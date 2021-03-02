ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Kevin Sawitzke

Sawitzke continuing AZ pipeline to Iowa State

This is No. 20 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 279) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 3/2/21 In his four years at Mountain Pointe, Kevin Sawitzke has been through a lot. The Pride had three head coaches and four offensive coordinators. In the middle of all that, there was a scandal where a rogue assistant coach was giving playbooks to opponents, and it finished with the COVID-year of 2020. Still, the 6-5, 230-pound tight end persevered. He was named to the All-6A Central Region First Team despite playing in just five games his senior year. At the end of the season, Sawitzke had offers from Idaho, Colorado Mesa, and a couple other schools. A week before Signing Day, Iowa State extended him a preferred walk-on offer. Sawitzke's mother is from Iowa and his aunt went to ISU, so he was able to learn about the school and has been to the state. He had a visit to Ames lined up last March, but it was cancelled as the nation began going on lockdown. Needless to say, there's a lot Sawitzke loves about Iowa State and he took them up on it. "From the minute they started recruiting me before COVID hit, I really thought that's where I wanted to go," Sawitzke said in an e-mail interview. "I love how they use their tight ends, but even better is how they take underrecruited players and develop them into guys that can be great players on a Top 10 team and have a shot at the NFL. They seem to have a really high character culture and they are definitely one of the hot programs in the country right now."



Very excited to announce that I will be playing football and completing my education at Iowa State University! Thank you to all who helped me get here, especially @CoachElauer51, @AaronFrana and everyone at @MPHS_Football! Can't wait to get started!!🌪️🚨🌪️@T_Mouser @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/Pv6USHjAkB — Kevin Sawitzke (@KSawitzke_2021) February 3, 2021

Sawitzke never did get a chance to get formally visit to ISU due to the ongoing situation. However, a couple years ago, he was in Iowa on a family vacation and spent a few hours in Ames and was able to check out the college. "It's a really cool campus and they're putting a lot into their athletic facilities," Sawitzke said. "The thing about the Big 12 is that I've always wanted to try to play at the highest level and play in really big games to see what I'm capable of, and it doesn't get any bigger than the Big 12. I'm really excited to play against teams like Oklahoma, Texas, and of course Iowa, every year. With Iowa State being on the rise, it seems like there's a chance to have a really special experience there." In his senior year, Sawitzke had 16 catches for 245 yards in the five games he played in. The bulk of that came in the 'Tukee Bowl, which the Pride won for the first time since 2017 (35-7 against Ahwatukee-rival Desert Vista). He finished his high school career with seven receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He also did all of that with a cast on his left arm. Sawitzke broke his left index finger two weeks before the season started and had surgery. "I missed the first three games and played the last five with a big club on my hand," Sawitzke said. "But with COVID and everything, I was thrilled and grateful to be able to get even just those five games in, even if I wasn't 100 percent."

Kevin Sawitzke can catch anything, even with a cast. Gain of 19 gives Mountain Pointe some breathing room #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/SHIgSxffeO — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) November 7, 2020

Sawitzke feels his greatest strength comes with what he can do in the passing game. He runs pretty well for his size and can create unfavorable matchups for the defense. "I have long arms and big hands and I take a lot of pride in my hands and my ability to make tough catches without breaking stride," Sawitzke said. "I think I'm really good at catching the ball in traffic. I like run blocking and think I'm good at knowing my assignments, taking good angles, and being an aggressive blocker. I need to add some size and lower body strength to really be more physical in the run game." From 2013-2016, Mountain Pointe was a powerhouse in the state reaching two state finals (winning one) and falling in the semifinals the other two seasons. With a record of 2-16 over the past two years, it's a reminder that you can't take past success for granted. "When I decided to go there, I figured I'd have four years of playoffs and maybe even a shot at a state championship, but of course it didn't work out that way," Sawitzke said. "But even though it didn't show up in wins and losses last season, (Head) Coach (Eric) Lauer is really turning things around there and guys in the program have a lot they should be excited about." Lauer just completed his first year as head coach of the Pride after moving from Marcos de Niza. Sawitzke is appreciative of the work Lauer and Athletic Director Aaron Frana do to help prospective seniors get to the next level. "Most people don't realize how hard Coach Lauer and Mr. Frana work to help get us recruited and how many college coaches they know at all levels across the country," Sawitzke said. "I definitely would not have had the opportunities I've had without them and I'll miss talking to them pretty much every day."

Congrats to Kevin Sawitzke for his selection for All-City and All-Regoin 1st team as a tight end! #EmbraceTheChase pic.twitter.com/WwoXnbp51R — Mountain Pointe Football (@MPHS_Football) December 9, 2020

Iowa State, which defeated Oregon in last season's Fiesta Bowl, will have at least six Arizona players on the roster next season. Joining Sawitzke in this recruiting class is running back Eli Sanders (Chandler). Currently on the Cyclone roster is offensive lineman Joey Ramos (Deer Valley), wide receiver D'Shayne James (Perry), long snapper Koby Hathcock (Desert Ridge), and quarterback Brock Purdy (Perry). ISU went 9-3 and won its first New Year's Six Bowl. This fall, the Cyclones will host Northern Iowa (Sept. 4) and Iowa (Sept. 11) to open the season. For those in Arizona wanting to take a shorter trip to see ISU (and if they allow fans), the Cyclones will play at UNLV on Sept. 18 in the new Allegiant Stadium. And Iowa State isn't done recruiting this state yet. The team has already extended offers to Desert Ridge junior Lance Holtzclaw and Basha prospects Demond Williams Jr. and Wyatt Milkovic. "It's pretty amazing to me how many players Arizona sends to college football every year, even with all of the problems COVID caused," Sawitzke said. "I cannot wait to get to ISU and I hope I make everyone here proud. The AZ to ISU pipeline is real and I hope that more players from here will join us!"

