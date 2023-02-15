Stallion lineman signs with Fort Lewis

This is No. 9 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 266) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/15/23 Fort Lewis College is a Division II school located in Durango, Colorado. The college has almost 4,000 undergraduates, which represents a good amount of people to the municipality in the southwestern part of the state that has a population of 19,000. Since the end of the high school football season, the Skyhawk coaches have made a big recruiting push with this 2023 class. So far, six from Arizona have signed with Fort Lewis. One of those is Logan Getejanc. Getejanc, who is a 6-1, 285-pound center and offensive guard at Shadow Ridge, had nine college offers, plus a few from the junior colleges in Maricopa County. The efforts that FLC has made in recruiting Arizona got his attention. After making a few visits to Durango, he loves the small-town feel of the area. "I felt welcomed by the team and the coaching staff," Getejanc said in an e-mail interview. "I like the idea of playing for a program that is growing and building something special." Getejanc competed in the Fort Lewis College Elite Prospect Camp last July. About a week after that camp, he received an offer from the Skyhawks. Getejanc committed the last week of January and officially signed a National Letter of Intent on February 1st. He plans to study Business Management.



Being an offensive lineman, Getejanc isn't used to doing very many postgame interviews. Life in the trenches is a tough one where you do the dirty work so that others on the offense can get the glory. Guys like Anthony Garcia, who rushed for 2,240 yards and 28 touchdowns over the past two years.

"I like the brotherhood that is built between the line as a whole and love the amount of contact," Getejanc said. "I like being a part of what allows quarterbacks and running backs to get their accolades. Every time they say their name, it's like they're saying ours as well."

In his sophomore year, Getejanc was a part of the first playoff team from Shadow Ridge in seven years. The Stallions went 6-2 during the shortened regular season in 2020. Last year, Getejanc was named a captain and made First Team All-6A West Valley Region. He was named the team's Big Dog of the Week seven times, so it's no surprise that at the end of the year banquet, Getejanc was the Big Dog of the Year. Shadow Ridge has taken on the identity of a powerful running team. To make that go, you need to have an offensive line. Fort Lewis competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Playing late-season games in that league could bring some cold weather games. It will certainly be a change from the preparations Getejanc had to make here in Arizona. He works out with Training Better Athletes (TBA). It can be difficult trying to maintain or gain weight coming into the season when workouts occur in plus-100 degree heat. "I make sure to stay hydrated," Getejanc said. "But being a native to Arizona and having played all through my youth and high school, the summer temperatures don't bother me much."



Photo Courtesy of Logan Getejanc