This is No. 2 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges.

After attending Perry for his first three years, Kyle Bartnik worked his way up from the freshman program to JV and a little bit of time on varsity as a junior. The 6-4, 235-pound tight end earned the chance for more snaps on the field last season and he made the most of it.

In the first month of the season for the Pumas, Bartnik caught nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, provided blocking for a run game that racked up at least 200 yards in each of its first five games, and played some defensive end getting 2.5 sacks. He was named to the Second Team All-6A Premier Region at receiver/tight end



That led to some offers late in the season in November. A couple national junior college programs offered as did Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Drake, and Ottawa. But it was one that came in mid-January that captured Bartnik's interest, a preferred walk-on opportunity up north at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Ten days after the Lumberjack offer, he committed to the program. It wasn't a quick and easy choice for him, though.

"The decision was very hard for me considering my options on the table," Bartnik said in an e-mail interview. "What made NAU stand out for me was that ever since I got in contact with them several months ago, I knew that if the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to be a Lumberjack."

He visited Flagstaff last September for the Idaho game. It was an afternoon when the Lumberjacks honored their Hall of Famers. Bartnik said the trip was an exciting one.

"One of the biggest things that I looked for in my recruiting process was a staff that I feel I can connect with on a level beyond football," Bartnik said. "At NAU, I had no problem seeing that within their staff."