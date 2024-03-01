This is No. 13 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 349) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 3/1/24

The relationships in the college recruiting process for Kaden Lunsford began during his junior year. Prior to that, the 6-2, 195-pound athlete played wide receiver for Centennial on its freshman team and then on JV for the Coyotes in his sophomore year.

Lunsford transferred to Sunrise Mountain prior to his junior season and got on the field for the second half of the schedule in 2022, playing defense.

He was preparing to return to receiver for his senior year and that's where he started out, catching a pair of touchdown passes in the Mustangs' first five games. But, he was needed back on the defensive side of the ball as Sunrise began region play. Lunsford had a standout game against 5A finalist Desert Mountain with 13 tackles that certainly helped sell his film.

Lunsford made 25 total tackles in the last three games of the year playing safety. Following the season, a few offers came in from Lake Forest (Ill.), Western New Mexico, and Southwest Minnesota State. On the last weekend of January, he took an official visit to SMSU (also called the Mustangs) and committed there a week before Signing Day.

"The school seemed very appealing as far as the culture and team goes," Lunsford said in an e-mail interview. "When I took the visit, I knew is was gonna be the spot."

