Senior Signing Spotlight: Kaden Lunsford
Sunrise Mountain WR/DB signs with Southwest Minnesota State
This is No. 13 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 349) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 3/1/24
The relationships in the college recruiting process for Kaden Lunsford began during his junior year. Prior to that, the 6-2, 195-pound athlete played wide receiver for Centennial on its freshman team and then on JV for the Coyotes in his sophomore year.
Lunsford transferred to Sunrise Mountain prior to his junior season and got on the field for the second half of the schedule in 2022, playing defense.
He was preparing to return to receiver for his senior year and that's where he started out, catching a pair of touchdown passes in the Mustangs' first five games. But, he was needed back on the defensive side of the ball as Sunrise began region play. Lunsford had a standout game against 5A finalist Desert Mountain with 13 tackles that certainly helped sell his film.
Lunsford made 25 total tackles in the last three games of the year playing safety. Following the season, a few offers came in from Lake Forest (Ill.), Western New Mexico, and Southwest Minnesota State. On the last weekend of January, he took an official visit to SMSU (also called the Mustangs) and committed there a week before Signing Day.
"The school seemed very appealing as far as the culture and team goes," Lunsford said in an e-mail interview. "When I took the visit, I knew is was gonna be the spot."
It is as a defensive back that Southwest Minnesota State recruited Lunsford. He's versatile enough to play anywhere in the secondary, or back on offense as a receiver.
Sunrise Mountain, located in Peoria, has enjoyed some successful runs with Head Coach Steve Decker (hired as HC in 2016). The Mustangs made the playoffs in each of his first six seasons, capped by a 5A Conference championship in 2020. However, the going has been tough in the Desert West Region as Cactus moved in, Desert Edge became a title contender, and Millennium continued its status as a playoff team. Sunrise finished 3-7 for the second straight year in 2023.
Despite the final record, Lunsford takes away friendships with his teammates that he will carry forward beyond graduation and his upcoming departure from the Valley.
"I gained many bonds that are gonna last much longer than just this year of high school," Lunsford said.
Lunsford hasn't decided on a major yet, but is looking into both criminal justice and business as his top choices.
Southwest Minnesota State finished 2-9 last season. The Mustangs play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) and will begin spring practice on March 25. The regular season will kick off at home in Marshall against Minot State (N. Dak.) on Sept. 7.
SMSU signed a big class of 37 players in February, which included two from Arizona. In addition to Lunsford, Desert Edge safety Brody Willis signed with the Mustangs. This will double the amount of players from the state on the roster as Southwest Minnesota State will return a pair from last year.
