit." He did use the summer to fine tune the passing game with his high school teammates. The Panthers showed well in tournaments and won the Arizona Christian competition.



In addition to wide receiver, Morales played a little cornerback at Paradise Honors. He said he definitely prefers playing on offense (which is where the Hardrockers recruited him at). "Playing cornerback helped me learn a lot about how to attack corners a certain way," Morales said. "It helped me become a better wide receiver." Academically, Morales is sound with a 3.50 GPA. In closing, he's excited about continuing to catch passes from Baker. In case you hadn't heard, Baker tied a national record last season with 91 touchdown passes (yes, in one season!). He also led the nation in passing yards with 6,045. "I think it's really cool I get to play with my quarterback at the next level," Morales said. "Not many guys get to play at the college level with another teammate, let alone their QB. So, Gage and I are excited to dorm together in college and be that dynamic duo at the college level."



