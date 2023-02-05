News More News
Senior Signing Spotlight: Kyle Bartnik

Perry TE Bartnik takes opportunity to become a Lumberjack

This is No. 2 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 241) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/5/23

After attending Perry for his first three years, Kyle Bartnik worked his way up from the freshman program to JV and a little bit of time on varsity as a junior. The 6-4, 235-pound tight end earned the chance for more snaps on the field last season and he made the most of it.

In the first month of the season for the Pumas, Bartnik caught nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, provided blocking for a run game that racked up at least 200 yards in each of its first five games, and played some defensive end getting 2.5 sacks. He was named to the Second Team All-6A Premier Region at receiver/tight end

That led to some offers late in the season in November. A couple national junior college programs offered as did Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Drake, and Ottawa. But it was one that came in mid-January that captured Bartnik's interest, a preferred walk-on opportunity up north at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Ten days after the Lumberjack offer, he committed to the program. It wasn't a quick and easy choice for him, though.

"The decision was very hard for me considering my options on the table," Bartnik said in an e-mail interview. "What made NAU stand out for me was that ever since I got in contact with them several months ago, I knew that if the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to be a Lumberjack."

He visited Flagstaff last September for the Idaho game. It was an afternoon when the Lumberjacks honored their Hall of Famers. Bartnik said the trip was an exciting one.

"One of the biggest things that I looked for in my recruiting process was a staff that I feel I can connect with on a level beyond football," Bartnik said. "At NAU, I had no problem seeing that within their staff."

To help offset the costs, Bartnik said he is currently working on getting some grades up with the plan to be able to get the Lumberjack Academic Scholarship. He currently carries a 3.47 GPA.

One of the adjustments Bartnik and his returning Perry teammates had to make was with a new coaching staff. Joseph Ortiz came over from Cactus to replace Preston Jones, who began the Puma program in 2008. That involved finding a match in scheme to fit the personnel on the field.

"Due to Perry getting an all-new coaching staff, we had to find our new identity as an offense," Bartnik said. "So, we tested several offenses out until we found the one that we felt we had the most confidence and success in."

Bartnik said he prefers to play tight end and that is the position that Northern Arizona recruited him at. But, his love for the game of football allows him to enjoy the game even when playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

It was on the defensive line that he made a first impression in the 2022 season. The Pumas traveled out of state for the first time, heading up to Las Vegas to meet Spring Valley HS. Perry took a 19-6 lead and then held on for a 19-14 victory.

Even with the change in coaches, the family atmosphere remained at PHS. He is thankful for that camaraderie.

"The Perry football team has a very close bond between players, coaches, and anyone else involved," Bartnik said. "That will definitely be one of the things I will miss most about playing football at Perry."

Including transfers, Northern Arizona added a total of 26 players during the two signing periods. In addition to that, Bartnik is one of 17 in-state walk-ons joining the Lumberjack program. NAU (3-8 last season) will open its 2023 schedule at Arizona on Sept. 2. The home opener in Flagstaff will be on Sept. 16 versus Utah Tech.

Bartnik is one of those living out his dreams, being able to stay in Arizona and try to make his way on the field for the Blue & Gold. For those underclassmen still to go through the recruiting process, he gives some advice.

"Make the most of your football journey," Bartnik said. "Because, you never know where it will take you!"

